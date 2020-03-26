Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The coronavirus pandemic has hit especially close to home for one member of the Ole Miss football program.

Ove the course of a couple of days this past weekend and on into the early portion of this week, Ole Miss football player Eli Johnson announced on Twitter that, first, his father and then his mother had both tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, the offensive lineman has been quarantined with one of his parents along with a five-year-old sister.

I don't usually post things like this but my family could use some prayers! My dad received a positive test back for the Coronavirus today. I have been quarantined with my family. All prayers are appreciated! pic.twitter.com/KxDr5CJ8Gq — Eli Johnson (@elijohnson75) March 22, 2020

I hate to have to make this update but as of this morning my sweethearted mother has also tested positive for the Coronavirus. I cannot thank you all enough for the encouragement and support that has been shown to my family and I. pic.twitter.com/Zot3nWfGi7 — Eli Johnson (@elijohnson75) March 24, 2020

In a message to WAPT-TV late Wednesday night, Johnson stated that “there is a likelihood that I have [the coronavirus] but I haven’t been tested.” As of that message, Jones hasn’t shown any symptoms of the disease.

Johnson’s dad, David, is currently hospitalized. David Johnson, for those unaware, covers Ole Miss football for 247Sports.com.

“We don’t really have any idea how he got it, but his case hit really quick. He started showing symptoms on that Friday, and it was really strong,” Jones told the Vicksburg Post. “He was running a strong fever and had all these other bad symptoms, so eventually they tested him for the coronavirus.”

Because her symptoms are milder, Johnson’s mother, Ashley, is being confined at home.

As to how this impacts the Ole Miss football program, Lane Kiffin stated that’s an unknown.

“That’s a medical answer that when we get closer we’ll figure out,” the first-year Ole Miss head coach said. “How long does it last? I’m making assumptions that we would immediately re-test any kids that possibly were exposed.”

Johnson was a three-star member of the Ole Miss football Class of 2016. After appearing in just four games combined his first three seasons in Oxford, Johnson started all 12 games at center for the Rebels in 2019.

Provided everything goes as expected, Johnson is again expected to anchor the center of the Rebels’ offensive line in 2020.