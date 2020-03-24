The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on March 24, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Georgia Tech DT Brandon Adams dies

THE SYNOPSIS: Just 21 years old, the defensive lineman died after he collapsed while practicing “step dancing” with friends, hitting his head on the pavement as he fell backwards. It was subsequently reported that “after going into convulsions, he began to foam at the mouth.”

THE HEADLINE: Georgia early enrollee arrested on disorderly conduct charge

THE SYNOPSIS: Tyrique Stevenson was a five-star member of Georgia’s 2019 recruiting class who was the third Bulldog player arrested in a month. As a true freshman, the defensive back played in all 14 games and was the team’s co-winner as Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

2018

THE HEADLINE: In addition to Notre Dame series, Alabama reportedly working on home-and-home with Texas, too

THE SYNOPSIS: Earlier in the day, it was reported that an Alabama-Notre Dame home-and-home was potentially in the works. One month later, that series was confirmed. Two months later, the Alabama-Texas home-and-home was officially announced.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Kentucky signee stabbed six times in weekend incident

THE SYNOPSIS: Jordan Bonner, at home visiting his infant son in a Cleveland (OH) suburb, was stabbed six times in the chest, abdomen and back by an individual who was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The charges were eventually dropped as both individuals claimed self-defense. The linebacker recovered from his injuries and went on to play in 11 games as a true freshman.

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban named one of Fortune’s ‘World’s Greatest Leaders’

THE SYNOPSIS: The Alabama head coach came in at No. 11 on the 50-person list, ahead of the likes of U2 frontman and philanthropist Bono (No. 14), Blackrock CEO Larry Fink (No. 21), Girl Scouts CEO Anna Maria Chavez (No. 24), Argentine president Maurizio Macri (No. 26), the first women to graduate from Ranger School (No. 34), the heads of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (No. 41) and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau (No. 48).

2015

THE HEADLINE: Surprise! The NCAA went out of bounds on Reggie Bush investigation

THE SYNOPSIS: How ’bout we pick that NCAA scab one more time, Trojan Nation? Not much else to do.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Marshawn Lynch scores TD in Cal spring game

THE SYNOPSIS: A Seattle Seahawks running back at the time, the Cal legend “scored” from 22 yards out as he scampered into the end zone untouched. “We told the guys if anybody tackled him, it was going to be a $25 million fine,” then-head coach Sonny Dykes said at the time. “I didn’t want to be getting a call from Pete (Carroll, Lynch’s NFL coach).

2012

THE HEADLINE: Texas A&M AD on Big 12: ‘I regret that it is coming to an end’

THE SYNOPSIS: A&M’s athletic director at the time, Bill Byrne, may have “regretted” the Aggies’ move to the SEC at the time, but the school’s bank account sure wasn’t. And still isn’t.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Air Force pilots in Ohio State-Iowa flyover flap punished

THE SYNOPSIS: Four Air Force pilots in T-38 fighter jets buzzed Kinnick Stadium in a planned flyover following the playing of the national anthem for the Ohio State-Iowa game Nov. 20 the year before. The only problem? Per regulations, the jets were supposed to be at least 1,000 feet above ground level as they flew over the stadium. As it turns out, they weren’t even close to hitting that mark.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Black recruits urged to avoid Gamecocks

THE SYNOPSIS: Members of the black community in the Palmetto State — including legislators — urged football recruits to stay away from the University of South Carolina. Why? Because the school’s board of trustees was about to lose its lone African-American member.

2009

THE HEADLINE: PAC-10 HIRES HEAD OF WOMEN’S TENNIS TOUR AS COMMISH

THE SYNOPSIS: Larry Scott officially replaced Tom Hansen as the commissioner of the Conference Formerly Known as the Pac-10 on this date. To the bewilderment and/or angst of some, Scott’s remains in his post 11 years later. How much longer his tenure lasts, though, is to be determined.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later ended that practice.)