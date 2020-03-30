Tulane shows off fresh new turf for football season

We don’t know, officially, when college football will return to our lives. When it does, Tulane will have a brand new playing surface waiting to be broken in.
Tulane shared a look at the updated turf in Tulane’s Yulman Stadium, complete with the signature fighting green wave logo sitting at midfield. But the most noticeable update is a consistent green pattern as opposed to the alternating shades of green on the previous turf. The ends zones also have a fresh coat of paint, doing away with the white checkerboard pattern and replacing it with a light blue backdrop with “Green Wave” painted in green and outlined in white in each end zone.
Out with the old, in with the new.
Thanks to the help of your fellow Greenies, we'll have a fresh look for our turf when we see you all back at Yulman!#RollWave pic.twitter.com/wXpCVUP6on
— Tulane Green Wave (@TulaneAthletics) March 30, 2020
Nothing like that Olive & Blue 🤩🌊🏟️#RollWave pic.twitter.com/xyRp0zldYc
— Tulane Green Wave (@TulaneAthletics) March 30, 2020
The loss of the checkerboard end zones is slightly upsetting, but overall this is a worthy upgrade. Keeping the midfield logo was essential, and the blue end zones are certainly a pleasant upgrade.
Tulane is coming off a 7-6 season capped by a victory in the Armed Forces Bowl. After back-to-back winning seasons and bowl victories, Tulane and head coach Willie Fritz will hope to take advantage of their new turf and take the next step toward playing for the American Athletic Conference championship in 2020.