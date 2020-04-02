Kansas continues to snipe at ex-HC David Beaty as lawsuit continues

Kansas not paying David Beaty his buyout continues to be an ever-growing thorn in the side of the athletic department.
The latest reiteration of that came this week as the school fired back at Beaty’s lawyers in a contentious lawsuit, arguing that bringing up things that AD Jeff Long said or did in the past was “distract(ing) from facts relevant” to the case.
Per the Lawrence World-Journal:
In a reply filed Wednesday, KU’s lawyers accused the plaintiffs of ignoring case law and focusing on diversions, such as the deposition of Matt Baty, former director of the Williams Education Fund.
Baty testified that Long made an inappropriate comment, “sexual in nature,” about an older female donor in a deposition unsealed earlier this week. The defense said Baty was asked by Long to resign because of a personnel issue in November 2018 and argued Baty had “motive to try to harm” KU’s athletic department and Long in particular.
Beaty’s lawyers have previously brought up KU’s treatment of allegations against other coaches, such as Bill Self, Mark Mangino and Les Miles, to contrast those situations with how Long and KU handled Beaty’s alleged NCAA violations. In its response, KU described that as another distraction strategy.
Baty’s testimony already made waves earlier this week when he detailed some of the things that went on behind the scenes as the school moved to fire Beaty and hire Miles. It seems that sure such unflattering comments making their way to the press was not thrilling to the Jayhawks as they went on the legal counteroffensive to try and get the case moved along.
It remains to be seen what, exactly, will wind up happening with the matter now, especially given how the coronavirus has brought pretty much everything to a halt. Still, it’s hard to believe that KU keeps going down this path when all that is at stake is a pretty modest buyout amount of just $3 million — something that is still sitting in escrow according to the article cited above.
One can only guess that when things have been as bad as they have on the gridiron in Lawrence lately, what’s a little more bad PR?
Mississippi State fans are getting the full Mike Leach experience before even taking a snap.
The Bulldogs head coach issued a formal apology via Twitter on Thursday for a post on the social media platform he made late the night before that rightfully upset a lot of folks in and around the state — including many on his own team.
Per the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, the post in question was intended as a joke in light of social distancing due to the coronavirus but was off the mark given some of the undertones brought up in it.
The picture depicted an elderly woman with knitting sticks in her hands. The caption said, “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf..”
The lady was not knitting a scarf, but rather a noose. The hangman’s knot was already tied. Multiple Mississippi State football players and a Mississippi State University professor took exception to the tweet, which has been deleted from Leach’s account.
For all the success that Mike Leach has had between the lines, incidents such as this are a good reason why he has been connected to numerous openings but rarely hired by athletic directors.
Heck, this isn’t even the first time the former Washington State and Texas Tech coach has come under fire for his usage of social media. Just last year he got into a spat with a reporter and is a frequent tweeter on political subjects that rile up followers on both sides of the aisle.
While it is unproductive for many to say things like ‘Stick to sports’ in a culture ingrained with free expression, perhaps the new MSU head coach would be better off for it. We know there’s not a ton to do right now with college football on lockdown but Leach would probably be best just enjoying the view in Key West and putting that phone down unless he’s calling a recruit.
The college football world is largely in wait-and-see mode as leaders across the country try to sort out which way will be forward in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Much of this focus in recent days has centered not on the spring but rather the fall… and if the sport can start on time (or even at all).
We’ve had a wide variety of opinions on the subject, including ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit remarking he thinks kickoff might not happen in 2020. Though there has been push back to that thought, there’s been increased discussion as to some of the potential goal posts we need to reach before things like fall camp can occur. Dates like June 1, July 1 and August 1 have all been bandied about but one key figure provided some additional research into the matter in a conference call with the media.
According to Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour, football teams will need two months of lead time on campus to physically prepare for the upcoming season:
A two month window before the season starts would put things right around July 1, an important date in college athletics in general as the start of the fiscal year. There’s been the concept of an NFL-style OTA or summer practice session floated to make up for the loss of the spring ball and that would also align with the time frame Barbour provided.
Another key component though is simply re-opening campuses like Penn State. Fellow Big Ten university Ohio State was among the first schools to move to online-only instruction for summer sessions and that would take the Buckeyes right up to the point where the football team would begin fall camp. Obviously athletics might be allowed to come back earlier than a general student population but Barbour’s comments indicate that there won’t be any potential for games without fans. Other AD’s have already noted how tough that would be from a financial sense anyway.
Will college football happen on time this year? It’s increasingly clear that nobody knows for sure. If kickoff is to actually happen in any form though, it does appear as though there will be some key restrictions on how programs ramp up and get ready for the pads to pop for real in 2020.
Athletic department cuts will be coming to pretty much every athletic department over the coming months and the AD at Wyoming is taking a small, but important, step in mitigating things as much as possible.
In what is bound to be the first of several announcements like it, Cowboys athletic director Tom Burman announced on Twitter Wednesday that he was taking a 10% pay cut through the end of 2020 as the school deals with the fallout from the coronavirus.
Wyoming’s athletic department is on the smaller end of the FBS scale and faces inherent challenges due to its location and small (but fierce) fan base. USA Today’s college financial database lists the school as having a budget of just under $45 million in 2018 so Burman’s salary is still just a drop in the bucket but it does go to show what steps are being taken to reduce expenses.
Others, such as Iowa State, have already announced reductions on things such as coach bonuses and a general salary reduction.
Given how much the COVID-19 outbreak is already impacting the financial statements of programs across the country, such measures figure to become less newsworthy going forward because they’ll simply be commonplace. Such is, sadly, the state of affairs we’re in right now.
USF apparently wanted to make sure Tom Brady isn’t the only signal-caller added to the ranks in Tampa this year.
According to 247Sports, the Bulls landed an intriguing name in Alcorn State graduate transfer QB Noah Johnson on Thursday. The move reunites the 2018 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year with assistant coach Pat White, who used to serve as the quarterbacks coach at the FCS program prior to joining Jeff Scott’s staff at South Florida.
Johnson was apparently granted an extra year of eligibility in order to make the transfer as he was knocked out of his senior year with an injury.
The addition of the former FCS star — he passed for over 2,200 yards and rushed for more than 1,000 in 2018 — makes for an interesting set of names behind center for Scott’s first season whenever college football does resume. Junior Jordan McCloud figures to be the incumbent after starting 10 games last year but, with a new staff, everybody’s job is open. A pair of freshman recruits are slated to arrive in the fall while ex-North Carolina QB Cade Fortin also transferred as the team remakes their 2020 roster even without spring practice or recruiting.
USF is scheduled to open the 2020 campaign at Texas on Sept. 5 but that’s a date that obviously could be in flux due to the coronavirus pandemic. While there’s hope things will go off as originally set, whoever winds up taking the first snaps for the Bulls will be fascinating to watch in the debut of the former Clemson assistant’s new team.