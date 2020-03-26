Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia Tech DB Ajani Kerr steps into transfer portal

By Kevin McGuireMar 26, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT
Georgia Tech defensive back Ajani Kerr has taken the first step toward finding a new home. Kerr has reportedly entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

By entering the transfer portal, Kerr is free to have communication with any other college football program looking to recruit him to their program. Kerr may always withdraw his name from the portal and choose to stay with Georgia Tech, but Georgia Tech is no longer required to keep his scholarship on the books. Most players entering the transfer portal tend to move on to a new school by the end of the process.

Kerr will be a graduate transfer, which will make him eligible to play right away this fall for whatever team ends up adding him to the roster.

Kerr played in five games for Georgia Tech in 2019, in which he recorded 18 tackles.

Rutgers (!) continues its recruiting roll, lands four-star commitment that gives it the No. 12 2021 class thus far

By John TaylorMar 27, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
Under second first-year head coach Greg Schiano, Rutgers football has been on a recruiting roll. Thursday night, that roll continued.

As we noted earlier this week, Rutgers had secured four commitments from 2021 football recruits in a span of six days. On his personal Twitter account Thursday night, Khayri Banton added to the haul by announcing his commitment to the Rutgers football program.

“First and foremost, I would like to acknowledge that, all of the blessing I’ve received in this recruitment process, were God-given,” Banton wrote. “Second, I would like to thank my immediate family, especially my mother for supporting my development as a young man and student-athlete.

“Lastly, I’d like to thank… all my coaches and mentor who’ve helped mold me through my years of playing the sport I love, and also all of the collegiate coaching staffs who’ve recruited me and enabled the opportunity of attending and playing at their University.

“This process and decision was not easy but, I stayed home and represented my city through high school football. Now I’ve decided to stay home and represent my state.

Banton is a four-star 2021 prospect. On the 247Sports.com composite, the Newark high schooler is rated as the No. 7 player regardless of position in the state of New Jersey. He’s the highest-rated commit in the Scarlet Knights’ class.

In addition to RU, Banton held Power Five offers Boston College, Miami, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

Also on that 247 composite, Rutgers football is currently in possession of the No. 12 class in the country. Ahead of the likes of Georgia (No. 13), LSU (No. 16), Michigan (No. 17) and Oklahoma (No. 26), among others.

Again: Rutgers football, nine months ahead of the Early Signing Period, is on the periphery of a Top-10 class.

For some perspective, the best Rutgers football recruiting class of the past two decades was No. 23 in 2012. The cycle immediately after Schiano left the school for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it should be noted.

Outside of that, the recruiting finishes have been decidedly pedestrian for the Scarlet Knights. Since the start of the 21st century, 18 of the Scarlet Knights’ 21 classes have finished outside of the Top 30.  Of those 18, 15 finished 42nd or worse; 10 came in outside of the Top 50.

So, yes, what Schiano and his crew are doing in Piscataway is impressive.  Whether that equates to on-field success, though, remains to be seen.

Clemson remains slight 2020 title favorite over Ohio State, Alabama

By John TaylorMar 27, 2020, 2:22 PM EDT
With the entire sports world essentially in hibernation because of the coronavirus pandemic, how about we roll out a new set of college football title odds?  What could it hurt?  Besides some feelings, of course.

When last we left the world of college football title odds, the Westgate Las Vegas Sportsbook had Clemson listed as a 9/4 favorite to win the 2020 national championship. Ohio State was next at 3/1, followed by Alabama at 6/1.

Even as spring practice has been scrapped across college football, one offshore sportsbook still opted to update its title odds. In this set, Clemson remains the favorite at 1/2. Ohio State (2/3) and Alabama (4/5) were next.

A handful of other teams are listed with title odds below 10/1:

  • Oklahoma, 5/4
  • Georgia, 3/2
  • LSU, 2/1
  • Notre Dame, 11/4
  • Florida, 7/2
  • Texas, 4/1
  • Texas A&M, 4/1
  • Auburn, 5/1
  • Oregon, 5/1
  • Penn State, 6/1
  • Michigan, 13/2

It should be noted that no Group of Five schools were listed in this set of odds.

One final note: In July of last year, Alabama and Clemson were the co-favorites to win the 2019 national championship at 9/4. And the team that wound up winning that title? LSU sat at 20/1, behind the likes of Georgia (6/1), Michigan (12/1) (chuckle), Ohio State (14/1) and Oklahoma (16/1).

Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma all made the College Football Playoff this past season. Alabama, meanwhile, missed out on the playoff party for the first time since the system debuted following the 2014 regular season.

Kirk Herbstreit would be ‘shocked’ if college football is played this fall

By John TaylorMar 27, 2020, 12:28 PM EDT
No college football this fall?  The drumbeat for such a possibility grows louder by the day.

In the midst of the growing coronavirus pandemic, Mack Brown earlier this week expressed concern about whether or not the college football season would be played as scheduled.  Whether it would be a partial season.  Or no season at all.

“There is a fear of ‘would we have a season?’ ‘Would we have a partial season?’ ‘What does a partial season mean,’” North Carolina head coach said. “There is a great concern because of the remedy that comes in with football.

“The biggest problem is you’re not sure when it ends, and we can’t get those answers at this point.”

Compared to one prominent college football personality, Brown is downright optimistic.

During a radio interview Thursday night, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about the prospects of teams taking the fall this season.  According to the ESPN television personality, he would be “shocked” if it happened.

“I’ll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football. I’ll be so surprised if that happens,” Herbstreit stated, by way of TMZ.com.

“Just because from what I understand, people that I listen to, you’re 12 to 18 months from a [coronavirus] vaccine. I don’t know how you let these guys go into locker rooms and let stadiums be filled up and how you can play ball. I just don’t know how you can do it with the optics of it.”

Because of the cancellation of March Madness, schools saw their revenue distribution from the NCAA drastically diminished.  That is expected to take a heavy toll on non-FBS schools.  If the college football season were to be canceled?  That would severely impact FBS schools, especially those in the Group of Five.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

By John TaylorMar 27, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on March 27, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Tennessee suspends DB after he allegedly punched police officer
THE SYNOPSIS: It was alleged that Kenneth George Jr. punched a police officer as the officer was attempting to clear a crowd off the streets, leaving him facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence and disorderly conduct.  In August, George pleaded guilty to a pair of charges and was sentenced to one year of probation.  Off suspension, the cornerback started six of the 13 games in which he played this past season.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Tua Tagovailoa back to throwing (some) for Alabama
THE SYNOPSIS: The star quarterback suffered a hand injury during the first practice of the spring and underwent surgery.  Of course, Tagovailoa went on to suffer a more noteworthy injury the following year.

2017

THE HEADLINE: UNLV ‘very excited’ to share Las Vegas stadium with Raiders
THE SYNOPSIS: On this date three years ago, NFL owners approved the Raiders move from Oakland to Las Vegas starting with the 2020 season.  It was also confirmed that the NFL team’s new stadium would serve as the college football home for UNLV.  Work on that stadium continues.

2016

THE HEADLINE: VIDEO: James Franklin in bunny costume tackling candy-filled piñata? Why not
THE SYNOPSIS: The headline pretty much says it all, no?

2015

THE HEADLINE: Likely starter at QB for Vandy chooses medical school over football
THE SYNOPSIS: A history of injuries, including concussions, triggered Patton Robinette‘s decision to retire from the sport.  Exiting spring practice a week earlier, Robinette was widely viewed as the front-runner to start under center for the Commodores in 2015.

2013

THE HEADLINE: The NCAA’s laughable case against Miami reportedly takes another bad turn
THE SYNOPSIS: If you’re a fan of The U and in the mood to get pissed off all over again, just click on the link above.  NCAA and unmitigated disaster come to mind.

2010

THE HEADLINE: The one where Urban apologizes
THE SYNOPSIS: Then the Florida head coach, Urban Meyer privately apologized to a journalist he had very publicly lambasted three days earlier.

2009

THE HEADLINE: OU RECRUIT ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE FELONY CHARGES*
THE SYNOPSIS: The recruit, Justin Chaisson, joined the Oklahoma football program a couple of months after he pleaded guilty to lesser charges.  The defensive lineman went on to leave the Sooners the following August.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)