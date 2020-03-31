College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on March 31, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Texas assistant coaches get one-year contracts but no raises

THE SYNOPSIS: The non-bump in pay came after a 10-win season, the program’s best since 2009. The Longhorns dipped to 8-5 in the third year under Tom Herman.

2018

THE HEADLINE: WATCH: Steve Spurrier drops easy touchdown in South Carolina spring game

THE SYNOPSIS: The Ol’ Ball Coach literally dropped the ball for his former team. A Heisman-winning quarterback at Florida, Spurrier never caught a pass for the Gators.

2016

THE HEADLINE: James Franklin publishes, deletes unfortunate recruiting graphic

THE SYNOPSIS: The Penn State’s head football coach tweeted out a graphic with the header of “NO TALENT REQUIRED.” Suffice to say, it was lampooned. Endlessly. And, in response to lampooning, whoever was in charge of Franklin’s Twitter feed started blocking members of the media.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Tyren Jones becomes third Tide player arrested since Friday

THE SYNOPSIS: Shortly after the arrest for marijuana possession, Jones was dismissed. The running back was suspended the month before for “conduct not to the standard of the Alabama football program.” Jones also served a one-game suspension in October of 2014.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Freshman QB Swoopes the talk of Texas’ spring game

THE SYNOPSIS: Tyrone Swoopes went on to start 14 of the 40 games in which he played for the Longhorns. Swoopes finished his UT career with 3,038 passing yards (2,409 came in 2014), 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also ran for 966 yards and another 24 touchdowns.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Another UGA player transfers; Richt addresses off-field issues

THE SYNOPSIS: From our post:

Projected starters at cornerback, Branden Smith and Sanders Commings, have both been arrested since January. The latter is facing a two-game suspension to start the season and the former likely facing at least a one-game suspension. Additionally, starting safety Bacarri Rambo will reportedly serve a four-game suspension over a failed drug test. Two other defensive backs were dismissed from the program back in February as well. Add in linebacker Alec Ogletree‘s two-game suspension for violating team policy, and Richt’s defensive unit has been hit hard by off-field issues that past couple of months.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Patrick Peterson’s vehement denial ringing very hollow

THE SYNOPSIS: This was around the time the very infamous street agent Willie Lyles entered the college football lexicon.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Vols ‘Kiffin’ Dooley in new contract

THE SYNOPSIS: Lane Kiffin abruptly left Tennessee for USC after one season. The contract for his replacement, Derek Dooley, contained financial incentives to not do the same. Thre seasons and a 15-21 record later, Dooley was fired.