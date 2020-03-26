Georgia Tech DB Ajani Kerr steps into the transfer portal

Georgia Tech defensive back Ajani Kerr has taken the first step toward finding a new home. Kerr has reportedly entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
Georgia Tech CB Ajani Kerr, who started 4 games in last 2 seasons, is in NCAA Transfer Portal, source told @Stadium. Kerr will be a grad transfer & have 1 year of eligibility remaining
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) March 26, 2020
By entering the transfer portal, Kerr is free to have communication with any other college football program looking to recruit him to their program. Kerr may always withdraw his name from the portal and choose to stay with Georgia Tech, but Georgia Tech is no longer required to keep his scholarship on the books. Most players entering the transfer portal tend to move on to a new school by the end of the process.
Kerr will be a graduate transfer, which will make him eligible to play right away this fall for whatever team ends up adding him to the roster.
Kerr played in five games for Georgia Tech in 2019, in which he recorded 18 tackles.