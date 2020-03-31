TCU football
TCU transfer Karter Johnson drops 70 pounds, will play TE at Kansas JUCO

By John TaylorMar 31, 2020, 7:47 AM EDT
TCU lost one of its football players to transfer late last year. Now, that player has lost some weight. And gained a new home for good measure.

During this past season, Karter Johnson entered his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in leaving the TCU football team. Over the weekend, the erstwhile defensive lineman confirmed to 247Sports.com that he is transferring to Butler Community College in Kansas.

Additionally, Johnson revealed that he has lost 70 pounds over the past six months. The weight loss was tied to his desire to move to the offensive side of the ball. Specifically, the now-230-pound player will flip to tight end.

“I think I need to go back to get back on my feet, reboot and start over,” the soon-to-be-former TCU football player told the website. “Plus, I’m changing positions. I need to make a name for myself doing it.”

According to Johnson, he will play for two seasons at the lower level of football. Then, he plans to move back to a Power Five program. That would leave him with two years of eligibility beginning in 2022.

Johnson was a four-star member of the TCU football Class of 2019. The Pickerington, Ohio, product was rated as the No. 11 player regardless of position in the state. He was also the No. 26 defensive tackle in the country.

Only one defensive player in that class, fellow defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells, was rated higher than Johnson.

Johnson didn’t record any statistics during his very limited time with the TCU football program.

This past season, TCU football failed to qualify for a bowl game. That marked just the third time that’s happened in Gary Patterson‘s 19 seasons with the Horned Frogs.

Oklahoma State OL Layton Hurst plunges into transfer portal

Oklahoma State
By John TaylorMar 31, 2020, 5:55 AM EDT
If you had Oklahoma State in the “School Next to Lose a Player to the Portal,” collect your winnings. Or something.

According to a report from 247Sports.com, Layton Hurst has opted to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. An Oklahoma State official subsequently confirmed that the offensive lineman is indeed listed in Ye Olde Portal.

Thus far, Hurst has not addressed his future with the Oklahoma State football program on his personal Twitter account.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Ernst was a two-star 2019 prospect who was the No. 39 center in the country. He spent his lone year at OSU as a preferred walk-on. The Texas product didn’t play at all this past season.

Ernst is one of more than a dozen Cowboys who have left Oklahoma State this cycle. Four of those have been wide receivers. Tight end Grayson Boomer was another of those transfers.

Walk-on UCLA TE Greg Dulcich rewarded with scholarship on his birthday

UCLA football
By John TaylorMar 30, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
Courtesy of UCLA football, those weary of the misery that’s engulfing our country at the moment can find a reason to smile a little in this post.

Greg Dulcich would’ve been entering his third season as a walk-on for the UCLA football team. The key phrase there, of course, is “would’ve been.” Late last week, the Bruins announced that Dulcich has been placed on scholarship.

Arguably the best part? The announcement came on the redshirt sophomore’s birthday.

Dulcich received the news from UCLA football head coach Chip Kelly. Following the phone call, the in-self-isolation tight end celebrated with family.

From the Los Angeles Times:

When I hung up the phone,” Dulcich said, “it was pretty loud in here.”

He sprinted over to the dining room to give his mom a hug before his siblings converged for what Dulcich described as “a big ol’ family hug.” They celebrated over a birthday dinner of chili cheese dogs and chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, the dessert made just the way Dulcich likes it.

Kelly made it clear to Dulcich that the scholarship was not a birthday present so much as a reward for all of his hard work. Dulcich caught a 20-yard touchdown pass last season against San Diego State and has made the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, requiring at least a 3.0 grade-point average, during every quarter since his arrival.

“He was pretty adamant about making me feel like I earned it,” Dulcich said, “and that was really cool of him to put it like that.

The past two seasons, Dulcich has appeared in 14 games for the UCLA football team. Because he played in just three games during the 2018 season, he was able to take a redshirt and save a season of eligibility.

In that action, the California native has caught nine passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. Eight of catches, 105 of the yards and the lone score came this past season.

Tulane shows off fresh new turf for football season

Tulane Athletics
By Kevin McGuireMar 30, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT
We don’t know, officially, when college football will return to our lives. When it does, Tulane will have a brand new playing surface waiting to be broken in.

Tulane shared a look at the updated turf in Tulane’s Yulman Stadium, complete with the signature fighting green wave logo sitting at midfield. But the most noticeable update is a consistent green pattern as opposed to the alternating shades of green on the previous turf. The ends zones also have a fresh coat of paint, doing away with the white checkerboard pattern and replacing it with a light blue backdrop with “Green Wave” painted in green and outlined in white in each end zone.

The loss of the checkerboard end zones is slightly upsetting, but overall this is a worthy upgrade. Keeping the midfield logo was essential, and the blue end zones are certainly a pleasant upgrade.

Tulane is coming off a 7-6 season capped by a victory in the Armed Forces Bowl. After back-to-back winning seasons and bowl victories, Tulane and head coach Willie Fritz will hope to take advantage of their new turf and take the next step toward playing for the American Athletic Conference championship in 2020.

Despite New York shutting down construction, work on Syracuse’s Carrier Dome continues

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMar 30, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT
Like many states around the country, New York has issued a state-wide shutdown of all non-essential businesses. The updated order from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has included a ban on non-essential construction projects, which is notable to Syracuse University. Just weeks after deflating the roof of the Carrier Dome for the final time as renovations were underway, whether or not the Carrier Dome classifies as essential construction or not is still being debated.

As noted by Syracuse.com, stadiums did not fall under the list of construction projects that could be considered essential. Essential projects have included those on roads, bridges, transit, utilities, hospitals and affordable housing, just to name a few. Clearly, the Carrier Dome does not fall under any of those categories. But, of course, that has not stopped some officials from stating the construction on the Carrier Dome should be allowed to continue.

The Dome project should be exempt,” Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said recently, according to Syracuse.com. “I already had a call with the state on this. Regardless on the Dome project, it has to be exempt because that big metal structure on the Dome isn’t secure. They’re still putting it up. We’re not going to stop construction and have 50 mph winds present another public health challenge. I called the state and just put everybody on notice on that. I talked to the contractor.”

Syracuse will be replacing the roof after a new railing support system is in place. The renovations to the Carrier Dome are priced at $118 million and the original plans were to have the project completed in full by 2022, although some parts of the renovations were likely to be completed in time for the 2020 college football season. Whether that will remain the case or not remains to be seen as the entire sports world and beyond has been put on ice amid the coronavirus outbreak.