James Franklin would lock the country down amid coronavirus pandemic

Penn State head coach James Franklin held a spring press conference on Wednesday afternoon. That’s not too out of the ordinary. This is about the time of year when Franklin and other college football coaches begin meeting with the media as spring football practices are in full swing. Of course, this year is different with no spring football to be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the nation. So Franklin’s press conference on Wednesday was not held in a full media room in Beaver Stadium. Instead, Franklin sat in front of a desktop computer and hopped in a Zoom conference call and met with the members of the Penn State media, because everyone seems to be hopping on Zoom these days.
Naturally, how Penn State is operating its football program at this time was one of the major topics of conversation, to which Franklin noted there are more Zoom calls ongoing with coaches and players to keep the communication going during this bizarre spring.
“Not having spring practice is the focus for our players, but the magnitude of this is much more significant,” Franklin said when discussing the current state of affairs in Happy Valley. “This is much bigger than sports & something that the entire world is dealing with. Sports take a back seat to that.”
Franklin made his point fairly clear. If it were up to him, the entire country would be shut down until the virus is under control.
Like many other states, Pennsylvania has been on a shutdown for non-life-essential businesses since last Friday, with some exceptions sprinkled throughout the state. The Big Ten has also shut down all spring athletic activities, and the NCAA shut down all recruiting activities. All of this leaves Franklin with plenty of time to sit in front of a computer.
Franklin noted he is unsure just when he will be able to see his team in person once again, but the discussions are underway to determine how much time may be needed in order to prepare for the new season.
Boston College is about to add a talented defensive lineman from the MAC with the addition of Chibueze Onwuka. Onwuka, who has been a part of the Buffalo program, announced his decision to join Boston College with a message on his Twitter account on Wednesday.
Onwuka had 43 tackles with 8.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2019. Onwuka started his college career at a JUCO program before heading to Buffalo in 2017. Since then, he has become one of the top defensive players in the MAC, earning third-team All-MAC honors this past season.
As a graduate transfer, Onwuku will be eligible to play for the Eagles this fall. Onwuka entered the transfer portal in early February.
Louisville is about to add an offensive lineman with plenty of starting experience to the nest. Cam DeGeorge announced, via Twitter, he is going to be heading to Louisville to wrap up his college football career.
“Excited to say I will be continuing my academic and football career at The University of Louisville,” DeGeorge announced on Wednesday.
DeGeorge is transferring from UConn, where he was a starter for the majority of his three years with the Huskies. It was reported DeGeorge entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 23. DeGeorge is the latest in a long list of offensive linemen that have been added to the Louisville program since head coach Scott Satterfield was hired by the program. Satterfield’s focus on bulking up the offensive line as quickly as possible has been evident given the number of linemen coming to Louisville through the transfer portal.
Adding a lineman with nearly three years of starting experience is quite a luxury to have for any program. The lack of a spring practice schedule at Louisville means DeGeorge won’t be able to join his new teammates on the practice field until the summer, or whenever football activities are cleared to resume.
As a grad transfer, DeGeorge is immediately eligible to play for Louisville in 2020.
With the forced absence of spring football in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak across the country, there are some questions about what will happen to the college football schedule moving forward. Assuming the season does get a chance to start on time, perhaps one of the biggest questions remaining is whether or not football programs will be able to get in any additional practice time to make up for the loss of up to 15 spring football practices.
There may be no way to truly get a firm grasp on what the NCAA is thinking one day-to-day basis, but a growing consensus seems to be leaning toward expecting the NCAA to address this concern to some degree. Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork is among the notable names expecting the NCAA to allow programs to hold what would amount to the college football equivalent of an NFL minicamp or off-season activity. Per Suzanne Halliburton of the Austin American-Statesman, via Twitter;
Echoing that idea, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated stated noted “several ADs” appear to be in the same boat as Bjork, which suggests this is an idea that has been discussed across the coaching community and/or the AD community.
There are some complications that arise from adding extra football practices in the summer, however. As Penn State head coach James Franklin said in a Zoom conference call with the media on Wednesday, adding additional football activities to the summer schedule leads to a reduction in family and vacation time for coaches and pretty much everyone else involved.
Is there a perfect solution to this unique situation? probably not. The extra time to practice would be a benefit for every program, of course. This is especially true for programs with a significant amount of coaching turnover, and not just the head coaching changes.
A redheaded Texas A&M cult hero is heading to an old Big 12 rival in Oklahoma football.
According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Conner McQueen is expected to join Lincoln Riley‘s extended Oklahoma football staff. Specifically, McQueen is expected to serve as an analyst on the offensive side of the ball for the Sooners.
While there’s been confirmation from the Oklahoma football program, McQueen changed a portion of his Twitter profile to read “Offensive Analyst at the University of Oklahoma.”
The past two seasons, McQueen served as a graduate assistant coach under Chip Kelly at UCLA.
From 2012-16, McQueen was a member of the Texas A&M football team. While officially listed as a quarterback, McQueen never threw a pass for the Aggies. Instead, he served as TAMU’s primary holder from 2014-16. He also saw some action in that same role as a redshirt freshman in 2013.
In May of 2017, he was named as an offensive analyst at his alma mater. He then moved on to Kelly’s Pac-12 program before leaving there for Oklahoma football.
As for his cult-hero status and the origins of it? From SI.com:
The red-haired former walk-on, the grandson of Texas high school coaching legend Bob McQueen, became something of a cult hero around College Station during his time as a player. McQueen’s self-effacing, upbeat personality made him a favorite among teammates and eventually Aggie diehards. He even had his own weekly segment, “The Red Zone” (a nod to his hair), on the radio show run by A&M athletics.