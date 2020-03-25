Texas football
Texas sees fifth Longhorn player this year enter transfer portal

By John TaylorMar 25, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT
For at least the fifth time in 2020, a Texas football player has made his way into Ye Olde Portal.

247Sports.com was the first to report that Denzel Okafor has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Subsequent to that, the Texas football program confirmed that the offensive lineman is indeed listed in the portal.

Thus far, Okafor has yet to address the development on his personal Twitter account.

It’s believed that Okafor will be leaving the Texas Longhorns football program as a graduate transfer.  That would leave the rising fifth-year senior with one season of eligibility that he could use at another FBS school in 2020.

Now, for what’s seemingly been a daily disclaimer.

Okafor was a four-star member of the Texas football Class of 2016.  The 6-4, 310-pound lineman was rated as the No. 12 guard in the country.  He was also the No. 43 player regardless of position in the state of Texas.

Over the past four seasons, Okafor played 35 games for the Texas football team.  A baker’s dozen of those appearances came this past season.  His lone start came in 2019 as well.

As intimated earlier, four other Texas football players have entered the portal this year.  Interestingly, all of those were on the defensive side of the ball.

  • Defensive back Donovan Duvernay (HERE)
  • Defensive tackle D’Andre Christmas-Giles (HERE)
  • Defensive tackle Gerald Wilbon (HERE)
  • Linebacker Juwan Mitchell (HERE)

It should be noted that, a couple of days after he entered the portal, Mitchell pivoted out of it.

Arkansas gives raises to two assistants who had other SEC schools looking to poach them

Arkansas football
By John TaylorMar 25, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
As a pair of Arkansas football coaches are the latest to attest, interest from other schools can be very good for your bank account.

Hired as head coach in early December, Sam Pittman put the finishing touches on his first Arkansas football coaching staff less than a month later. Included in that group were Brad Davis as offensive line coach and former Missouri head coach Barry Odom as defensive coordinator.

In early March, Pittman had confirmed that those two assistants had drawn interest from other programs. Texas A&M offered Davis a job, but the coach opted to remain with Arkansas football. An unspecified SEC school also offered Odom their coordinator job. Odom, obviously, opted to remain as part of the Arkansas football staff.

Not surprisingly, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported, Davis and Odom each received $100,000 raises on top of the guaranteed compensation for which their original contracts called.

Odom will now make $1.3 million for 2020. That makes him the highest-paid assistant on Pittman’s staff. Davis’ pay was bumped up to $650,000 with the raise.

The Democrat-Gazette writes that “Odom’s raise was finalized March 10, and Davis’ was finalized Feb. 3.” Those raises came after the interest from other schools.

Odom’s contract is a three-year deal. Davis is a two-year contract.

Arkansas will (hopefully) open its first football season under Pittman with a home game against Nevada Sept. 5. The first SEC game will come two weeks later at Mississippi State.  The first home SEC game?  A week later versus Texas A&M.

Ex-Buffalo DT Chibueze Onwuka announces transfer to Boston College

Buffalo Bulls football
By Kevin McGuireMar 25, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT
Boston College is about to add a talented defensive lineman from the MAC with the addition of Chibueze Onwuka. Onwuka, who has been a part of the Buffalo program, announced his decision to join Boston College with a message on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Onwuka had 43 tackles with 8.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2019. Onwuka started his college career at a JUCO program before heading to Buffalo in 2017. Since then, he has become one of the top defensive players in the MAC, earning third-team All-MAC honors this past season.

As a graduate transfer, Onwuku will be eligible to play for the Eagles this fall. Onwuka entered the transfer portal in early February.

Ex-UConn OL Cam DeGeorge announces grad transfer to Louisville

By Kevin McGuireMar 25, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT
Louisville is about to add an offensive lineman with plenty of starting experience to the nest. Cam DeGeorge announced, via Twitter, he is going to be heading to Louisville to wrap up his college football career.

“Excited to say I will be continuing my academic and football career at The University of Louisville,” DeGeorge announced on Wednesday.

DeGeorge is transferring from UConn, where he was a starter for the majority of his three years with the Huskies. It was reported DeGeorge entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 23. DeGeorge is the latest in a long list of offensive linemen that have been added to the Louisville program since head coach Scott Satterfield was hired by the program. Satterfield’s focus on bulking up the offensive line as quickly as possible has been evident given the number of linemen coming to Louisville through the transfer portal.

Adding a lineman with nearly three years of starting experience is quite a luxury to have for any program. The lack of a spring practice schedule at Louisville means DeGeorge won’t be able to join his new teammates on the practice field until the summer, or whenever football activities are cleared to resume.

As a grad transfer, DeGeorge is immediately eligible to play for Louisville in 2020.

James Franklin would lock the country down amid coronavirus pandemic

By Kevin McGuireMar 25, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Penn State head coach James Franklin held a spring press conference on Wednesday afternoon. That’s not too out of the ordinary. This is about the time of year when Franklin and other college football coaches begin meeting with the media as spring football practices are in full swing. Of course, this year is different with no spring football to be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the nation. So Franklin’s press conference on Wednesday was not held in a full media room in Beaver Stadium. Instead, Franklin sat in front of a desktop computer and hopped in a Zoom conference call and met with the members of the Penn State media, because everyone seems to be hopping on Zoom these days.

Naturally, how Penn State is operating its football program at this time was one of the major topics of conversation, to which Franklin noted there are more Zoom calls ongoing with coaches and players to keep the communication going during this bizarre spring.

“Not having spring practice is the focus for our players, but the magnitude of this is much more significant,” Franklin said when discussing the current state of affairs in Happy Valley. “This is much bigger than sports & something that the entire world is dealing with. Sports take a back seat to that.”

Franklin made his point fairly clear. If it were up to him, the entire country would be shut down until the virus is under control.

Like many other states, Pennsylvania has been on a shutdown for non-life-essential businesses since last Friday, with some exceptions sprinkled throughout the state. The Big Ten has also shut down all spring athletic activities, and the NCAA shut down all recruiting activities. All of this leaves Franklin with plenty of time to sit in front of a computer.

Franklin noted he is unsure just when he will be able to see his team in person once again, but the discussions are underway to determine how much time may be needed in order to prepare for the new season.