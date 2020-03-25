Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As a pair of Arkansas football coaches are the latest to attest, interest from other schools can be very good for your bank account.

Hired as head coach in early December, Sam Pittman put the finishing touches on his first Arkansas football coaching staff less than a month later. Included in that group were Brad Davis as offensive line coach and former Missouri head coach Barry Odom as defensive coordinator.

In early March, Pittman had confirmed that those two assistants had drawn interest from other programs. Texas A&M offered Davis a job, but the coach opted to remain with Arkansas football. An unspecified SEC school also offered Odom their coordinator job. Odom, obviously, opted to remain as part of the Arkansas football staff.

Not surprisingly, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported, Davis and Odom each received $100,000 raises on top of the guaranteed compensation for which their original contracts called.

Odom will now make $1.3 million for 2020. That makes him the highest-paid assistant on Pittman’s staff. Davis’ pay was bumped up to $650,000 with the raise.

The Democrat-Gazette writes that “Odom’s raise was finalized March 10, and Davis’ was finalized Feb. 3.” Those raises came after the interest from other schools.

Odom’s contract is a three-year deal. Davis is a two-year contract.

Arkansas will (hopefully) open its first football season under Pittman with a home game against Nevada Sept. 5. The first SEC game will come two weeks later at Mississippi State. The first home SEC game? A week later versus Texas A&M.