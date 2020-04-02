Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coming off a national championship, LSU football could use some help when it comes to its linebacking corps. As it turns out, said help will come, in part, from a player at a lower level of the sport. A very talented, decorated player.

In early March, Jabril Cox confirmed that he was entering the NCAA transfer database. A couple of days later, it was reported that LSU football was in play to land the erstwhile North Dakota State linebacker.

Thursday evening, Cox confirmed via Twitter that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career for the LSU football team.

While LSU hasn’t confirmed the addition of Cox, its head football coach intimated that Cox is headed to Baton Rouge.

Hold That Tiger! — Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) April 2, 2020

Cox will be eligible to play for immediately in 2020 as a graduate transfer. Cox’s new home will also be landing a player with the talent to have an immediate impact.