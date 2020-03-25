Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As the country continues to come to grips with the coronavirus pandemic, the extended Washington State football family is coming to grips with a tragedy of its own.

The Pullman (Wash.) Police Department confirmed to the Spokane Spokesman-Review that Washington State football player Bryce Beekman passed away Tuesday night. Beekman was just 22 years of age.

No details surrounding Beekman’s death have been detailed. And, as of this posting, no Wazzu official has commented publicly on Beekman’s passing.

The safety’s teammates, though, took to Twitter early Wednesday morning to share their thoughts.

Lil brother I just want you to know I love you & appreciate you as a player, leader and teammate from the bottom my heart Beek 💔one of a kind. Remember the day you was bout to commit to Utah we had boss talk about patients and grinding & everything you wanted fell right in place pic.twitter.com/hN5oNlpQUK — 58$avage 🤫 (@jahmirjohnson34) March 25, 2020

One of the purest souls.. 🕊🙏🏾 — SopJr. (@EasopWinston) March 25, 2020

Fly High 👼🏽❤️ Forever My Dawg🤞🏾💯 — Renard Bell (@RenardBell_) March 25, 2020

This isn’t the first time the Washington State football program has been forced to deal with a tragedy involving one of its players. In January of 2018, starting quarterback Tyler Hilinski committed suicide.

Beekman was born in Wisconsin and spent his first three years of high school in the state. He then spent his senior year in Louisiana.

After beginning his collegiate career at an Arizona junior college, Beekman joined the Washington State football program as a three-star 2019 signee. An early enrollee, the 6-2, 190-pound defensive back started all 13 games for the Cougars this past season.

Beekman, who would’ve been a fifth-year senior in 2020, finished the 2019 campaign fifth on the team in tackles with 60. He was also credited with 2½ tackles for loss, two pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by Beekman’s way-too-early passing.