Georgia State football
Getty Images

Georgia State lands FCS All-American kicker

By John TaylorMar 29, 2020, 9:23 AM EDT
Leave a comment

When it comes to its special teams, Georgia State football has bolstered that unit amidst the coronavirus shutdown.

This past week, Noel Ruiz announced on Twitter that he has decided to transfer from North Carolina A&T.  In that announcement, the placekicker thanked the FCS school “for the past 3 unforgettable years.”

Ruiz also explained the reasoning behind his decision to leave the school.

“Academics has always been the top priority for my family and I and unfortunately A&T does not offer the Masters program for my career path,” Ruiz wrote. “Although I am leaving, I will always be an Aggie for life.”

In a subsequent tweet on that same Twitter account, Ruiz also confirmed that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career with the Georgia State football program.

Ruiz will be headed to the Georgia State football team as a graduate transfer.  He’ll also be coming to an FBS school from one at the FCS level.  As a result of both, the kicker will be eligible to play for the Sun Belt Conference school immediately in 2020.  The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

This past season, Ruiz was successful on 23-of-27 field-goal attempts.  He also hit on 47-of-52 point-afters.  Based on that production, Ruiz earned American Football Coaches Association All-American honors.

During his time at the FCS school, spanning three years, Ruiz went 37-of-51 on field-goal attempts and 141-of-155 on extra points.

In 2019, the primary kicker for Georgia State football, Brandon Wright, missed just one of his 49 extra-point attempts.  He also, though, missed six of his 18 field-goal attempts.

Because of expired eligibility, Wright won’t be a part of the Panthers’ placekicking picture moving forward.

Former LSU WR Orlando McDaniel dies from coronavirus complications

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMar 29, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Former LSU wide receiver Orlando McDaniel has died from complications related to COVID-19, according to LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver.

Shaver told WBRZ McDaniel fell ill after traveling to Washington, D.C., to visit a family member.

A Shreveport native, McDaniel played wide receiver for LSU from 1978-81. He caught 64 passes for 1,184 yards and three touchdowns over his career in addition to winning an SEC championship and a runner-up finish at the NCAA championships as a 110-meter hurdler.

He was a second-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 1982 and played in three career games.

McDaniel, who was 59 and not 89, founded a youth track club in North Texas after finishing his playing career.

“He was such a tremendous athlete in both sports, but the love he had for track and field was really special,” Shaver told WBRZ. “We’re fortunate that people like him get involved with our youth.

“He was one of the most important people in our sport. He had to persuade youth to spend their summers doing something productive. Orlando had essentially dedicated his life to it. They’d come to summer meets and have two busloads full of people. It was a real impressive group of people. He’s sorely going to be missed.”

Trevor Lawrence announces new coronavirus fundraising effort

Trevor Lawrence NCAA
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 28, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Now that Trevor Lawrence and the NCAA are on the same page, the rising junior is officially able to do some good.

The Clemson quarterback and his girlfriend, Anderson University soccer player Marissa Mowry, started a GoFundMe page attempting to raise money for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The pair had planned on donating any money — it was near $3,000 on Monday — to Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry.  However, it was initially reported that the page attached to Trevor Lawrence had been shut down by the NCAA because it violated bylaws.  Subsequent to that, though, it was clarified that Clemson’s compliance department had shuttered the fundraising effort.

“The NCAA did not ask Trevor Lawrence to take down his fundraiser for COVID-19 patients and their families,” The Association said in a statement. “We continue to work with member schools so they have the flexibility to ensure that student-athletes and communities impacted by this illness are supported, and we applaud Trevor for his effort.”

Trevor Lawrence, in thanking the NCAA for the way they responded, indicated that he would be continuing his fundraising efforts in an undetermined manner.  Saturday, the creation of “the ‘Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry COVID-19 Relief Fund’ to raise money to provide direct assistance to families affected by the current pandemic” was announced.

From the release:

Marissa and I have created the Fund to help our friends and neighbors in the Cartersville and Upstate South Carolina communities deal with some of the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 situation,” Lawrence said. “We hope others will join us in supporting the many families in need. These are challenging times, and no one should be left behind.”

The Fund is being managed by the Cartersville-Bartow Community Foundation. The couple welcomes gifts of all sizes, and donors may direct their funds to efforts in the Cartersville, Georgia area or to efforts in the Upstate South Carolina (Clemson/Anderson, South Carolina communities).

“We believe as Christians, it is our responsibility to love and serve those around us, especially through this pandemic,” he said. “We appreciate any and all efforts from you all. Every dollar makes a difference.”

“The needs will change over time, but we will work with trusted local charities to serve the communities we both love,” Mowry remarked. “Right now, we expect to assist families as they struggle with some pretty basic needs.

For those interested in donating, you can follow the links by clicking HERE.

Report: Vote to make all transfers immediately eligible pushed back two months

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMar 28, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

COVID-19 has put all of American life on hold, and the NCAA’s legislative agenda is not immune.

In particular, college athletes hoping to obtain immediate eligibility upon transferring may have to wait a little longer.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the NCAA is discussing pushing the vote that would grant all college athletes a 1-time transfer exception from its planned date of April back to June.

The reason for the vote is that the NCAA has gradually broken down the year-in-residence barrier that ruled the day for decades. It started with the graduate transfer exception more than a decade ago, and continued more recently when the NCAA adopted legislation that would allow players to seek exemptions if they had a sick family member back home, if their academic well-being was threatened on their original campus, or other similar cases.

In reality, the exception proved to boil down to which families could hire the right representation and which could not.

While there is theoretically nothing stopping the NCAA from holding a remote vote, there is the practical reality that there are simply more pressing matters at hand.

Pushing season forward to summer an idea reportedly being considered

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMar 28, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
4 Comments

The possibility of a fall without college football comes more real by the day, and now one idea would see an empty fall calendar — or, at least an empty October, November, December and January — by design.

According to Sports Business Journal, one idea among some sources is to push the season forward to miss a possible re-emergence of COVID-19 when the cooler weather arrives in the late fall. It’s not abundantly clear from the writing who these sources are — ADs, commissioners, TV executives — nor how many are taking the idea seriously.

Here’s the key passage:

Amid a growing concern that the college football season could be pushed back, or even canceled, an alternative could come into play — moving the season up to July, August and September, writes SBJ’s Michael Smith. Every other scenario has the season starting later in the fall, at a time when the coronavirus could be returning for another round of infections as the cool weather returns and a vaccine most likely unavailable until 2021. But staging an abbreviated college football season in the summer presents an opportunity to play games when the warm weather could help prevent the spread of the virus.

Now, there are a number of issues with this, not the least of which being that there remains limited — if any — hard data suggesting the coronavirus is seasonal in the first place.

And that doesn’t even scratch the surface of possible logistical issues — When would players need to be back to campus? Will it be safe to staff the stadiums? Would TV partners be on board with this? Would administrators?

That answer seems like a hard no.

The idea, unlikely as it is, undercuts the key dilemma at the core of college football. Yes, it is a big business worth billions of dollars in television contracts alone, but it’s a game played by amateur students, at its core for the enjoyment of fellow students. And if you’re playing games pitting one school against another when no one is at school, what are you even doing, really?