TCU lost one of its football players to transfer late last year. Now, that player has lost some weight. And gained a new home for good measure.

During this past season, Karter Johnson entered his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in leaving the TCU football team. Over the weekend, the erstwhile defensive lineman confirmed to 247Sports.com that he is transferring to Butler Community College in Kansas.

Additionally, Johnson revealed that he has lost 70 pounds over the past six months. The weight loss was tied to his desire to move to the offensive side of the ball. Specifically, the now-230-pound player will flip to tight end.

“I think I need to go back to get back on my feet, reboot and start over,” the soon-to-be-former TCU football player told the website. “Plus, I’m changing positions. I need to make a name for myself doing it.”

According to Johnson, he will play for two seasons at the lower level of football. Then, he plans to move back to a Power Five program. That would leave him with two years of eligibility beginning in 2022.

Johnson was a four-star member of the TCU football Class of 2019. The Pickerington, Ohio, product was rated as the No. 11 player regardless of position in the state. He was also the No. 26 defensive tackle in the country.

Only one defensive player in that class, fellow defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells, was rated higher than Johnson.

Johnson didn’t record any statistics during his very limited time with the TCU football program.

This past season, TCU football failed to qualify for a bowl game. That marked just the third time that’s happened in Gary Patterson‘s 19 seasons with the Horned Frogs.