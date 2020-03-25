Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For at least the fifth time in 2020, a Texas football player has made his way into Ye Olde Portal.

247Sports.com was the first to report that Denzel Okafor has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Subsequent to that, the Texas football program confirmed that the offensive lineman is indeed listed in the portal.

Thus far, Okafor has yet to address the development on his personal Twitter account.

It’s believed that Okafor will be leaving the Texas Longhorns football program as a graduate transfer. That would leave the rising fifth-year senior with one season of eligibility that he could use at another FBS school in 2020.

Now, for what’s seemingly been a daily disclaimer.

Okafor was a four-star member of the Texas football Class of 2016. The 6-4, 310-pound lineman was rated as the No. 12 guard in the country. He was also the No. 43 player regardless of position in the state of Texas.

Over the past four seasons, Okafor played 35 games for the Texas football team. A baker’s dozen of those appearances came this past season. His lone start came in 2019 as well.

As intimated earlier, four other Texas football players have entered the portal this year. Interestingly, all of those were on the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive back Donovan Duvernay ( HERE )

( ) Defensive tackle D’Andre Christmas-Giles ( HERE )

( ) Defensive tackle Gerald Wilbon ( HERE )

( ) Linebacker Juwan Mitchell (HERE)

It should be noted that, a couple of days after he entered the portal, Mitchell pivoted out of it.