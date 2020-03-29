Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When it comes to its special teams, Georgia State football has bolstered that unit amidst the coronavirus shutdown.

This past week, Noel Ruiz announced on Twitter that he has decided to transfer from North Carolina A&T. In that announcement, the placekicker thanked the FCS school “for the past 3 unforgettable years.”

Ruiz also explained the reasoning behind his decision to leave the school.

“Academics has always been the top priority for my family and I and unfortunately A&T does not offer the Masters program for my career path,” Ruiz wrote. “Although I am leaving, I will always be an Aggie for life.”

In a subsequent tweet on that same Twitter account, Ruiz also confirmed that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career with the Georgia State football program.

Excited to announce I’ll be playing my final year of eligibility at Georgia State University! @CoachSElliott @coachdansutton pic.twitter.com/ssTBBSEkRT — Noel Ruiz (@NoelRuiz98) March 26, 2020

Ruiz will be headed to the Georgia State football team as a graduate transfer. He’ll also be coming to an FBS school from one at the FCS level. As a result of both, the kicker will be eligible to play for the Sun Belt Conference school immediately in 2020. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

This past season, Ruiz was successful on 23-of-27 field-goal attempts. He also hit on 47-of-52 point-afters. Based on that production, Ruiz earned American Football Coaches Association All-American honors.

During his time at the FCS school, spanning three years, Ruiz went 37-of-51 on field-goal attempts and 141-of-155 on extra points.

In 2019, the primary kicker for Georgia State football, Brandon Wright, missed just one of his 49 extra-point attempts. He also, though, missed six of his 18 field-goal attempts.

Because of expired eligibility, Wright won’t be a part of the Panthers’ placekicking picture moving forward.