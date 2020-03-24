Already killing it on the recruiting trail, North Carolina football is adding to Mack Brown‘s extended football staff as well.
Monday, North Carolina announced the hiring of former UNC football player Kevin Donnalley by Brown. Donnalley will serve as the Tar Heels’ director of high school relations.
And Donnalley’s duties? The school described them thusly:
In this role, Donnalley will provide outreach to all high school coaches by establishing, maintaining and improving relationships between them and the football staff. He will foster strong relationships with those coaches to enhance the recruiting efforts of the program. In addition, Donnalley will oversee all high school communications, serve as the practice guest liaison, and assist with recruiting events and visits.
“We’re excited that Kevin is joining our staff in this critical position,” the North Carolina football head coach said in a statement. “He has a true passion for Carolina and a wealth of experience across all levels of football. He was an All-American for us here during our first stint in Chapel Hill and went on to have an excellent career in the NFL. Then, he was able to add to his experience by spending time at the collegiate level in player development at Charlotte. He’ll be a valuable resource for both our parents and the high school coaches. We’re looking forward to seeing him continue to grow and build strong relationships with those groups, and we can’t wait to welcome Kevin, his wife Erica, and their three children, Kayla, Thomas and Matthew back to the family.”
The past four years, Donnalley served as the director of student-athlete development at Charlotte.
Donnalley played his college football at UNC in the late eighties, graduating from the university in 1991. A third-round pick of the Houston Oilers in the 1991 NFL Draft, the offensive lineman went on to play 13 seasons in the league.
“First off, I want to thank Coach Brown and the football staff for providing my family with this opportunity,” Donnalley stated. “I have a passion for Carolina and a passion for the game at all levels, so this is the perfect role for me to have an impact on this program’s success. I’m really looking forward to connecting with all of the high school coaches and serving as a resource for them. The role of a high school coach as a mentor and developer is critical in the growth of our young men and I have a ton of admiration for what they do, so I can’t wait to rekindle old relationships, create new ones, and have the chance to interact with such a special group of people. I believe we are in a position to do great things at Carolina and I’m thrilled to be a part of it. I can’t wait to get back to Chapel Hill and get started.”