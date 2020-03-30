Updated conference title odds see usual suspects remain heavy favorites

Until we’re told otherwise, college football will play a 2020 season, and so the sports books are still offering odds on the upcoming season.
One one offshore sports book release its updated conference-by-conference odds on Monday, which saw the usual suspects atop most conferences. Clemson in particular is a massive favorite to win a sixth straight ACC title, with bettors required to place $600 down to win $100 on the Tigers.
Oklahoma is again favored to win the Big 12, Ohio State to win the Big Ten, Boise State to win the Mountain West, Oregon to win the Pac-12 and Appalachian State to win the Sun Belt. Alabama is listed as a slight favorite to win the SEC once again, as is UCF in the American.
American
Central Florida 5/4
Memphis 9/4
Cincinnati 3/1
Navy 14/1
SMU 14/1
Houston 16/1
Temple 25/1
Tulane 28/1
South Florida 50/1
Tulsa 80/1
East Carolina 100/1
ACC
Clemson 1/6
Miami (FL) 15/2
North Carolina 10/1
Virginia Tech 12/1
Florida State 16/1
Virginia 20/1
Louisville 28/1
Pittsburgh 28/1
Wake Forest 40/1
NC State 50/1
Duke 66/1
Syracuse 66/1
Boston College 80/1
Georgia Tech 250/1
Big Ten
Ohio State 4/9
Michigan 7/2
Wisconsin 9/1
Penn State 10/1
Iowa 16/1
Nebraska 16/1
Minnesota 25/1
Michigan State 33/1
Indiana 40/1
Illinois 50/1
Maryland 50/1
Northwestern 50/1
Purdue 50/1
Rutgers 250/1
Big 12
Oklahoma 4/5
Texas 3/2
Oklahoma State 6/1
Iowa State 12/1
Baylor 16/1
West Virginia 16/1
Kansas State 25/1
TCU 28/1
Texas Tech 40/1
Kansas 100/1
Conference USA
Western Kentucky 2/1
Florida Atlantic 3/1
UAB 4/1
Louisiana Tech 11/2
Marshall 11/2
Southern Miss 6/1
Middle Tennessee 25/1
Charlotte 28/1
Florida International 28/1
North Texas 40/1
Rice 66/1
Old Dominion 100/1
UTSA 100/1
UTEP 150/1
MAC
Ohio 13/4
Buffalo 4/1
Central Michigan 4/1
Ball State 6/1
Miami (OH) 8/1
Toledo 8/1
Western Michigan 8/1
Kent State 12/1
Eastern Michigan 16/1
Northern Illinois 20/1
Akron 100/1
Bowling Green 100/1
Mountain West
Boise State 1/2
San Diego State 13/4
Air Force 9/2
Utah State 12/1
Colorado State 14/1
Wyoming 25/1
Fresno State 28/1
Hawaii 28/1
Nevada 50/1
San Jose State 50/1
UNLV 66/1
New Mexico 150/1
Pac-12
Oregon 5/2
USC 11/4
Washington 3/1
UCLA 4/1
Utah 9/2
Arizona State 14/1
California 20/1
Stanford 20/1
Arizona 25/1
Colorado 80/1
Oregon State 80/1
SEC
Alabama 5/6
Louisiana State 11/4
Georgia 3/1
Florida 6/1
Auburn 14/1
Texas A&M 16/1
Tennessee 66/1
Kentucky 100/1
Mississippi State 100/1
Missouri 100/1
Ole Miss 100/1
South Carolina 100/1
Arkansas 250/1
Vanderbilt 250/1
Sun Belt
App State 1/2
Louisiana-Lafayette 9/4
Arkansas State 14/1
Troy 14/1
Georgia Southern 16/1
Georgia State 22/1
Coastal Carolina 25/1
UL-Monroe 40/1
South Alabama 50/1
Texas State 66/1