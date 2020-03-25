Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Washington State football has publicly addressed another tragedy that has hit the program.

It has been confirmed by the Pullman (Wash.) Police Department that Washington State football player Bryce Beekman passed away Tuesday night. Beekman was just 22 years of age.

No details surrounding Beekman’s death have been detailed. A short time ago, Wazzu released a pair of statements in the university’s first public comments on Beekman’s passing.

“We are in shock with the news of Bryce’s passing,” said WSU athletic director Pat Chun. “Bryce was a tremendous young man, great teammate and will be missed by all. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Beekman family and his many friends.”

“My relationship with Bryce was still in its early stages, but I knew him to be a wonderful young man,” said new Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich. “He was always positive and well respected amongst his teammates. My heart goes out to his family and friends.”

According to the school’s release, Rolovich informed the team of the news Tuesday night.

The school also added that “[a]ll WSU students needing immediate assistance can contact the 24/7 WSU Crisis Line at 509-335-2159. Staff and faculty can receive assistance at the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) State toll-free number at 1-877-313-4455.”

Beekman was born in Wisconsin and spent his first three years of high school in the state. He then spent his senior year in Louisiana.

After beginning his collegiate career at an Arizona junior college, Beekman joined the Washington State football program as a three-star 2019 signee. An early enrollee, the 6-2, 190-pound defensive back started all 13 games for the Cougars this past season.

Beekman, who would’ve been a fifth-year senior in 2020, finished the 2019 campaign fifth on the team in tackles with 60. He was also credited with 2½ tackles for loss, two pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.