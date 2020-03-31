Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For one erstwhile Indiana football player, it was a very brief pitstop in Ye Olde Portal.

One week ago, we noted that Nathanael Snyder had taken the first step in leaving the Indiana football team by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. A couple of days later, as it turns out, the placekicker took to Twitter to announce his new college football home.

Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns of the Sun Belt Conference.

Snyder is leaving the Indiana football team as a graduate transfer. That allows him to play immediately at Louisiana in 2020. The upcoming season would serve as his final year of eligibility.

Snyder joined the Indiana football team in 2016. The first three seasons, the Indiana native didn’t see the field. This past season, Snyder appeared in all 13 games.

In 2019, Snyder served as the Hoosiers’ kickoff specialist. In that action, he recorded 24 touchbacks with a 59.9 average on 55 kickoffs.

As you may have inferred, Snyder hasn’t yet attempted a kick, either a field goal of point-after, at the collegiate level.

Snyder was the fifth Indiana football player to enter the portal the past two months. Included in that are quarterback Peyton Ramsey (HERE), running back Ronnie Walker (HERE), offensive lineman Coy Cronk (HERE) and running back Sampson James (HERE).

Ramsey ultimately made his move on to Northwestern. Sampson, meanwhile, reversed course and pulled his name out of the NCAA transfer database.

At Louisiana, Snyder will join a roster that includes a pair of kickers. Redshirt sophomore Kenneth Almendares served as the Ragin’ Cajun’s primary kickoff specialist for most of the 2019 season. Last year, Grant Paulette took a redshirt as a true freshman.

Like Snyder, neither Almendares and Paulette has attempted a kick at the collegiate level.