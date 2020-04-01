Whether on the recruiting trail or transfer portal, Rutgers football is working it on the personnel front under Greg Schiano.

On his personal Twitter account this week, Keenan Reid announced that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career with the Rutgers football team. The cornerback spent his first three seasons at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania. Because he’s moving up from the Div. II level, Reid would be eligible to play immediately for the Scarlet Knights in 2020. He also has a redshirt available if the need arises.

The move will serve as a homecoming as Reid went to high school in Somerset, NJ.

Extremely BLESSED and grateful to announce I will be continuing my athletic career at Rutgers University. Ready to represent my home state‼️Thank you @GregSchiano , the Rutgers staff,my family,and coaches for helping me get to this stage! Thank God! 🛡⚔️🏈 #CHOP #JERSEY #bigten pic.twitter.com/ghBWCvnE2T — KEENAN REID (@ReidKeenan5) March 31, 2020

Reid actually enrolled in classes at Rutgers before he even received an offer from the football team. He participated in walk-on tryouts in late January. That tryout led to a preferred walk-on offer from Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano.

“I wanted to take a chance on myself. I grew up around Rutgers in Franklin Township right down the street,” the 6-0′, 175-pound Reid told 247Sports.com. “I just wanted to take a chance, come back home and be where I wanted to go from the beginning. This is big for me and my family.”

Reid was a three-year starter for the Lions. He finished with a pair of interceptions. He also blocked six kicks during his time at the lower-level school.

Rutgers football hasn’t been shy in dipping into the transfer portal under its first-year coach. In early February, the program confirmed the addition of four transfers from Power Five programs. Three of those came from the Big Ten. Late last month, an FCS offensive lineman was added to the roster as well.