Georgia Tech DB Ajani Kerr steps into the transfer portal

By Kevin McGuireMar 26, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT
Georgia Tech defensive back Ajani Kerr has taken the first step toward finding a new home. Kerr has reportedly entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

By entering the transfer portal, Kerr is free to have communication with any other college football program looking to recruit him to their program. Kerr may always withdraw his name from the portal and choose to stay with Georgia Tech, but Georgia Tech is no longer required to keep his scholarship on the books. Most players entering the transfer portal tend to move on to a new school by the end of the process.

Kerr will be a graduate transfer, which will make him eligible to play right away this fall for whatever team ends up adding him to the roster.

Kerr played in five games for Georgia Tech in 2019, in which he recorded 18 tackles.

Lack of March Madness means much less revenue distribution from NCAA to D1 schools

By Kevin McGuireMar 26, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT
We don’t typically discuss college basketball on College Football Talk. We have College Basketball Talk to handle that stuff for you guys. But the COVID-19 pandemic taking away the entire NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament this spring will have a direct impact on all Division 1 schools that could impact one fo your favorite college football programs.

On Thursday, the NCAA Board of Governors unanimously voted on adjusting its annual revenue distribution for D1 schools to $225 million. While that is not exactly pocket change, the number came down from a previously budgeted $600 million for revenue distributions.

Ouch.

“We are living in unprecedented times not only for higher education but for the entire nation and around the globe as we face the COVID-19 public health crisis,” Michael V. Drake, chair of the board and president of The Ohio State University, said in a released statement. “As an Association, we must acknowledge the uncertainties of our financial situation and continue to make thoughtful and prudent decisions on how we can assist conferences and campuses in supporting student-athletes now and into the future.”

The men’s basketball tournament is the NCAA’s top revenue source with lucrative television deals and ticket sales. But the shutting down of the tournament along with all other spring athletic activities in the wake of the coronavirus took a toll on the NCAA’s coffers. That will force the NCAA to distribute its revenue shares to D1 schools by tapping $50 million in the NCAA reserves and the proceeds from a $270 million event cancellation insurance policy.

The reduced distributions will be more significant and perhaps troubling for D2 and D3 schools. Those lower divisions were already set to receive a much smaller slice of the NCAA pie, but these reductions could be even more of a problem for schools already working on limited budgets as it is.

  • Division 1 distribution per D1 conference: $53.6 million
  • Division 2 distribution per D2 conference: $13.9 million (down $30 million from 2019)
  • Division 3 distribution per D3 conference: $10.7 million (down $22 million from 2019)

The coronavirus is proving to be quite a costly pandemic in a variety of ways. With the NCAA forced to adjusting its budget so drastically, expect similar reactions from conferences and universities.

DE Jovan Swann announces grad transfer to Indiana

By Kevin McGuireMar 26, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT
Former Stanford defensive end Jovan Swann is heading to the Big Ten. Swann announced on his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon that he going to transfer to Indiana for the 2020 season.

“I have completed my process of finding a home for my final year of eligibility,” Swann said in on his Twitter account. “To all my support system, near and far, ad the rest of Indiana, I am staying home this time and am committed to Indiana University!”

Smith entered the NCAA transfer portal in early Dec. 2019. The move to Indiana will bring the Indiana native much closer to home for his final season of college football.

Swann earned 2018 All-Pac 12 honorable mention and is a two-time Pac-12 All-Academic player (2017 and 2018). Stanford recognized Swann for his effort in last year’s rivalry game against Cal by awarding him the team’s Frank Rehm Award, which is given for the Most Outstanding Players in the Big Game. Swann appeared in all 12 games Stanford played last year, and he started nine of them for the Cardinal.

As a graduate transfer, Swann will be eligible to play for the Hoosiers in 2020.

 

Arkansas lineman Kirby Adcock takes medical hardship

Arkansas football
By John TaylorMar 26, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
In the midst of growing uncertainty as to whether the 2020 season will be played, the Arkansas football team has seen the depth along its offensive line take a hit.

Kirby Adcock‘s name is no longer listed on the official online Arkansas football roster.  The reason for that, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has reported, is Adcock has been granted a medical hardship waiver.

That means that Adcock will remain on scholarship at the university.  It also means that the offensive lineman won’t count against the Arkansas football program’s 85-man scholarship limit.

Adcock was a three-star member of the Razorbacks’ 2017 recruiting class.  He was rated as the No. 5 player regardless of position in the state of Arkansas.  Adcock had received offers from two other Power Five schools, those being Indiana and Iowa State.

The Nashville, Ark., native took a redshirt as a true freshman.  Adcock then played in four games in 2018, starting the season opener that year at left guard.  This past season, Adcock played in 10 games for the Razorbacks.  He started one of those contests, versus Alabama.

A hip injury sidelined the 6-5, 288-pound lineman for all of spring practice in 2019.  It’s unclear if that was the injury that triggered the medical hardship waiver.

Arkansas will (hopefully) open its first football season under new head coach Sam Pittman with a home game against Nevada Sept. 5. The first SEC game will come two weeks later at Mississippi State.  The first home SEC game?  A week later versus Texas A&M.

‘Right now,’ Michigan State has no plans for RB Connor Heyward to change positions

Michigan State football
By John TaylorMar 26, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
Just because there was a change at head coach for the Michigan State football team doesn’t mean there will be a position change for one player.  Probably.  Maybe.

In September of last year, running back Connor Heyward took the first step in leaving the Michigan State football team by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.  A little over four months later, after Mark Dantonio‘s abrupt retirement and Mel Tucker took over in East Lansing, Heyward reversed course and pulled his name out of the portal.

Wednesday, new offensive coordinator Jay Johnson indicated that, with Heyward’s return, he’ll also return to the backfield.  For now, at least.

“Right now my intent is Connor to be a running back unless it would tell me different at a later date,” the Michigan State football assistant said via the Detroit Free Press. “But certainly going into this, we’re glad that he’s back and I anticipate him being a running back.”

A three-star member of Michigan State’s 2017 recruiting class, Heyward was rated as the No. 72 player regardless of position in the state of Georgia.  In 2018, Heyward led MSU in rushing yards (529), rushing touchdowns (five), carries (118), all-purpose yards (1,065) and kick returns (13 for 287 yards; 22.1 avg.).  That year, he was named as a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the nation’s most versatile player.

This past season, Heyward ran for 79 yards on 24 carries.  He played in the first four games before entering the portal, which allows him to take a redshirt.

All told, Heyward has ran for 618 yards and five touchdowns on 145 carries.  He’s also caught 43 passes for another 314 yards and two touchdowns.

While Heyward won’t be switching positions, Julian Barnett could.  As a true freshman wide receiver last season, Barnett caught 13 passes for 182.  According to new defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton, though, Barnett “has been in our rooms now playing some corner, doing some of that stuff, getting trained that way.”

The final decision on where Barnett ultimately lines up will be Tucker’s call, Johnson said.