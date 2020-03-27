Texas QB Sam Ehlinger starts online fundraiser for COVID-19 relief

If there is one good thing to come out of the ongoing health scare in this country, it is the good show of humanity form some of college football’s brightest stars. Inspired by the effort of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger has decided to launch his own online fundraiser to help those in need.
Please share with friends and family and let’s raise $1,000,000 for COVID-19 Relief. Shoutout @Trevorlawrencee and his girlfriend, Marissa, for setting a great example with their fundraising platform. Link to donate and share is in my bio and attached below. pic.twitter.com/lEN3FSkQXi
— Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger3) March 27, 2020
— Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger3) March 27, 2020
Lawrence re-launched a GoFundMe campaign with his girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, four days ago after the NCAA decided it would not be cracking down on such efforts during the pandemic. A previous campaign had been shut down quickly out of caution from the Clemson compliance office. Once the NCAA made the decision not to crack down on such efforts, the campaign was reorganized and now serves as inspiration for others like Ehlinger to join the cause. Lawrence thanked the NCAA for not interfering with a frivolous investigation process over the campaign.
“I am dedicated to helping families who have been impacted by the current global crisis, and have created a GoFundMe to raise money to assist organizations that are doing incredible work in my community and nationally including the Boys & Girls Club of America, the Central Texas Food Bank, Austin Pets Alive and more,” Ehlinger said on his GoFundMe campaign’s page.
Ehlinger has a lofty goal for the campaign with a target of $1 million. As of the time of this posting, the campaign has raised over $16,000 since being launched two days ago.
Ehlinger says the campaign has been approved by the Texas Athletics Compliance staff.