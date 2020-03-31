Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you had Oklahoma State in the “School Next to Lose a Player to the Portal,” collect your winnings. Or something.

According to a report from 247Sports.com, Layton Hurst has opted to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. An Oklahoma State official subsequently confirmed that the offensive lineman is indeed listed in Ye Olde Portal.

Thus far, Hurst has not addressed his future with the Oklahoma State football program on his personal Twitter account.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Ernst was a two-star 2019 prospect who was the No. 39 center in the country. He spent his lone year at OSU as a preferred walk-on. The Texas product didn’t play at all this past season.

Ernst is one of more than a dozen Cowboys who have left Oklahoma State this cycle. Four of those have been wide receivers. Tight end Grayson Boomer was another of those transfers.