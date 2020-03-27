Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mike Leach has loved him some quarterbacks at every other stop, so it’s no surprise that The Pirate is stockpiling his Mississippi State football roster with them.

On Twitter Tuesday, Allan Walters announced that he has decided to transfer into the Mississippi State football program. On his Instagram account the same day, Walters offered up an extended statement on his decision.

Proverbs 16:9 A man’s heart plans his way, but the Lord determines his steps. Thank you to everyone who has supported my dream and believed in me – with my remaining 3 years of eligibility I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Mississippi State University. Thank you to Coach Leach, Coach Mele, and the entire Mississippi State football staff for the opportunity. Cannot wait to represent the great state of Mississippi down in StarkVegas, time to get to work!

Walters opted to transfer from Vanderbilt earlier this offseason. Barring the unexpected, the quarterback will have to sit out the 2020 season (if there is one). That would then leave him with two years of eligibility he can use starting in 2021.

Walters was a three-star 2018 signee. The New Jersey native was the No. 10 player regardless of position in the state. He was also the No. 20 pro-style quarterback in the country.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Walters appeared in three games this past season for the Commodores. In that limited action, Walters completed two of his nine pass attempts for 36 yards.

In early February, KJ Costello announced that he would be graduate transferring into the Mississippi State football program. The veteran Stanford quarterback would head into summer as the favorite to land the starting job.

In addition to the two new additions, Leach inherited a Mississippi State football roster that included four quarterbacks. That quartet consists of redshirt junior Keytaon Thompson, redshirt sophomore Jalen Mayden, sophomore Garrett Shrader and freshman Will Rogers.

Shrader started four games for the Bulldogs in 2019. He was expected to start the bowl game as well, but an injury suffered in a post-practice scuffle with a teammate kept that happening.

Thompson, after losing out on the starting job to Tommy Stevens during summer camp last year, entered the transfer portal. Less than two weeks later, he reversed course.