Three months after being hired, Marcus Arroyo is in the process of completing his first UNLV football coaching staff. Again.

In mid-January, UNLV football announced that Danny Langsdorf had been hired by Arroyo as quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator. Two months later, however, Langsdorf left to take a job at Colorado.

While there’s nothing yet official from the school, the Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting that Glenn Thomas will take over for Langsdorf as quarterbacks coach. Thomas won’t also hold the title of passing-game coordinator as that is going to wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel.

The past three seasons, Thomas served as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Baylor. When Matt Rhule left for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, Thomas wasn’t retained by new head coach Dave Aranda.

Earlier this year, Thomas was hired by Temple as a senior offensive analyst. From 2015-16, Thomas was part of the Owls’ on-field staff. In 2015, he was the program’s quarterbacks coach. The following year, he added the title of offensive coordinator.

Rounding back to the UNLV football staff, Thomas would serve as the 10th and final on-field assistant. The other nine are:

Terrence Samuel , wide receivers/passing-game coordinator

, wide receivers/passing-game coordinator Cameron Norcross , offensive line/running-game coordinator

, offensive line/running-game coordinator Scott Baumgartner , running backs

, running backs Jordan Paopao , tight ends/special teams coordinator

, tight ends/special teams coordinator Peter Hansen , defensive coordinator/inside linebackers

, defensive coordinator/inside linebackers Chad Kauha’aha’a , defensive line

, defensive line Kenwick Thompson , linebackers

, linebackers Damon Magazu , safeties

, safeties Tre Watson, cornerbacks

It should be noted that Arroyo wil serve as his own offensive coordinator.