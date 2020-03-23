Troy coaches are playing Battleship while in isolation

In times like these, everyone stranded in isolation is simply looking for ways to pass the time. At Troy, the coaches from across the athletics department are having some fun playing board games, including football head coach Chip Lindsey.
Troy streamed the action online so fans of the Trojans could watch form a safe social distance.
Prior to his matchup against men’s basketball coach Scott Cross, Lindsey seemed to be dialed in for the task at hand.
Sure, we’d all prefer to be checking in on some spring football updates right about now, but since we can’t, I’m all for seeing college coaches going head-to-head in an assortment of classic board games. Can we get some coaches playing Clue, Sorry, and Monopoly while we are locked in?
A former Michigan football player is now a former Michigan football staffer as well.
Last week, Grand Valley State announced the hiring of Roy Roundtree as the school’s new wide receivers coach. Roundtree spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant for the Michigan football program.
Roundtree also played for Michigan football, spending 2009-12 as a Wolverine wide receiver.
“We are excited to have Roy join our football program,” said GVSU head coach Matt Mitchell in a statement. “He brings instant credibility to the wide receiver room because he produced on the field at the highest level and he has also coached it on the field at the highest level. Roy has a great personality and I feel he will have an instant connection with that position group.”
Prior to U-M, Roundtree spent the 2017 season as the wide receivers coach at Indiana State, 2016 as the wide receiver coach at Limestone and 2015 at Colorado State-Pueblo.
“I can’t wait to get started and I look forward to the opportunity when I can begin working with our wide receiver unit in person,” said Roundtree. “I have been able to watch them on video, but because of the situation we are currently in due to the Coronavirus, I will have to wait to meet with them as a position group.”
As for his time as a Michigan football player? From the Div. II school’s release:
Roundtree turned in an outstanding career at Michigan, hauling in 154 passes for 2,304 yards and 15 touchdowns in 50 career games played. Roy, who started 37 consecutive games during his career, tallied career-highs in receptions (72), yards (935) and touchdown catches (7) as a sophomore in 2010. Roundtree set the Michigan single-game record for receiving yards in a game (246) versus Illinois on nine receptions during the 2010 season. Roundtree was a CollegeFootballNews.com and Sporting News Freshman All-American, while also being a two-time All-Big 10 performer during his time at Michigan.
The college football season is still months away from kicking off, but the fear that the season could legitimately be in jeopardy could be growing from the coaching community.
“There is a fear of ‘would we have a season?’ ‘Would we have a partial season?’ ‘What does a partial season mean,'” North Carolina head coach Mack Brown said in a report published by The News & Observer in North Carolina on Monday. “There is a great concern because of the remedy that comes in with football.”
Brown, like every other football coach in the country, is currently working through this unique situation that sees football coaches trying to do as much work as possible without the ability to have any close contact with each other and players. The ACC has shut down all spring athletic activities, including spring football practices and games, and every other conference and the NCAA has enacted similar decisions in the interest of the health and safety of as many as possible As a result, the question of when things will return to normal continues to be a mystery to everyone.
“The biggest problem is you’re not sure when it ends, and we can’t get those answers at this point.”
And therein lies the problem. With continued updates from the nation’s top health officials and those beyond the borders beginning to suspect social distancing measures may be recommended for extended periods of time, the scenarios continue to inch close to the start of the college football season. Those concerns have been expressed around the college football world as officials and conferences must look farther down the line to see what can and cannot be done.
Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall has discussed the possibility of the upcoming season not being able to start on time. Playing games in stadiums with no fans is certainly one option, although ADs have been quick to point out the economics of that option don’t exactly add up in anyone’s favor. This is part of the reason why some college football coaches have begun to do their part to spread the word about the urgency of this pandemic, including LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (HERE) and Texas head coach Tom Herman (HERE).
According to NBC News, citing information and data from the World Health Organization, there have been over 35,054 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 448 confirmed deaths as of about 12:30 pm eastern on Monday (those numbers have since been updated and continue to rise).
Week 0 is scheduled for August 29. The clock is ticking.
Months after facing each other in the national championship game, Clemson and LSU are once again doing battle on the recruiting trail. Clemson and LSU are among the final five schools in consideration for Caleb Williams, the nation’s top-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2021. Williams revealed his top five schools on Monday. Oklahoma, Penn State, and Maryland were the other three remaining in the hunt, according to Williams.
Williams shared his top five with a post on his Twitter account and explained his thinking in this stage of the process on Sports Illustrated. The dual-threat quarterback from Washington D.C. has had to cancel official recruiting trips to both Maryland and Penn State due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the NCAA shutting down all recruiting activities as a precaution.
“We were going up to Penn State on the Monday following Easter and we’re going to make it over to see Coach (Mike) Locksley,” Williams’ father, Carl Williams, told 247 Sports. “I talked to Locksley back and forth and as soon as it’s legal we’re going to do it.”
A planned trip to Oklahoma has also been put on hold due to the pandemic, but one will be rescheduled at a later time. Recruiting experts seem to suggest Oklahoma is a rising favorite to eventually land Williams. And given the recent track record of Oklahoma and head coach Lincoln Riley, it is easy to see why that may be the case.
“Their history and what Coach [Lincoln Riley] has done these past three years—[Baker Mayfield] to [Kyler Murray] then to Jalen Hurts, then to whoever else is next and then maybe me,” Williams explained in his post on Sports Illustrated.
Woody Widenhofer, a former head coach of Missouri and Vanderbilt as credited as one of the architects of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Steel Curtain defense, passed away on Sunday, March 22. He was 77.
Widenhofer was a native of Pennsylvania and played linebacker for Missouri from 1961 through 1964. He jumped into coaching in 1969 as a defensive line coach at Michigan State. Following two seasons with the Spartans, Widenhofer was named the linebackers coach at Eastern Michigan in 1971 and continued in that role for Minnesota in 1972. After one season with Minnesota, Widenhofer made the jump to the NFL as a linebacker coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1973, where he was part of a coaching staff that helped forge one of the all-time great defenses in NFL history that led to four Super Bowl titles. Widenhofer was later promoted to defensive coordinator of the Steelers after the 1978 season.
Widenhofer was the head coach of the USFL’s Oklahoma Outlaws in 1984 before returning to his alma mater to be the head coach of Missouri in 1985. Unfortunately, a return to Missouri was not so kind as a head coach. Widenhofer’s Tigers went 12-33-1 in four seasons, resulting in a head coaching change and Widenhofer returning to the NFL to coach as a defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.
Widenhifer later returned to college football, first as a defensive coordinator for Vanderbilt in 1995 and two years later as the head coach of the program. Widenhofer resigned as head coach of the Commodores in 2001 with a 15-40 record with the program, but some notable defensive performances by the overmatched program in the SEC.
Widenhofer coached two seasons as a defensive coordinator for Southeastern Louisiana in 2003 and 2004, and three more for New Mexico State from 2005 through 2007.