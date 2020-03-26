Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the midst of growing uncertainty as to whether the 2020 season will be played, the Arkansas football team has seen the depth along its offensive line take a hit.

Kirby Adcock‘s name is no longer listed on the official online Arkansas football roster. The reason for that, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has reported, is Adcock has been granted a medical hardship waiver.

That means that Adcock will remain on scholarship at the university. It also means that the offensive lineman won’t count against the Arkansas football program’s 85-man scholarship limit.

Adcock was a three-star member of the Razorbacks’ 2017 recruiting class. He was rated as the No. 5 player regardless of position in the state of Arkansas. Adcock had received offers from two other Power Five schools, those being Indiana and Iowa State.

The Nashville, Ark., native took a redshirt as a true freshman. Adcock then played in four games in 2018, starting the season opener that year at left guard. This past season, Adcock played in 10 games for the Razorbacks. He started one of those contests, versus Alabama.

A hip injury sidelined the 6-5, 288-pound lineman for all of spring practice in 2019. It’s unclear if that was the injury that triggered the medical hardship waiver.

Arkansas will (hopefully) open its first football season under new head coach Sam Pittman with a home game against Nevada Sept. 5. The first SEC game will come two weeks later at Mississippi State. The first home SEC game? A week later versus Texas A&M.