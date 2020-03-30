Pac-12 the latest conference to approve virtual meetings between coaches and players

The Pac-12 on Monday became the latest conference to adapt to this new social distancing world by approving rules that allow coaches to hold virtual meetings with players.
The move mirrors those made by the SEC and Big 12, limiting all in-person activity through the end of May and prohibiting coaches from watching or directing workouts or dills. Programs can send players workout gear, equipment such as foam rollers and nutrition bars, but nothing more.
Here is the full release from the conference:
- No organized, in-person team activities of any type;
- No in-person voluntary workouts, film study sessions, meetings, technique drills or practices of any type;
- Virtual or online supervised voluntary workouts and skill instruction are not permitted, regardless of location;
- Virtual group activities, including film study, are permitted to two (2) hours per week for football and four (4) hours per week for all other sports. We are appealing to the NCAA to increase the two-hour football limit in the near future;
- Coaches can recommend written, self-directed workout plans, and taped demonstration videos on workout plans are allowed in order to demonstrate proper form and technique;
- In-person, on-campus nutrition may be provided in circumstances where student-athletes are unable to leave campus, and off-campus nutrition is limited to distribution of products normally available on campus;
- It is fully permissible to provide non-athletically related support to student-athletes, including sports medicine treatments, physical therapy and rehabilitation; academic support; and mental health and wellness support; and
- It is permissible for institutions to provide off-campus student-athletes with apparel and personal equipment that is regularly available to student-athletes when they are on campus for conditioning workouts. It is not permissible to rent, purchase or arrange for conditioning or strength training equipment or machines.
The above policies will be in place through May 31.