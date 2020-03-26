DE Jovan Swann announces grad transfer to Indiana

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former Stanford defensive end Jovan Swann is heading to the Big Ten. Swann announced on his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon that he going to transfer to Indiana for the 2020 season.

“I have completed my process of finding a home for my final year of eligibility,” Swann said in on his Twitter account. “To all my support system, near and far, ad the rest of Indiana, I am staying home this time and am committed to Indiana University!”

Smith entered the NCAA transfer portal in early Dec. 2019. The move to Indiana will bring the Indiana native much closer to home for his final season of college football.

Swann earned 2018 All-Pac 12 honorable mention and is a two-time Pac-12 All-Academic player (2017 and 2018). Stanford recognized Swann for his effort in last year’s rivalry game against Cal by awarding him the team’s Frank Rehm Award, which is given for the Most Outstanding Players in the Big Game. Swann appeared in all 12 games Stanford played last year, and he started nine of them for the Cardinal.

As a graduate transfer, Swann will be eligible to play for the Hoosiers in 2020.

Hoosier Nation, Let's Make It A Great One!

