Florida State football
Texas A&M transfer RB Jashaun Corbin granted immediate eligibility at Florida State

By John TaylorMar 24, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT
If the 2020 campaign goes off as scheduled, the Florida State football team will have an unexpected figure take the field.

In early December, Texas A&M running back Jashaun Corbin took his place in the NCAA transfer database.  Later that month, Corbin announced that he had decided to transfer into the Florida State football program.  At the time, it was reported that Corbin would seek a waiver from the NCAA that would allow him to play in 2020. At the time, it was also expected that the waiver being granted was a longshot.

Three months later, FSU announced that Corbin has been granted an immediate-eligibility waiver.  That will allow the back to play for the Seminoles this coming season.

“We are grateful to the NCAA for this decision and to Texas A&M for supporting this process,” first-year Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. “We’re excited for Jashaun and the opportunity he’s going to have to impact this program on and off the field.”

Corbin started the first two games of the 2019 campaign before going down with a season-ending hamstring injury, rushing for 137 yards in that limited action.  As a true freshman the year before, he totaled 346 yards and a touchdown on 61 carries.

A four-star 2018 signee, Corbin was rated as the No. 8 all-purpose back in the country.  He was also the No. 49 player at any position in the state of Florida.  Only one skill player in A&M’s class that year, wide receiver Jalen Preston, was rated higher.

Corbin had originally committed to Florida State football, but ended up following Jimbo Fisher to A&M.

“I’d like to start by giving all glory to God,” Corbin said. “I’m thankful for the opportunities He has given me and for this opportunity to play at Florida State. Thank you to everyone in Compliance for working on my behalf and to my coaches for their support throughout this process. I also want to say thank you to Texas A&M for making this possible. I’m looking forward to being a big contributor to the team this upcoming season.”

Penn State WR Mac Hippenhammer will reportedly shift focus to baseball

Penn State football
By John TaylorMar 24, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
The Penn State football program has taken a personnel hit.  Unlike most other cases, though, it isn’t due to the portal.

Monday, Penn State released an updated football roster.  In somewhat of a surprise, Mac Hippenhammer was not listed as part of the Penn State football team.  Subsequent to that, 247Sports.com reported that the wide receiver has decided to shift his focus to another sport — baseball.

Hippenhammer played outfield for the Nittany Lions last season.  Prior to the coronavirus scrubbing spring sports, Hippenhammer played the stick-and-ball game again this year for Penn State.

Hippenhammer was a three-star member of the Nittany Lions’ Class of 2017.  He was rated as the No. 5 player regardless of position in the state of Indiana.

As a true freshman, Hippenhammer took a redshirt.  The next two seasons, he played in 20 games.  One of those appearances was a start, which came in 2018.

It appears Hippenhammer will finish his PSU football career with seven receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown.  He also returned two punts for 13 yards in 2019.

As for his prowess on the diamond?

Hippenhammer started 35 games and batted .272 with a .350 on-base percentage for the baseball team last season. He started 35 of 39 games in 2019. He started the 2020 season batting .205 with eight RBI and five stolen bases before the season prematurely ended.

Last month, Penn State released the terms of a new six-year contract for head football coach James Franklin.  The 48-year-old Franklin just completed his sixth season in Happy Valley.  In that span, the Nittany Lions have gone 56-23 overall and 34-18 in Big Ten play.  Three times (2016, 2017, 2019), PSU has won 11 games under Franklin.  Each of those seasons, they ended the year playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Penn State football has finished no worse than third in the Big Ten East the past four seasons.  They have also gone 3-3 in bowl games under Franklin, including a win in the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl game ever.

College Football Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
By John TaylorMar 24, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on March 24, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Georgia Tech DT Brandon Adams dies
THE SYNOPSIS: Just 21 years old, the defensive lineman died after he collapsed while practicing “step dancing” with friends, hitting his head on the pavement as he fell backwards. It was subsequently reported that “after going into convulsions, he began to foam at the mouth.”

THE HEADLINE: Georgia early enrollee arrested on disorderly conduct charge
THE SYNOPSIS: Tyrique Stevenson was a five-star member of Georgia’s 2019 recruiting class who was the third Bulldog player arrested in a month. As a true freshman, the defensive back played in all 14 games and was the team’s co-winner as Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

2018

THE HEADLINE: In addition to Notre Dame series, Alabama reportedly working on home-and-home with Texas, too
THE SYNOPSIS: Earlier in the day, it was reported that an Alabama-Notre Dame home-and-home was potentially in the works. One month later, that series was confirmed. Two months later, the Alabama-Texas home-and-home was officially announced.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Kentucky signee stabbed six times in weekend incident
THE SYNOPSIS: Jordan Bonner, at home visiting his infant son in a Cleveland (OH) suburb, was stabbed six times in the chest, abdomen and back by an individual who was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The charges were eventually dropped as both individuals claimed self-defense. The linebacker recovered from his injuries and went on to play in 11 games as a true freshman.

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban named one of Fortune’s ‘World’s Greatest Leaders’
THE SYNOPSIS: The Alabama head coach came in at No. 11 on the 50-person list, ahead of the likes of U2 frontman and philanthropist Bono (No. 14), Blackrock CEO Larry Fink (No. 21), Girl Scouts CEO Anna Maria Chavez (No. 24), Argentine president Maurizio Macri  (No. 26), the first women to graduate from Ranger School (No. 34), the heads of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (No. 41) and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau (No. 48).

2015

THE HEADLINE: Surprise! The NCAA went out of bounds on Reggie Bush investigation
THE SYNOPSIS: How ’bout we pick that NCAA scab one more time, Trojan Nation? Not much else to do.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Marshawn Lynch scores TD in Cal spring game
THE SYNOPSIS: A Seattle Seahawks running back at the time, the Cal legend “scored” from 22 yards out as he scampered into the end zone untouched. “We told the guys if anybody tackled him, it was going to be a $25 million fine,” then-head coach Sonny Dykes said at the time. “I didn’t want to be getting a call from Pete (Carroll, Lynch’s NFL coach).

2012

THE HEADLINE: Texas A&M AD on Big 12: ‘I regret that it is coming to an end’
THE SYNOPSIS: A&M’s athletic director at the time, Bill Byrne, may have “regretted” the Aggies’ move to the SEC at the time, but the school’s bank account sure wasn’t. And still isn’t.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Air Force pilots in Ohio State-Iowa flyover flap punished
THE SYNOPSIS: Four Air Force pilots in T-38 fighter jets buzzed Kinnick Stadium in a planned flyover following the playing of the national anthem for the Ohio State-Iowa game Nov. 20 the year before. The only problem? Per regulations, the jets were supposed to be at least 1,000 feet above ground level as they flew over the stadium. As it turns out, they weren’t even close to hitting that mark.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Black recruits urged to avoid Gamecocks
THE SYNOPSIS: Members of the black community in the Palmetto State — including legislators — urged football recruits to stay away from the University of South Carolina. Why? Because the school’s board of trustees was about to lose its lone African-American member.

2009

THE HEADLINE: PAC-10 HIRES HEAD OF WOMEN’S TENNIS TOUR AS COMMISH
THE SYNOPSIS: Larry Scott officially replaced Tom Hansen as the commissioner of the Conference Formerly Known as the Pac-10 on this date. To the bewilderment and/or angst of some, Scott’s remains in his post 11 years later. How much longer his tenure lasts, though, is to be determined.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later ended that practice.)

Longtime NFL offensive lineman named to North Carolina’s extended football staff

North Carolina football
By John TaylorMar 24, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
2 Comments

Already killing it on the recruiting trail, North Carolina football is adding to Mack Brown‘s extended football staff as well.

Monday, North Carolina announced the hiring of former UNC football player Kevin Donnalley by Brown. Donnalley will serve as the Tar Heels’ director of high school relations.

And Donnalley’s duties? The school described them thusly:

In this role, Donnalley will provide outreach to all high school coaches by establishing, maintaining and improving relationships between them and the football staff. He will foster strong relationships with those coaches to enhance the recruiting efforts of the program. In addition, Donnalley will oversee all high school communications, serve as the practice guest liaison, and assist with recruiting events and visits.

“We’re excited that Kevin is joining our staff in this critical position,” the North Carolina football head coach said in a statement. “He has a true passion for Carolina and a wealth of experience across all levels of football. He was an All-American for us here during our first stint in Chapel Hill and went on to have an excellent career in the NFL. Then, he was able to add to his experience by spending time at the collegiate level in player development at Charlotte. He’ll be a valuable resource for both our parents and the high school coaches. We’re looking forward to seeing him continue to grow and build strong relationships with those groups, and we can’t wait to welcome Kevin, his wife Erica, and their three children, Kayla, Thomas and Matthew back to the family.”

The past four years, Donnalley served as the director of student-athlete development at Charlotte.

Donnalley played his college football at UNC in the late eighties, graduating from the university in 1991. A third-round pick of the Houston Oilers in the 1991 NFL Draft, the offensive lineman went on to play 13 seasons in the league.

“First off, I want to thank Coach Brown and the football staff for providing my family with this opportunity,” Donnalley stated. “I have a passion for Carolina and a passion for the game at all levels, so this is the perfect role for me to have an impact on this program’s success. I’m really looking forward to connecting with all of the high school coaches and serving as a resource for them. The role of a high school coach as a mentor and developer is critical in the growth of our young men and I have a ton of admiration for what they do, so I can’t wait to rekindle old relationships, create new ones, and have the chance to interact with such a special group of people. I believe we are in a position to do great things at Carolina and I’m thrilled to be a part of it. I can’t wait to get back to Chapel Hill and get started.”

Western Kentucky’s highest-rated 2019 defensive signee enters transfer portal

Western Kentucky football
By John TaylorMar 24, 2020, 6:23 AM EDT
For the second time in the past couple of months, the Western Kentucky football program has been hit with a portal defection.

According to 247Sports.com, Clayton Bush has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. A Western Kentucky football official subsequently confirmed that the safety is indeed listed in the portal.

Thus far, Bush has yet to address the development on his personal Twitter account as most players do these days.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact Bush without receiving permission from the Western Kentucky football team.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Coming out of high school in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Bush was a three-star 2019 signee. He was the No. 16 player regardless of position in the state. Bush was the highest-rated defensive signee in the Hilltoppers’ class that year.

As a true freshman, Bush appeared in 13 games. He was credited with four tackles in those appearances.

In December of last year, running back Joshua Samuel took the first step in leaving the Western Kentucky football program by entering the portal. Conversely, in late January, Tennessee linebacker Will Ignont decided to transfer to WKU.