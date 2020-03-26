Washington State football
Police: Washington State safety Bryce Beekman found dead by officer who responded to call involving ‘breathing problem’

By John TaylorMar 26, 2020, 11:22 AM EDT
There’s been additional light shed on another tragedy involving a Washington State football player.

It was confirmed Wednesday by the Pullman (Wash.) Police Department that Washington State football player Bryce Beekman passed away Tuesday night.  Beekman was just 22 years of age.

The Associated Press reported overnight that “[a] Washington State football player was found dead in his apartment by an officer who responded to a call for help involving ‘breathing problems.'” According to the Pullman Police Chief, Gary Jenkins, there were no signs of foul play.

The coroner told the AP “that the case remains an ongoing investigation and that it may take up to three months to determine the cause of death.”

Early Wednesday afternoon, Wazzu released a pair of statements in the university’s first public comments on Beekman’s passing.

“We are in shock with the news of Bryce’s passing,” said WSU athletic director Pat Chun. “Bryce was a tremendous young man, great teammate and will be missed by all. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Beekman family and his many friends.”

“My relationship with Bryce was still in its early stages, but I knew him to be a wonderful young man,” said new Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich. “He was always positive and well respected amongst his teammates. My heart goes out to his family and friends.”

Beekman was born in Wisconsin and spent his first three years of high school in the state.  He then spent his senior year in Louisiana.

After beginning his collegiate career at an Arizona junior college, Beekman joined the Washington State football program as a three-star 2019 signee. An early enrollee, the 6-2, 190-pound defensive back started all 13 games for the Cougars this past season.

Beekman, who would’ve been a fifth-year senior in 2020, finished the 2019 campaign fifth on the team in tackles with 60.  He was also credited with 2½ tackles for loss, two pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

‘Right now,’ Michigan State has no plans for RB Connor Heyward to change positions

Michigan State football
By John TaylorMar 26, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
Just because there was a change at head coach for the Michigan State football team doesn’t mean there will be a position change for one player.  Probably.  Maybe.

In September of last year, running back Connor Heyward took the first step in leaving the Michigan State football team by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.  A little over four months later, after Mark Dantonio‘s abrupt retirement and Mel Tucker took over in East Lansing, Heyward reversed course and pulled his name out of the portal.

Wednesday, new offensive coordinator Jay Johnson indicated that, with Heyward’s return, he’ll also return to the backfield.  For now, at least.

“Right now my intent is Connor to be a running back unless it would tell me different at a later date,” the Michigan State football assistant said via the Detroit Free Press. “But certainly going into this, we’re glad that he’s back and I anticipate him being a running back.”

A three-star member of Michigan State’s 2017 recruiting class, Heyward was rated as the No. 72 player regardless of position in the state of Georgia.  In 2018, Heyward led MSU in rushing yards (529), rushing touchdowns (five), carries (118), all-purpose yards (1,065) and kick returns (13 for 287 yards; 22.1 avg.).  That year, he was named as a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the nation’s most versatile player.

This past season, Heyward ran for 79 yards on 24 carries.  He played in the first four games before entering the portal, which allows him to take a redshirt.

All told, Heyward has ran for 618 yards and five touchdowns on 145 carries.  He’s also caught 43 passes for another 314 yards and two touchdowns.

While Heyward won’t be switching positions, Julian Barnett could.  As a true freshman wide receiver last season, Barnett caught 13 passes for 182.  According to new defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton, though, Barnett “has been in our rooms now playing some corner, doing some of that stuff, getting trained that way.”

The final decision on where Barnett ultimately lines up will be Tucker’s call, Johnson said.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
By John TaylorMar 26, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on March 26, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Report: Clemson, Oklahoma schedule future series… for 2035-36
THE SYNOPSIS: At the time, the true freshman who will play in that game would’ve been two or three years old. The schools subsequently confirmed the home-and-home series.

2017

THE HEADLINE: USF DB Hassan Childs in stable condition after overnight shooting incident
THE SYNOPSIS: Childs was in stable condition following the off-campus shooting.  As a result of the incident that led to Childs being shot, Childs was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault.  It was alleged that Childs pointed a gun at least twice at a man, Jovanni Jimenez, and his family and was ultimately shot three times by Jimenez.  Jimenez was never charged because he acted in self-defense.  Childs ended up being dismissed a couple of days after the shooting.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma becomes first to earn Final Four berths in football, hoops
THE SYNOPSIS: The hoops Sooners knocked off No. 1 seed Oregon to advance to the Final Four of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.  A couple of months earlier, the football Sooners qualified for the second-ever College Football Playoff.  Oklahoma lost to No. 1 seed Clemson 37-17 in one of the CFP semifinals.  Oklahoma basketball was on the wrong end of a 95-51 ass-whooping to sixth-seed Villanova in their semifinal matchup.  Villanova went on to win the national championship, while Clemson lost 45-40 to Alabama in the title game.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Gator RB Adam Lane comes clean, embraces bowl infamy
THE SYNOPSIS: From our post at the time:

Adam Lane‘s entire football future is ahead of him, but it’s what was behind him that has, thus far, landed him the most notoriety.

Entering Florida’s Birmingham Bowl appearance armed with 72 career rushing yards, Lane ripped off 109 yards and scored his first career touchdown in earning MVP honors.  It was around the time of that score where Lane, ummm, made his mark as he, well, pooped his drawers — and not in the metaphorically scared sense either.

Yes, the running back literally soiled himself at some point before/during/after the first-half score.

2014

THE HEADLINE: NLRB ruling gives Northwestern players first labor union win
THE SYNOPSIS: The National Labor Relations Board ruled that, essentially, football players are employees of the university.  The ruling applied only to private institutions as public universities fall under the jurisdiction of state laws.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Les Miles’ blast ‘fuel’ for Gunner Kiel
THE SYNOPSIS: A touted 2012 quarterback, Gunner Kiel reneged on a verbal commitment to LSU and signed with Notre Dame. That led to the then-head coach to infamously state that Kiel “did not necessarily have the chest and the ability to lead a program.” A year later, Kiel and his chesticular fortitude left Notre Dame for Cincinnati.

2009

THE HEADLINE: SENATE SUBCOMMITTEE TO HOLD HEARINGS ON BCS*
THE SYNOPSIS: This was one of the first real steps that ultimately led to the BcS being scrapped in favor of the College Football Playoff that debuted after the 2014 regular season.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)

Complications from coronavirus claim life of Louisville WR Corey Reed Jr.’s father

Louisville football
By John TaylorMar 26, 2020, 12:50 PM EDT
The extended Louisville football family is the latest to feel the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a release Wednesday, Louisville confirmed that the father of wide receiver Corey Reed Jr. passed away this morning at an Atlanta hospital due to complications from COVID-19.  Corey Reed Sr. was just 43 years old.

“My deepest condolences go out to Corey and his entire family,” Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield said in a statement. “This horrible virus has affected so many people, and it’s even more difficult when it touches someone in the UofL football family.  We have been in contact with Corey and his family, and are here to support him during this extremely difficult time.”

Coming out of high school in Atlanta, Reed was a three-star member of the Louisville football Class of 2017.  After catching eight passes for 145 yards in 13 games as a true freshman, the 6-3, 206-pound receiver didn’t catch a pass at all in 2018 as he appeared in just two games.

In March of last year, Reed announced that he would be transferring out of the Louisville football program.  After spending one season at an Iowa junior college, Reed transferred back to the Cardinals earlier this offseason.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to Reed and his entire family.

Ole Miss starting center Eli Johnson quarantined after both parents test positive for coronavirus

Ole Miss football
By John TaylorMar 26, 2020, 9:36 AM EDT
The coronavirus pandemic has hit especially close to home for one member of the Ole Miss football program.

Ove the course of a couple of days this past weekend and on into the early portion of this week, Ole Miss football player Eli Johnson announced on Twitter that, first, his father and then his mother had both tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, the offensive lineman has been quarantined with one of his parents along with a five-year-old sister.

In a message to WAPT-TV late Wednesday night, Johnson stated that “there is a likelihood that I have [the coronavirus] but I haven’t been tested.” As of that message, Jones hasn’t shown any symptoms of the disease.

Johnson’s dad, David, is currently hospitalized. David Johnson, for those unaware, covers Ole Miss football for 247Sports.com.

“We don’t really have any idea how he got it, but his case hit really quick. He started showing symptoms on that Friday, and it was really strong,” Jones told the Vicksburg Post. “He was running a strong fever and had all these other bad symptoms, so eventually they tested him for the coronavirus.”

Because her symptoms are milder, Johnson’s mother, Ashley, is being confined at home.

As to how this impacts the Ole Miss football program, Lane Kiffin stated that’s an unknown.

“That’s a medical answer that when we get closer we’ll figure out,” the first-year Ole Miss head coach said. “How long does it last? I’m making assumptions that we would immediately re-test any kids that possibly were exposed.”

Johnson was a three-star member of the Ole Miss football Class of 2016. After appearing in just four games combined his first three seasons in Oxford, Johnson started all 12 games at center for the Rebels in 2019.

Provided everything goes as expected, Johnson is again expected to anchor the center of the Rebels’ offensive line in 2020.