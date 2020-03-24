Alabama an early favorite in every 2020 game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2019 season was a failure by Alabama’s standards.

The Crimson Tide did not reach the College Football Playoff for the first time since the system’s 2014 inception, and they were relegated to a non-New Year’s Six bowl game for the first time since the 2010 season. On top of that, the Tide, as it always does, lost a host of key contributors to the draft: Tua Tagovailoa, Henry Ruggs III, Jerry Jeudy, Xavier McKinney, and Jedrick Wills.

And none of that is enough to move Vegas off its pro-Tide perch.

Game odds unveiled Tuesday by Fox Bet list Alabama as the favorite in each of its five posted games in the upcoming season:

Sept. 5 vs. USC (at AT&T Stadium): Alabama -16.5

Sept. 19 vs. Georgia: Alabama -9.5

Nov. 7 at LSU: Alabama -1

Nov. 21 vs. Texas A&M: Alabama -9.5

Nov. 28 vs. Auburn: Alabama -11.5

Ohio State was also listed as a favorite in every game:

Sept. 12 at Oregon: Ohio State -4.5

Oct. 10 vs. Iowa: Ohio State -14.5

Oct. 24 at Penn State: Ohio State -3

Oct. 31 vs. Nebraska: Ohio State -18.5

Nov. 28 vs. Michigan: Ohio State -8.5

Also favored in every game — though not listed in as many as the two above — were Clemson and Oklahoma:

Sept. 12: Tennessee at Oklahoma (-8)

Sept. 12: Louisville at Clemson (-21.5)

Oct. 10 at Dallas: Texas vs. Oklahoma (-4.5)

Oct. 24: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (-8.5)

Nov. 7: Clemson (-7) at Notre Dame

Fox Bet did not give out odds for reaching the Playoff, but it’s not hard to surmise that the book likes the usual suspects to populate the field again in 2020.