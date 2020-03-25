UNLV football
Getty Images

Marcus Arroyo (again) expected to complete first UNLV staff with ex-Baylor co-OC

By John TaylorMar 25, 2020, 7:39 AM EDT
Three months after being hired, Marcus Arroyo is in the process of completing his first UNLV football coaching staff. Again.

In mid-January, UNLV football announced that Danny Langsdorf had been hired by Arroyo as quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator. Two months later, however, Langsdorf left to take a job at Colorado.

While there’s nothing yet official from the school, the Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting that Glenn Thomas will take over for Langsdorf as quarterbacks coach. Thomas won’t also hold the title of passing-game coordinator as that is going to wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel.

The past three seasons, Thomas served as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Baylor. When Matt Rhule left for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, Thomas wasn’t retained by new head coach Dave Aranda.

Earlier this year, Thomas was hired by Temple as a senior offensive analyst. From 2015-16, Thomas was part of the Owls’ on-field staff. In 2015, he was the program’s quarterbacks coach. The following year, he added the title of offensive coordinator.

Rounding back to the UNLV football staff, Thomas would serve as the 10th and final on-field assistant. The other nine are:

  • Terrence Samuel, wide receivers/passing-game coordinator
  • Cameron Norcross, offensive line/running-game coordinator
  • Scott Baumgartner, running backs
  • Jordan Paopao, tight ends/special teams coordinator
  • Peter Hansen, defensive coordinator/inside linebackers
  • Chad Kauha’aha’a, defensive line
  • Kenwick Thompson, linebackers
  • Damon Magazu, safeties
  • Tre Watson, cornerbacks

It should be noted that Arroyo wil serve as his own offensive coordinator.

Starting Washington State safety Bryce Beekman dead at the age of 22

Washington State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 25, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
As the country continues to come to grips with the coronavirus pandemic, the extended Washington State football family is coming to grips with a tragedy of its own.

The Pullman (Wash.) Police Department confirmed to the Spokane Spokesman-Review that Washington State football player Bryce Beekman passed away Tuesday night.  Beekman was just 22 years of age.

No details surrounding Beekman’s death have been detailed.  And, as of this posting, no Wazzu official has commented publicly on Beekman’s passing.

The safety’s teammates, though, took to Twitter early Wednesday morning to share their thoughts.

This isn’t the first time the Washington State football program has been forced to deal with a tragedy involving one of its players.  In January of 2018, starting quarterback Tyler Hilinski committed suicide.

Beekman was born in Wisconsin and spent his first three years of high school in the state.  He then spent his senior year in Louisiana.

After beginning his collegiate career at an Arizona junior college, Beekman joined the Washington State football program as a three-star 2019 signee. An early enrollee, the 6-2, 190-pound defensive back started all 13 games for the Cougars this past season.

Beekman, who would’ve been a fifth-year senior in 2020, finished the 2019 campaign fifth on the team in tackles with 60.  He was also credited with 2½ tackles for loss, two pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by Beekman’s way-too-early passing.

Trevor Lawrence thanks NCAA for ‘allowing us to continue to raise money’

Trevor Lawrence NCAA
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 25, 2020, 9:43 AM EDT
After some initial uncertainty, Trevor Lawrence and the NCAA are officially on the same page.

The Clemson quarterback and his girlfriend, Anderson University soccer player Marissa Mowry, started a GoFundMe page attempting to raise money for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The pair had planned on donating any money — it was near $3,000 on Monday — to Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry.  However, it was initially reported that the page attached to Trevor Lawrence had been shut down by the NCAA because it violated bylaws.  Subsequent to that, though, it was clarified that Clemson’s compliance department had shuttered the fundraising effort.

“The NCAA did not ask Trevor Lawrence to take down his fundraiser for COVID-19 patients and their families,” The Association said in a statement. “We continue to work with member schools so they have the flexibility to ensure that student-athletes and communities impacted by this illness are supported, and we applaud Trevor for his effort.”

Those words indicated that there was the possibility that Trevor Lawrence could continue his fundraising efforts, with the blessing of the NCAA.  On social media overnight, the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft confirmed as much.

“Shout out to the NCAA,” Lawrence wrote via Instagram. “Thank y’all so much for granting a waiver. They’re allowing us to continue to raise money for what we were doing originally.

“Again, I just want to thank the NCAA really.  Everyone’s made them out to be the bad guy, but it was more just so the rules that have already been in place. They’ve done a really good job of responding and actually allowing us to do it.  Thank y’all.”

Clemson’s athletic department also issued a statement addressing the development.

At this point, it’s unclear if the original GoFundMe page will be reactivated, or Lawrence and Mowry will go another fundraising route.

WATCH: Nick Saban releases PSA, says best way to ensure 2020 college football season happens is ‘listen to experts, follow their guidelines’

Alabama football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 24, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
If you want to catch the attention of college football fans, especially those in the South, about the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, and its potential impact on the upcoming season, there’s no better place to start than with the Alabama football head coach.

Following the lead of the likes of LSU’s Ed Orgeron (HERE) and Texas’ Tom Herman (HERE), Nick Saban on Tuesday issued a public service announcement via the Crimson’s Tide’s official Twitter feed. In a video that lasts nearly 90 seconds, the Alabama football head coach urged “all of you… [to follow] guidelines of social-distancing.”

And when it comes to the 2020 season being played, something that North Carolina’s Mack Brown thinks could be in jeopardy?

“[T]he best and safest way to ensure that happens is to listen to the experts, follow their guidelines,” Saban stated.

Below is the entire text of Saban’s PSA:

First of all, I hope this message finds you and your family safe and well. On behalf of our program, we want to give thanks to all the medical professionals and caregivers in our state and across the country in these challenging times.

“Our daily routines have changed dramatically over these past weeks. Our staff is back to work, but we are working from home and obeying all social-distancing guidelines. For Alabama football, the safety of our players and staff is what’s most important.

“We are not having organized team activities of any kind, but we are continuing to communicate and support our players, while doing everything in our power to ensure their health, safety and wellness.

“As we have said to our team, we share the same message to all of you: Please understand the following guidelines of social-distancing. It’s important.

“We ask that everyone please wash their hands often. Stay at home if at all possible. And when you have to be out in public, make sure you keep six feet between you and the nearest person.

“We are in this together. And as one team, we will get through these difficult times. And together, we look forward to all that’s to come, like the opportunity to play college football this fall.

“But the best and safest way to ensure that happens is to listen to the experts, follow their guidelines and take care of each other.

“Stay safe and Roll Tide.

Clemson compliance, not the NCAA, prompted Trevor Lawrence to take down coronavirus fundraiser page

Clemson Trevor Lawrence
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 24, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT
We want to make sure our readers are perfectly clear regarding a situation involving Clemson and Trevor Lawrence that surfaced earlier Tuesday.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend, Anderson University soccer player Marissa Mowry, started a GoFundMe page attempting to raise money for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The pair had planned on donating any money — it was near $3,000 on Monday — to Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry.

Tuesday, however, a report surfaced that the NCAA had forced the page to be shuttered. The Association’s bylaws prevent student-athletes from using their name, image and likeness for crowd-funding campaigns.

However, it was subsequently reported that it was Clemson’s compliance department, not the NCAA, that “asked [Lawrence] to take it down.” Of course, Clemson’s compliance department triggered the shuttering based on the NCAA’s archaic bylaws, which will be changed sooner rather than later.

If the under-fire NCAA wanted to engender some goodwill and positive headlines, though, they should issue a directive allowing student-athletes to use their popularity to do something positive for a country that’s hurting and reeling economically. It appears, in fact, that may be the exact direction in which the NCAA will head on this issue.

“The NCAA did not ask Trevor Lawrence to take down his fundraiser for COVID-19 patients and their families,” The Association said in a statement. “We continue to work with member schools so they have the flexibility to ensure that student-athletes and communities impacted by this illness are supported, and we applaud Trevor for his effort.”

Whether that means one of the 2020 Heisman Trophy front-runners will be permitted to reopen the fundraising page remains to be seen.

For his part, Lawrence, via social media, thanked all of those who did donate to what was a truncated (for now) drive.

“Thank you guys, all of y’all that donated. It’s really much appreciated. It’s going to help some kids and some elderly [people] somewhere, so it’s going to be very helpful. So we really appreciate y’all. Sorry for all of the drama and all of the confusion but we got it worked out.”