college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

By John TaylorApr 2, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 2, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Illinois becomes sixth B1G school to allow in-game beer sales
THE SYNOPSIS: Indiana subsequently joined Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers in Big Ten schools permitting alcohol sales at football games.  That’s exactly half of the conference.

2018

THE HEADLINE: LeBron James’ company challenges Alabama football over barbershop videos
THE SYNOPSIS: How I long for the days of inane offseason brouhahas.  Never thought I would miss things like this.  Until now.

2017

THE HEADLINE: New Tennessee AD John Currie says Butch Jones ‘on the right trajectory’
THE SYNOPSIS: Seven months, 10 days after that public vote of confidence, Currie canned Jones.  The head coach finished with a 34-27 record on Rocky Top.  What doomed him, though, was a 14-24 record in SEC play.  At the time of his dismissal, the Vols were 0-6 in the conference.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Cardale Jones comes full circle on playing school, and so should everyone else
THE SYNOPSIS: In October of 2012, the Ohio State quarterback famously tweeted, “Why should we have to go to class if we came here to play FOOTBALL? we ain’t come here to play SCHOOL, classes are POINTLESS.” Three years later, Jones tweeted, “still can’t believe I tweeted something as stupid as this but hey, we live and we learn.” In May of 2017, Jones received his degree from OSU.

2014

THE HEADLINE: FSU’s Nick O’Leary again involved in motorcycle accident
THE SYNOPSIS: The talented Florida State tight end suffered minor injuries in what was his second motorcycle accident in nine months.  O’Leary totaled 1,591 yards and 17 touchdowns on 114 receptions during his time with the Seminoles.  And, I don’t know if you’ve heard this, but his grandfather is golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Updated: Petrino reportedly not wearing helmet at time of accident
THE SYNOPSIS: The only reason I’m using this?  It affords me to use the greatest.  Photo.  Ever. This was also before the fit hit the shan for Bobby Petrino in Fayetteville.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Irish recruit James dies in spring break accident
THE SYNOPSIS: Offensive lineman Matt James, who signed with Notre dame two months earlier, died after falling from a hotel balcony.  He chose the Golden Domers over his hometown Ohio State.

2009

THE HEADLINE: PISSY PETE SAYS BLASTING SANCHEZ WAS JUST A TEST
THE SYNOPSIS: Ah yes.  The good ol’ days.  When we could refer to then-USC head coach Pete Carroll as “Pissy Pete” for his treatment of Mark Sanchez, who had the audacity to leave the Trojans early for the NFL.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)

Clay Helton suggests USC would need minimum four weeks to prepare for season

By Kevin McGuireApr 4, 2020, 12:29 PM EDT
How long would it take for a college football program to properly prepare for the 2020 season? That seems to be a question with little consistency right now. But as far as USC head coach Clay Helton is concerned, four weeks should just about do it.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Helton said in a phone call this week the Trojans would require a “minimum of four weeks” to get ready to take the football field whenever the start of the college football season is given the green light to kick off.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to leave the entire sports landscape in a suspended state. The various stay home orders continue to tack on more recommended time in isolation and conferences and universities from coast to coast are continuing to address the situation as they see fit. The Pac-12, for example, recently extended its shutdown of all athletic activities through the end of May. As more time goes by, decisions regarding the start of the college football season are beginning to get more pressing.

Earlier this week, Penn State athletics director Sandy Barbour stated Penn State felt it would need approximately 60 days in order to have the program ready for the start of the 2020 season. new Washington head coach Jimmy Lake has suggested the Huskies would be good enough with 30 days of practice before starting a season.

“If we started training camp the way we normally start training camp, I think that almost 30 days is going to be good enough and we can keep the schedule exactly the way it is,” Lake said this week, according to The Seattle Times. “We are constantly trying to keep our team healthy throughout that 30 days of training camp. Every practice is crucial, but I think 30 days will be enough.”

How long the various stay home orders across the nation remain in effect is anyone’s guess at this time, which means whether or not the start of the college football season will be interrupted is also unknown and unpredictable. Here’s hoping there are no delays, but the more important issue at hand for everyone is to make sure the coronavirus is taken care of. Only then, can we think about when football practices will get to commence.

Colorado QB Sam Noyer does about-face, pulls name from portal

Colorado football
By John TaylorApr 4, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
One Colorado football player is the exact reason we include a near-daily reminder with most of our portal posts.

Earlier this offseason, Sam Noyer took the first step in leaving the Colorado football team by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. As we have stated on myriad occasions, a player who enters the portal has the option to reverse course an stick with his current school.

Citing multiple sources, the Boulder Daily Camera is reporting Noyer has done just that. According to the Daily Camera, the quarterback has opted to pull his name from the database and remain a part of the Colorado football team.

Noyer was a three-star member of the Colorado football Class of 2016. He was rated as the No. 22 dual-threat quarterback in the country. He was also the No. 6 player regardless of position in the state of Oregon.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Noyer played in nine games the next two seasons. In that action, he completed 21-of-41 passes for 179 yards and a pair of interceptions.

This past season, Noyer was moved to safety. He appeared in 10 games on special teams. He also played in four games on the defensive side of the ball.

Colorado football will be looking to replace three-year starter Stephen Montez if/when preparations for the 2020 season resume. Noyer will rejoin a quarterback room that includes redshirt junior Tyler Lytle and true freshman Brendon Lewis. The fifth-year senior will be the most experienced of the trio as Lytle has attempted just five passes (completing four for 55 yards) and Lewis was a three-star 2020 signee.

Blake Stenstrom would’ve been a part of the competition, but he entered the portal in February.

In mid-February, Mel Tucker left as the Colorado football head coach to take the same job at Michigan State. Two weeks later, the Buffs stunned the college football world by naming Karl Dorrell as Tucker’s replacement.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
By John TaylorApr 4, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
2019

THE HEADLINE: Who knew? Video shows Kansas coach Les Miles is expert at flip cup
THE SYNOPSIS: The Mad Hatter doing Mad Hatter things?  Yes, please.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Rose Bowl rematch? Oklahoma, Georgia reportedly discussing home-and-home series
THE SYNOPSIS: One month and two days later, Georgia and Oklahoma officially announced a future home-and-home in 2023 and 2031.  The 2023 game will take place Sept. 9 in Norman. The return trip is set for Sept. 13, 2031, in Athens.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Bobby Bowden attends Florida State practice for first time in nearly a decade
THE SYNOPSIS: It marked the then-88-year-old Bowden’s first appearance at an FSU practice since he was unceremoniously forced out following the 2009 season.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Bill Snyder back to work at Kansas State after undergoing cancer treatment
THE SYNOPSIS: In December of 2018, Snyder announced that he was retiring at the age of 79.  In 27 seasons spread over two stints as K-State’s head coach (1989-2005, 2009-08), Snyder went 215-117-1.  In the 97 seasons in which Snyder wasn’t the coach, the Wildcats have gone 324-535-40. Let that sink in.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Harbaugh hype in Ann Arbor is real and spectacular
THE SYNOPSIS: Suffice to say, the off-field hype has far outpaced the on-field output.  In Jim Harbaugh‘s five seasons in Ann Arbor, Michigan has gone 47-18 overall and 32-12 in Big Ten play.  They’ve finished either third or fourth in the B1G East in four of those years.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma and Texas rivalry gets corporate name from AT&T
THE SYNOPSIS: It’s momma named the rivalry the Red River Shootout, I’mma call the rivalry the Red River Shootout.  AT&T Red River Showdown my ass…

2012

THE HEADLINE: Report: conferences narrow postseason preferences to four
THE SYNOPSIS: One of the four was a seeded, four-team playoff.  That, of course, was the genesis of the current College Football Playoff, which has been in place since the 2014 season.

2009

THE HEADLINE: SURPRISE STARTER AT QB IN THE OFFING FOR ARKANSAS?*
THE SYNOPSIS: There was no surprise in the end as Michigan transfer Ryan Mallett beat out Tyler Wilson.  Mallett went on to be a two-year starter for the Razorbacks. He finished his UA career with 62 touchdowns versus 19 interceptions.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)

QB Josh Adkins, a two-year starter at New Mexico State, tweets transfer to UTSA

UTSA football
By John TaylorApr 3, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
Already with a crowded quarterback room, UTSA has added another player at the position to its football roster.

In early March, Josh Adkins took the first step in leaving New Mexico State by entering his name into the transfer portal.  On Twitter nearly a month later, Adkins announced that he will be transferring into the UTSA football program.

As a graduate transfer, Adkins will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.  On top of that, he will have another year of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.

A three-star 2017 signee, Adkins was rated as the No. 61 pro-style quarterback in the country.  Adkins was the highest-rated signee in the Aggies’ class that year.  He also took a redshirt for the 2017 season

Adkins was a two-year starter at New Mexico State.  In that span, the Spring Branch, Tex., native completed nearly 60 percent of his 830 passes.  He finished the NMSU portion of his career with 5,151 yards, 27 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.  He also scored four touchdowns on the ground and one through the air.

As noted earlier, Adkins will enter a crowded quarterback room when he officially joins the UTSA football team.  How crowded?  Dave Campbell’s Texas Football website explains:

With Adkins’ addition, the Roadrunners are set to have six quarterbacks on campus in the fall: Adkins, Frank Harris, Jordan Weeks, Lowell Narcisse, Suddin Sapien and 2020 recruit Cameron Peters. The first four have each started at least one college football game. Adkins is the first quarterback fully recruited by new coach Jeff Traylor.