The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on March 26, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Report: Clemson, Oklahoma schedule future series… for 2035-36

THE SYNOPSIS: At the time, the true freshman who will play in that game would’ve been two or three years old. The schools subsequently confirmed the home-and-home series.

2017

THE HEADLINE: USF DB Hassan Childs in stable condition after overnight shooting incident

THE SYNOPSIS: Childs was in stable condition following the off-campus shooting. As a result of the incident that led to Childs being shot, Childs was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault. It was alleged that Childs pointed a gun at least twice at a man, Jovanni Jimenez, and his family and was ultimately shot three times by Jimenez. Jimenez was never charged because he acted in self-defense. Childs ended up being dismissed a couple of days after the shooting.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma becomes first to earn Final Four berths in football, hoops

THE SYNOPSIS: The hoops Sooners knocked off No. 1 seed Oregon to advance to the Final Four of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. A couple of months earlier, the football Sooners qualified for the second-ever College Football Playoff. Oklahoma lost to No. 1 seed Clemson 37-17 in one of the CFP semifinals. Oklahoma basketball was on the wrong end of a 95-51 ass-whooping to sixth-seed Villanova in their semifinal matchup. Villanova went on to win the national championship, while Clemson lost 45-40 to Alabama in the title game.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Gator RB Adam Lane comes clean, embraces bowl infamy

THE SYNOPSIS: From our post at the time:

Adam Lane‘s entire football future is ahead of him, but it’s what was behind him that has, thus far, landed him the most notoriety. Entering Florida’s Birmingham Bowl appearance armed with 72 career rushing yards, Lane ripped off 109 yards and scored his first career touchdown in earning MVP honors. It was around the time of that score where Lane, ummm, made his mark as he, well, pooped his drawers — and not in the metaphorically scared sense either. Yes, the running back literally soiled himself at some point before/during/after the first-half score.

2014

THE HEADLINE: NLRB ruling gives Northwestern players first labor union win

THE SYNOPSIS: The National Labor Relations Board ruled that, essentially, football players are employees of the university. The ruling applied only to private institutions as public universities fall under the jurisdiction of state laws.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Les Miles’ blast ‘fuel’ for Gunner Kiel

THE SYNOPSIS: A touted 2012 quarterback, Gunner Kiel reneged on a verbal commitment to LSU and signed with Notre Dame. That led to the then-head coach to infamously state that Kiel “did not necessarily have the chest and the ability to lead a program.” A year later, Kiel and his chesticular fortitude left Notre Dame for Cincinnati.

2009

THE HEADLINE: SENATE SUBCOMMITTEE TO HOLD HEARINGS ON BCS*

THE SYNOPSIS: This was one of the first real steps that ultimately led to the BcS being scrapped in favor of the College Football Playoff that debuted after the 2014 regular season.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)