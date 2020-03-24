Getty Images

Alabama an early favorite in every 2020 game

By Zach BarnettMar 24, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2019 season was a failure by Alabama’s standards.

The Crimson Tide did not reach the College Football Playoff for the first time since the system’s 2014 inception, and they were relegated to a non-New Year’s Six bowl game for the first time since the 2010 season. On top of that, the Tide, as it always does, lost a host of key contributors to the draft: Tua TagovailoaHenry Ruggs IIIJerry JeudyXavier McKinney, and Jedrick Wills.

And none of that is enough to move Vegas off its pro-Tide perch.

Game odds unveiled Tuesday by Fox Bet list Alabama as the favorite in each of its five posted games in the upcoming season:

Sept. 5 vs. USC (at AT&T Stadium): Alabama -16.5
Sept. 19 vs. Georgia: Alabama -9.5
Nov. 7 at LSU: Alabama -1
Nov. 21 vs. Texas A&M: Alabama -9.5
Nov. 28 vs. Auburn: Alabama -11.5

Ohio State was also listed as a favorite in every game:

Sept. 12 at Oregon: Ohio State -4.5
Oct. 10 vs. Iowa: Ohio State -14.5
Oct. 24 at Penn State: Ohio State -3
Oct. 31 vs. Nebraska: Ohio State -18.5
Nov. 28 vs. Michigan: Ohio State -8.5

Also favored in every game — though not listed in as many as the two above — were Clemson and Oklahoma:

Sept. 12: Tennessee at Oklahoma (-8)
Sept. 12: Louisville at Clemson (-21.5)
Oct. 10 at Dallas: Texas vs. Oklahoma (-4.5)
Oct. 24: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (-8.5)
Nov. 7: Clemson (-7) at Notre Dame

Fox Bet did not give out odds for reaching the Playoff, but it’s not hard to surmise that the book likes the usual suspects to populate the field again in 2020.

Clemson compliance, not the NCAA, prompted Trevor Lawrence to take down coronavirus fundraiser page

Clemson Trevor Lawrence
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 24, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We want to make sure our readers are perfectly clear regarding a situation involving Clemson and Trevor Lawrence that surfaced earlier Tuesday.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend, Anderson University soccer player Marissa Mowry, started a GoFundMe page attempting to raise money for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The pair had planned on donating any money — it was near $3,000 on Monday — to Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry.

Tuesday, however, a report surfaced that the NCAA had forced the page to be shuttered. The Association’s bylaws prevent student-athletes from using their name, image and likeness for crowd-funding campaigns.

However, it was subsequently reported that it was Clemson’s compliance department, not the NCAA, that “asked [Lawrence] to take it down.” Of course, Clemson’s compliance department triggered the shuttering based on the NCAA’s archaic bylaws, which will be changed sooner rather than later.

If the under-fire NCAA wanted to engender some goodwill and positive headlines, though, they should issue a directive allowing student-athletes to use their popularity to do something positive for a country that’s hurting and reeling economically. It appears, in fact, that may be the exact direction in which the NCAA will head on this issue.

“The NCAA did not ask Trevor Lawrence to take down his fundraiser for COVID-19 patients and their families,” The Association said in a statement. “We continue to work with member schools so they have the flexibility to ensure that student-athletes and communities impacted by this illness are supported, and we applaud Trevor for his effort.”

Whether that means one of the 2020 Heisman Trophy front-runners will be permitted to reopen the fundraising page remains to be seen.

For his part, Lawrence, via social media, thanked all of those who did donate to what was a truncated (for now) drive.

“Thank you guys, all of y’all that donated. It’s really much appreciated. It’s going to help some kids and some elderly [people] somewhere, so it’s going to be very helpful. So we really appreciate y’all. Sorry for all of the drama and all of the confusion but we got it worked out.”

NCAA forces Trevor Lawrence to shutdown coronavirus fundraiser page (Updated)

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMar 24, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT
1 Comment

5:16 p.m. ET Update: 

According to Grace Raynor of The Athletic, it was Clemson — not the NCAA — that forced Lawrence and Mowry to take down the page. Of course, Clemson did that based on its compliance department’s interpretation of NCAA rules, but it’s an important distinction.

Original piece below:

And this is why people hate the NCAA.

Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend, Anderson University soccer player Marissa Mowry, started a GoFundMe page attempting to raise money for people affected by the coronavirus. The page, which listed Mowry as its owner and Lawrence as its beneficiary, raised $2,670 as of Monday. However, the page is no longer accepting donation, as the NCAA has forced the couple to shutter it in accordance to the organization’s rules prohibiting the usage of name, image and likeness for crowd funding campaigns.

“Unfortunately Trevor cannot be a part of this anymore due to compliance and some rules, so he can’t help out anymore,” Mowry said in a video on her Instagram page. “And also we have to take down the GoFundMe page.”

The move comes as the NCAA is working with Congress to liberalize its stance on name, image and likeness payments for athletes, and by 2023 or sooner college athletes will possibly — and quite likely — be able to make money for themselves based on their name, image and likeness.

But in 2020, Lawrence cannot raise money for other people simply because he’s Trevor Lawrence.

The couple plans to donate the money to Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry.

“Thank you guys, all of y’all that donated. It’s really much appreciated. It’s going to help some kids and some elderly [people] somewhere, so it’s going to be very helpful,” Lawrence said in a post on Mowry’s Instagram account. “So we really appreciate y’all. Sorry for all of the drama and all of the confusion but we got it worked out.”

Indiana kicker Nathanael Snyder enters transfer portal

Indiana football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 24, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT
1 Comment

As Indiana is the latest to attest, placekickers are football players too.  As such, they aren’t immune from the pull of the portal.

The latest such example of the phenomenon is Nathanael Snyder, with 247Sports.com confirming that the fifth-year senior has entered the NCAA transfer database.  Subsequent to that, an Indiana football official confirmed that Snyder is indeed in the portal.

Snyder would be leaving the Indiana football team as a graduate transfer.  That would allow him to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.  The upcoming season would serve as his final year of eligibility.

Now, for the disclaimer.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact Snyder without receiving permission from the Indiana football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Snyder joined the Indiana football team in 2016.  The first three seasons, the Indiana native didn’t see the field.  This past season, Snyder appeared in all 13 games.

In 2019, Snyder served as the Hoosiers’ kickoff specialist.  In that action, he recorded 24 touchbacks with a 59.9 average on 55 kickoffs.

As you may have inferred, Snyder hasn’t yet attempted a kick, either a field goal of point-after, at the collegiate level.

Snyder is the fifth Indiana football player to enter the portal the past two months.  Included in that are quarterback Peyton Ramsey (HERE), running back Ronnie Walker (HERE), offensive lineman Coy Cronk (HERE) and running back Sampson James (HERE).

Ramsey ultimately made his move to Northwestern.  Sampson, meanwhile, reversed course and pulled his name out of the NCAA transfer database.

Texas A&M transfer RB Jashaun Corbin granted immediate eligibility at Florida State

Florida State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 24, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT
1 Comment

If the 2020 campaign goes off as scheduled, the Florida State football team will have an unexpected figure take the field.

In early December, Texas A&M running back Jashaun Corbin took his place in the NCAA transfer database.  Later that month, Corbin announced that he had decided to transfer into the Florida State football program.  At the time, it was reported that Corbin would seek a waiver from the NCAA that would allow him to play in 2020. At the time, it was also expected that the waiver being granted was a longshot.

Three months later, FSU announced that Corbin has been granted an immediate-eligibility waiver.  That will allow the back to play for the Seminoles this coming season.

“We are grateful to the NCAA for this decision and to Texas A&M for supporting this process,” first-year Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. “We’re excited for Jashaun and the opportunity he’s going to have to impact this program on and off the field.”

Corbin started the first two games of the 2019 campaign before going down with a season-ending hamstring injury, rushing for 137 yards in that limited action.  As a true freshman the year before, he totaled 346 yards and a touchdown on 61 carries.

A four-star 2018 signee, Corbin was rated as the No. 8 all-purpose back in the country.  He was also the No. 49 player at any position in the state of Florida.  Only one skill player in A&M’s class that year, wide receiver Jalen Preston, was rated higher.

Corbin had originally committed to Florida State football, but ended up following Jimbo Fisher to A&M.

“I’d like to start by giving all glory to God,” Corbin said. “I’m thankful for the opportunities He has given me and for this opportunity to play at Florida State. Thank you to everyone in Compliance for working on my behalf and to my coaches for their support throughout this process. I also want to say thank you to Texas A&M for making this possible. I’m looking forward to being a big contributor to the team this upcoming season.”