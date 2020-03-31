USC football is the latest program to be affected by, in some form or fashion, the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the weekend, Quinton Powell revealed that he has been hospitalized after presenting with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The former USC football player had spent days isolated in a hotel room before he was admitted to a hospital in Iowa.

Speaking to 247Sports.com, Powell urged everyone to take this pandemic seriously.

“All I want is for everyone to take it serious,” the 26-year-old Powell told the website. “Stay inside with people you know and trust because this isn’t a joke. I’ve been in a hotel room away from people going on two days now. And I haven’t been well at all. So social distancing is very important at this moment. We have been outside all our lives, what is it to take a month or so to spend time with family.”

In a social media post, Powell expounded on his message.

“This isn’t a message for sympathy cause I know who really cares about me and my well being, but this is a message so everyone really stays inside and stop playing with this. Everybody stay safe. Real talk. Peace, love and happiness.”

From 2013-16, Powell was a member of the USC football team. The Florida native appeared in 53 games for the Trojans. Most of that action came on special teams.

During his time with the Trojans, Powell was credited with 58 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.

Coming out of high school in Daytona Beach, Powell was a four-star 2013 signee. He was the No. 14 outside linebacker in the country. And the No. 25 player regardless of position in the state of Florida.