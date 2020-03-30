Sam Ehlinger raises over $40,000 for COVID-19 response

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger on Friday announced a fundraising campaign mimicking that of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend, Marissa Mowry.
“I am dedicated to helping families who have been impacted by the current global crisis, and have created a GoFundMe to raise money to assist organizations that are doing incredible work in my community and nationally including the Boys & Girls Club of America, the Central Texas Food Bank, Austin Pets Alive and more,” Ehlinger said on his GoFundMe campaign’s page.
Ehlinger set a lofty goal of $1 million.
Please share with friends and family and let’s raise $1,000,000 for COVID-19 Relief. Shoutout @Trevorlawrencee and his girlfriend, Marissa, for setting a great example with their fundraising platform. Link to donate and share is in my bio and attached below. pic.twitter.com/lEN3FSkQXi
— Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger3) March 27, 2020
Ehlinger’s drive has raised over $40,000 for the cause. The page has been shared 3,300 times, and attracted nearly 500 donors.
“I donated because my brother, who went to UT and is a San Antonio native living in LA, has a mild case of Covid-19. He’s on the road to recovery but he’s not out of the woods yet. I’m hoping this donation will help reach Sam Ehlinger’s goal,” one donor said. “He’s got a heart of gold and is officially my favorite QB of all time!!!”
“I donated because I want to help people in my area afflicted with this terrible virus,” said another. “Through no fault of their own they find themselves in this situation and hopefully I can help them recover. Thank you, Sam for doing this. On the field and off the field you are a special person. Best wishes for a great 2020 season! Hook ’em Horns!!”
Those wishing to join the effort can do so HERE.