Ex-UConn OL Cam DeGeorge announces grad transfer to Louisville

Louisville is about to add an offensive lineman with plenty of starting experience to the nest. Cam DeGeorge announced, via Twitter, he is going to be heading to Louisville to wrap up his college football career.
“Excited to say I will be continuing my academic and football career at The University of Louisville,” DeGeorge announced on Wednesday.
Excited to say I will be continuing my academic and football career at The University of Louisville! #LsUp pic.twitter.com/UyBlvpAhgs
DeGeorge is transferring from UConn, where he was a starter for the majority of his three years with the Huskies. It was reported DeGeorge entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 23. DeGeorge is the latest in a long list of offensive linemen that have been added to the Louisville program since head coach Scott Satterfield was hired by the program. Satterfield’s focus on bulking up the offensive line as quickly as possible has been evident given the number of linemen coming to Louisville through the transfer portal.
Adding a lineman with nearly three years of starting experience is quite a luxury to have for any program. The lack of a spring practice schedule at Louisville means DeGeorge won’t be able to join his new teammates on the practice field until the summer, or whenever football activities are cleared to resume.
As a grad transfer, DeGeorge is immediately eligible to play for Louisville in 2020.