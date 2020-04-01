Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As they have a handful of times this offseason, Boston College is on the positive end of a college football player seeking a fresh start.

In mid-February, Deon Jones signaled his intent to leave Maryland by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. A month and a half later, the defensive back signaled his intention to transfer into the Boston College football program.

Via Twitter, of course.

It should be noted that, as of right now, Boston College hasn’t acknowledged Jones’ addition to the football roster.

In announcing his decision to leave Maryland, Jones indicated that he will graduate from the university in May. That will allow him to play immediately for the Boston College football team this coming season.

Not only will Jones be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020, though, he will have another season of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.

A four-star member of the Terrapins’ 2017 recruiting class, Jones was rated as the No. 3 player in the state of Maryland regardless of position. Only one signee in the Terps’ class that year, running back Anthony McFarland, was rated higher than Jones.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Jones appeared in 21 games the past two seasons. He started six of those contests, with all six of those starts coming this past season.

Jones will finish his time with Maryland football with 51 tackles, two forced fumbles, one tackle for loss and one pass defensed.

Since the calendar flipped to 2020, Boston College has added at least three transfers to its football roster. The other two are:

Additionally, BC’s leading receiver reversed course and pulled his name from the portal in late January.