Trevor Lawrence NCAA
Trevor Lawrence thanks NCAA for ‘allowing us to continue to raise money’

By John TaylorMar 25, 2020, 9:43 AM EDT
After some initial uncertainty, Trevor Lawrence and the NCAA are officially on the same page.

The Clemson quarterback and his girlfriend, Anderson University soccer player Marissa Mowry, started a GoFundMe page attempting to raise money for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The pair had planned on donating any money — it was near $3,000 on Monday — to Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry.  However, it was initially reported that the page attached to Trevor Lawrence had been shut down by the NCAA because it violated bylaws.  Subsequent to that, though, it was clarified that Clemson’s compliance department had shuttered the fundraising effort.

“The NCAA did not ask Trevor Lawrence to take down his fundraiser for COVID-19 patients and their families,” The Association said in a statement. “We continue to work with member schools so they have the flexibility to ensure that student-athletes and communities impacted by this illness are supported, and we applaud Trevor for his effort.”

Those words indicated that there was the possibility that Trevor Lawrence could continue his fundraising efforts, with the blessing of the NCAA.  On social media overnight, the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft confirmed as much.

“Shout out to the NCAA,” Lawrence wrote via Instagram. “Thank y’all so much for granting a waiver. They’re allowing us to continue to raise money for what we were doing originally.

“Again, I just want to thank the NCAA really.  Everyone’s made them out to be the bad guy, but it was more just so the rules that have already been in place. They’ve done a really good job of responding and actually allowing us to do it.  Thank y’all.”

Clemson’s athletic department also issued a statement addressing the development.

At this point, it’s unclear if the original GoFundMe page will be reactivated, or Lawrence and Mowry will go another fundraising route.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
By John TaylorMar 25, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on March 25, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Tyler Simmons now makes three Georgia players arrested for bar-related incidents in last month
THE SYNOPSIS: The wide receiver was arrested along with teammate and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in the same incident after allegedly fighting with employees of an Athens drinking establishment.  Simmons was actually the fourth Bulldog football player arrested in a month as linebacker Jaden Hunter (driving on a suspended license) and defensive back Latavious Brini (simple battery) also found themselves on the wrong side of the law last month.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Four Texas Tech players arrested early Sunday morning
THE SYNOPSIS: Showing they were Georgia before Georgia, a quartet of Red Raiders found themselves in hot water following a disturbance outside of a Lubbock nightclub.  The four players were quarterback Jett Duffey, wide receiver Quan Shorts, defensive back Desmond Smith and linebacker Christian Taylor. Duffey and Taylor were booked on criminal mischief charges, Shorts and Smith on disorderly conduct charges.

THE HEADLINE: Report: Alabama, USC to open 2020 season in Dallas
THE SYNOPSIS: There was a flurry of Alabama-related scheduling news around this time two years ago, as we noted in part yesterday.  Two months later, it was confirmed that Alabama and USC will open the 2020 season at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex.  Provided there is a season to open, of course.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Former Michigan TE Jake Butt says college players should be able to cash in on likenesses
THE SYNOPSIS: Butt was very prescient as, more than two years later, the NCAA Board of Governors gave the unanimous go-ahead for athletes to profit off of their names, images and likenesses (NIL).  The Association is now looking to federal legislators to implement one-size-fits-all legislation that would trump state-by-state laws that vary in size and scope.

2016

THE HEADLINE: With raise, Florida’s Jim McElwain now SEC East’s highest-paid coach
THE SYNOPSIS: McElwain received a $750,000 raise that pushed his 2016 salary to $4.25 million, ahead of the $4.1 million paid to Tennessee’s Butch Jones.  In October of 2017, McElwain was given the boot by the Gators.  Two weeks after McElwain’s firing, Jones suffered the same fate.  And, for those who are curious, the highest-paid SEC East head coach in 2019 was Georgia’s Kirby Smart at $6.7 million.  At $8.7 million, Alabama’s Nick Saban was the highest-paid coach in the conference last year.

2015

THE HEADLINE: OSU looking into potential NCAA violation involving Braxton Miller
THE SYNOPSIS: Ohio State confirmed it was looking into the quarterback’s apparent endorsement of a weight loss and nutrition firm, which would’ve been a violation of NCAA bylaws.  After very briefly being ruled ineligible, the Buckeyes announced Miller’s eligibility had been restored as the NCAA closed the case.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Dr Pepper to serve as title sponsor of new CFP trophy
THE SYNOPSIS: The College Football Playoff officially replaced the BCS in 2014 as the system to determine a national champion.  In January of 2018, it was announced that Dr Pepper had extended its arrangement for six more years, running through the 2026 playoffs.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Sandusky: I don’t know if Paterno had suspicions
THE SYNOPSIS: You know the whole Jerry Sandusky-Joe Paterno-Penn State controversy, so no need to delve much further into it.  We’ll just leave this quote here.  For posterity. “If he (Paterno) absolutely thought I was (a pedophile), I’d say no,’’ the convicted creep said. “If he had a suspicion, I don’t know the answer to that.”

2011

THE HEADLINE: Get your creep on: 14-year-old QB phenom talks USC offer
THE SYNOPSISLane Kiffin, then the head coach at USC, made waves a year earlier by offering a 13-year-old quarterback a scholarship.  In March of 2011, that prospect, David Sills, stated in an interview that, among other things, he had attended meetings involving Trojan quarterbacks.  In 2015, Sills decommitted from USC and ultimately landed at West Virginia, where he starred as a record-breaking… wide receiver.

THE HEADLINE: Report: Tressel forwarded emails to Pryor’s mentor
THE SYNOPSIS:  Two months and five days after this report surfaced, and amidst the Tat-gate controversy involving multiple Buckeyes players, including quarterback Terrelle Pryor, Jim Tresselresigned” as Ohio State’s head coach on Memorial Day.

2010

THE HEADLINE: FIU player stabbed to death
THE SYNOPSIS: Tragedy again struck the college football world as Florida International running back Kendall Berry was stabbed to death following an on-campus dispute.  Berry was stabbed following a verbal dispute turned violent and he died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

2009

THE HEADLINE: TERPS COACH-IN-WAITING GETS SUCCESSOR INSURANCE*
THE SYNOPSIS: It had been expected that James Franklin would take over as the head coach at Maryland when Ralph Friedgen stepped down.  Instead, Franklin accepted the head-coaching job at Vanderbilt in December of 2010, which was followed three days later by Friedgen being fired.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)

Starting Washington State safety Bryce Beekman dead at the age of 22

Washington State football
By John TaylorMar 25, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
As the country continues to come to grips with the coronavirus pandemic, the extended Washington State football family is coming to grips with a tragedy of its own.

The Pullman (Wash.) Police Department confirmed to the Spokane Spokesman-Review that Washington State football player Bryce Beekman passed away Tuesday night.  Beekman was just 22 years of age.

No details surrounding Beekman’s death have been detailed.  And, as of this posting, no Wazzu official has commented publicly on Beekman’s passing.

The safety’s teammates, though, took to Twitter early Wednesday morning to share their thoughts.

This isn’t the first time the Washington State football program has been forced to deal with a tragedy involving one of its players.  In January of 2018, starting quarterback Tyler Hilinski committed suicide.

Beekman was born in Wisconsin and spent his first three years of high school in the state.  He then spent his senior year in Louisiana.

After beginning his collegiate career at an Arizona junior college, Beekman joined the Washington State football program as a three-star 2019 signee. An early enrollee, the 6-2, 190-pound defensive back started all 13 games for the Cougars this past season.

Beekman, who would’ve been a fifth-year senior in 2020, finished the 2019 campaign fifth on the team in tackles with 60.  He was also credited with 2½ tackles for loss, two pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by Beekman’s way-too-early passing.

Marcus Arroyo (again) expected to complete first UNLV staff with ex-Baylor co-OC

UNLV football
By John TaylorMar 25, 2020, 7:39 AM EDT
Three months after being hired, Marcus Arroyo is in the process of completing his first UNLV football coaching staff. Again.

In mid-January, UNLV football announced that Danny Langsdorf had been hired by Arroyo as quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator. Two months later, however, Langsdorf left to take a job at Colorado.

While there’s nothing yet official from the school, the Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting that Glenn Thomas will take over for Langsdorf as quarterbacks coach. Thomas won’t also hold the title of passing-game coordinator as that is going to wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel.

The past three seasons, Thomas served as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Baylor. When Matt Rhule left for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, Thomas wasn’t retained by new head coach Dave Aranda.

Earlier this year, Thomas was hired by Temple as a senior offensive analyst. From 2015-16, Thomas was part of the Owls’ on-field staff. In 2015, he was the program’s quarterbacks coach. The following year, he added the title of offensive coordinator.

Rounding back to the UNLV football staff, Thomas would serve as the 10th and final on-field assistant. The other nine are:

  • Terrence Samuel, wide receivers/passing-game coordinator
  • Cameron Norcross, offensive line/running-game coordinator
  • Scott Baumgartner, running backs
  • Jordan Paopao, tight ends/special teams coordinator
  • Peter Hansen, defensive coordinator/inside linebackers
  • Chad Kauha’aha’a, defensive line
  • Kenwick Thompson, linebackers
  • Damon Magazu, safeties
  • Tre Watson, cornerbacks

It should be noted that Arroyo wil serve as his own offensive coordinator.

WATCH: Nick Saban releases PSA, says best way to ensure 2020 college football season happens is ‘listen to experts, follow their guidelines’

Alabama football
By John TaylorMar 24, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
If you want to catch the attention of college football fans, especially those in the South, about the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, and its potential impact on the upcoming season, there’s no better place to start than with the Alabama football head coach.

Following the lead of the likes of LSU’s Ed Orgeron (HERE) and Texas’ Tom Herman (HERE), Nick Saban on Tuesday issued a public service announcement via the Crimson’s Tide’s official Twitter feed. In a video that lasts nearly 90 seconds, the Alabama football head coach urged “all of you… [to follow] guidelines of social-distancing.”

And when it comes to the 2020 season being played, something that North Carolina’s Mack Brown thinks could be in jeopardy?

“[T]he best and safest way to ensure that happens is to listen to the experts, follow their guidelines,” Saban stated.

Below is the entire text of Saban’s PSA:

First of all, I hope this message finds you and your family safe and well. On behalf of our program, we want to give thanks to all the medical professionals and caregivers in our state and across the country in these challenging times.

“Our daily routines have changed dramatically over these past weeks. Our staff is back to work, but we are working from home and obeying all social-distancing guidelines. For Alabama football, the safety of our players and staff is what’s most important.

“We are not having organized team activities of any kind, but we are continuing to communicate and support our players, while doing everything in our power to ensure their health, safety and wellness.

“As we have said to our team, we share the same message to all of you: Please understand the following guidelines of social-distancing. It’s important.

“We ask that everyone please wash their hands often. Stay at home if at all possible. And when you have to be out in public, make sure you keep six feet between you and the nearest person.

“We are in this together. And as one team, we will get through these difficult times. And together, we look forward to all that’s to come, like the opportunity to play college football this fall.

“But the best and safest way to ensure that happens is to listen to the experts, follow their guidelines and take care of each other.

“Stay safe and Roll Tide.