Add Georgia Southern to the growing list of football players who have hit the portal.

According to 247Sports.com, Alvin Ward Jr. has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. Thus far, neither the linebacker nor the Sun Belt football program have confirmed and/or addressed the development.

If the move were to come to fruition, Ward would be leaving the Georgia Southern football team as a graduate transfer. That would allow him to play at another FBS school immediately in 2020.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact Ward without receiving permission from the Indiana football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

A two-star member of the Georgia Southern football Class of 2016, Ward didn’t see any action at all his first season. The past three years, though, North Carolina native appeared in 27 games. Ward played in four games in 2017, a dozen in 2018 and 11 this past season.