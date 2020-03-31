college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

By John TaylorMar 31, 2020, 11:39 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on March 31, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Texas assistant coaches get one-year contracts but no raises
THE SYNOPSIS: The non-bump in pay came after a 10-win season, the program’s best since 2009.  The Longhorns dipped to 8-5 in the third year under Tom Herman.

2018

THE HEADLINE: WATCH: Steve Spurrier drops easy touchdown in South Carolina spring game
THE SYNOPSIS: The Ol’ Ball Coach literally dropped the ball for his former team.  A Heisman-winning quarterback at Florida, Spurrier never caught a pass for the Gators.

2016

THE HEADLINE: James Franklin publishes, deletes unfortunate recruiting graphic
THE SYNOPSIS: The Penn State’s head football coach tweeted out a graphic with the header of “NO TALENT REQUIRED.” Suffice to say, it was lampooned.  Endlessly.  And, in response to lampooning, whoever was in charge of Franklin’s Twitter feed started blocking members of the media.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Tyren Jones becomes third Tide player arrested since Friday
THE SYNOPSIS: Shortly after the arrest for marijuana possession, Jones was dismissed.  The running back was suspended the month before for “conduct not to the standard of the Alabama football program.” Jones also served a one-game suspension in October of 2014.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Freshman QB Swoopes the talk of Texas’ spring game
THE SYNOPSIS: Tyrone Swoopes went on to start 14 of the 40 games in which he played for the Longhorns.  Swoopes finished his UT career with 3,038 passing yards (2,409 came in 2014), 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.  He also ran for 966 yards and another 24 touchdowns.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Another UGA player transfers; Richt addresses off-field issues
THE SYNOPSIS: From our post:

Projected starters at cornerback, Branden Smith and Sanders Commings, have both been arrested since January. The latter is facing a two-game suspension to start the season and the former likely facing at least a one-game suspension.  Additionally, starting safety Bacarri Rambo will reportedly serve a four-game suspension over a failed drug test. Two other defensive backs were dismissed from the program back in February as well.

Add in linebacker Alec Ogletree‘s two-game suspension for violating team policy, and Richt’s defensive unit has been hit hard by off-field issues that past couple of months.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Patrick Peterson’s vehement denial ringing very hollow
THE SYNOPSIS: This was around the time the very infamous street agent Willie Lyles entered the college football lexicon.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Vols ‘Kiffin’ Dooley in new contract
THE SYNOPSIS: Lane Kiffin abruptly left Tennessee for USC after one season.  The contract for his replacement, Derek Dooley, contained financial incentives to not do the same.  Thre seasons and a 15-21 record later, Dooley was fired.

Indiana kicker Nathanael Snyder lands at Louisiana

Indiana football
By John TaylorMar 31, 2020, 1:36 PM EDT
For one erstwhile Indiana football player, it was a very brief pitstop in Ye Olde Portal.

One week ago, we noted that Nathanael Snyder had taken the first step in leaving the Indiana football team by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. A couple of days later, as it turns out, the placekicker took to Twitter to announce his new college football home.

Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns of the Sun Belt Conference.

Snyder is leaving the Indiana football team as a graduate transfer. That allows him to play immediately at Louisiana in 2020. The upcoming season would serve as his final year of eligibility.

Snyder joined the Indiana football team in 2016. The first three seasons, the Indiana native didn’t see the field. This past season, Snyder appeared in all 13 games.

In 2019, Snyder served as the Hoosiers’ kickoff specialist. In that action, he recorded 24 touchbacks with a 59.9 average on 55 kickoffs.

As you may have inferred, Snyder hasn’t yet attempted a kick, either a field goal of point-after, at the collegiate level.

Snyder was the fifth Indiana football player to enter the portal the past two months.  Included in that are quarterback Peyton Ramsey (HERE), running back Ronnie Walker (HERE), offensive lineman Coy Cronk (HERE) and running back Sampson James (HERE).

Ramsey ultimately made his move on to Northwestern.  Sampson, meanwhile, reversed course and pulled his name out of the NCAA transfer database.

At Louisiana, Snyder will join a roster that includes a pair of kickers. Redshirt sophomore Kenneth Almendares served as the Ragin’ Cajun’s primary kickoff specialist for most of the 2019 season. Last year, Grant Paulette took a redshirt as a true freshman.

Like Snyder, neither Almendares and Paulette has attempted a kick at the collegiate level.

Unlike Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis ‘hopeful and optimistic’ 2020 college football season will be played

college football
By John TaylorMar 31, 2020, 9:43 AM EDT
While the start of the college football season remains nearly five months away, there is burgeoning fear that the coronavirus pandemic could cost the 2020 campaign to be canceled.

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown expressed concern about whether or not the college football season would be played as scheduled.  ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit (pictured, right) was even more to the point in his assessment.

I’ll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football. I’ll be so surprised if that happens,” the former Ohio State quarterback stated in a radio interview last Thursday night.

Monday, one of Herbstreit’s College GameDay colleagues, Rece Davis (pictured, left), did his own radio interview.  In it, Davis was asked about Herbstreit’s dire forecast for the college football season.  Suffice to say, the GameDay ringmaster struck a decidedly more optimistic tone.

From 247Sports.com‘s transcription of the interview:

I’m far more optimistic and more hopeful than Kirk’s quote there at this point. I just think that’s a little bit premature at this juncture while offering the caveat that there is so much unknown out there. Kirk’s right based on everything I’ve read in terms of medical experts, in terms of the facts. I’m hopeful and optimistic that with so many people working on this that we’re going to have some kind of treatment, some type of break over the next several weeks that will make it far more feasible to have football. At this point, I’m far more optimistic. Might there be adjustments to the schedule? Might things change a little bit in terms of how the business is conducted? Sure.

All I’m saying is that I think we’re a little premature. Because all you have to do is look back at the recent stats and look at the number of people in New York City, which has been decimated, and six weeks ago we’re encouraging people to go to festivals. Now that seems foolish. What I’m saying is on the other side of that, it’s not just hopeful optimism and belief in the power of people to figure things out. It’s saying, let’s wait and see. We have some time. We have the best minds in the world working on (a cure). It’s not just a vaccine, it’s treatment options, how will the virus react at different times of the year, things that we don’t know.

The 2020 college football season is set to kick off on Saturday, Aug. 29.  The so-called “Week 0” slate of games features seven matchups involving at least one FBS school:

  • Notre Dame vs. Navy (in Dublin)
  • Cal at UNLV
  • Hawaii at Arizona
  • Marshall at East Carolina
  • New Mexico State at UCLA
  • Idaho State at New Mexico
  • UC-Davis at Nevada

TCU transfer Karter Johnson drops 70 pounds, will play TE at Kansas JUCO

TCU football
By John TaylorMar 31, 2020, 7:47 AM EDT
TCU lost one of its football players to transfer late last year. Now, that player has lost some weight. And gained a new home for good measure.

During this past season, Karter Johnson entered his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in leaving the TCU football team. Over the weekend, the erstwhile defensive lineman confirmed to 247Sports.com that he is transferring to Butler Community College in Kansas.

Additionally, Johnson revealed that he has lost 70 pounds over the past six months. The weight loss was tied to his desire to move to the offensive side of the ball. Specifically, the now-230-pound player will flip to tight end.

“I think I need to go back to get back on my feet, reboot and start over,” the soon-to-be-former TCU football player told the website. “Plus, I’m changing positions. I need to make a name for myself doing it.”

According to Johnson, he will play for two seasons at the lower level of football. Then, he plans to move back to a Power Five program. That would leave him with two years of eligibility beginning in 2022.

Johnson was a four-star member of the TCU football Class of 2019. The Pickerington, Ohio, product was rated as the No. 11 player regardless of position in the state. He was also the No. 26 defensive tackle in the country.

Only one defensive player in that class, fellow defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells, was rated higher than Johnson.

Johnson didn’t record any statistics during his very limited time with the TCU football program.

This past season, TCU football failed to qualify for a bowl game. That marked just the third time that’s happened in Gary Patterson‘s 19 seasons with the Horned Frogs.

Oklahoma State OL Layton Hurst plunges into transfer portal

Oklahoma State
By John TaylorMar 31, 2020, 5:55 AM EDT
If you had Oklahoma State in the “School Next to Lose a Player to the Portal,” collect your winnings. Or something.

According to a report from 247Sports.com, Layton Hurst has opted to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. An Oklahoma State official subsequently confirmed that the offensive lineman is indeed listed in Ye Olde Portal.

Thus far, Hurst has not addressed his future with the Oklahoma State football program on his personal Twitter account.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Ernst was a two-star 2019 prospect who was the No. 39 center in the country. He spent his lone year at OSU as a preferred walk-on. The Texas product didn’t play at all this past season.

Ernst is one of more than a dozen Cowboys who have left Oklahoma State this cycle. Four of those have been wide receivers. Tight end Grayson Boomer was another of those transfers.