Coming off a national championship, LSU football could use some help when it comes to its linebacking corps. As it turns out, said help will come, in part, from a player at a lower level of the sport. A very talented, decorated player.
In early March, Jabril Cox confirmed that he was entering the NCAA transfer database. A couple of days later, it was reported that LSU football was in play to land the erstwhile North Dakota State linebacker.
Thursday evening, Cox confirmed via Twitter that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career for the LSU football team.
While LSU hasn’t confirmed the addition of Cox, its head football coach intimated that Cox is headed to Baton Rouge.
Cox will be eligible to play for immediately in 2020 as a graduate transfer. Cox’s new home will also be landing a player with the talent to have an immediate impact.
In three years at North Dakota State, Cox earned All-American honors each season. He was the Missouri Valley Football Conference Freshman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in 2017. In 2018, he was the MVFC Defensive Player of the Year. That same season, he finished fourth in voting for the 2018 Buck Buchanan Award. That award is the FCS equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.
During his three seasons with the Bison, Cox was credited with 258 tackles. Of those, 32 were for losses. He also totaled 18 passes defensed, 14 sacks, six interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
During his three seasons at North Dakota State, NDSU won an FCS national championship each year. That’s part of a run that has seen the Bison win eight titles in nine seasons.
In addition to LSU football, Texas was also reportedly in play for Cox’s services.
Not surprisingly, Nick Saban isn’t one to play the what-if game.
When it comes to the 2020 season being played amidst what is a growing coronavirus pandemic, the opinions vary. Some are decidedly pessimistic. Others are cautiously optimistic.
Because of the economic realities of canceling it, there’s a growing sense that the powers that be will go to great, great lengths to get the season played in some form or fashion. There’s talk the 2020 campaign could start in October. Or January. Or maybe even the spring.
If it is to start on time, players would likely need to be back on campus by the first of July. For schools such as Ohio State and Oklahoma, that will be impossible as both of those universities have already canceled in-person classes through the end of July, continuing online-only instruction.
Understandably, it’s an uncertain time in the sport.
During a conference call with the media Thursday, Nick Saban was asked his thoughts about the 2020 season being played. To the shock of absolutely no one, he wouldn’t even remotely tip his hand.
“I never really answer hypothetical questions,” the Alabama head coach said according to the Associated Press. “I’m sure that everybody’s going to want me to speculate on what’s going to happen in the future, and nobody really knows. It’s very uncertain. It’s uncertain times.
“I think we have to fight through the process of what we need to do on a day to day basis to make good choices and decisions, to do the right thing at the right time regardless of the circumstance.”
For the record, Alabama is set to open the 2020 season against USC Sept. 5 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.
If you can’t beat Oklahoma, join them? Such might be the case for one former UCLA offensive lineman.
In a Twitter post on Thursday, former two-year starter Chris Murray announced he was making the move to Norman after committing to the Sooners this week as a transfer.
Murray started his freshman and sophomore years with the Bruins at center and guard. He was slated to do so again in 2020 but announced he was leaving Chip Kelly’s program in January. Under current rules, unless Murray wound up graduating in Westwood, he would have to sit out the 2020 campaign. However there has been a recent move to change transfer regulations and allow a one-time move without sitting out that is set to be voted on by NCAA leaders in late April.
Getting Murray’s services for the coming season would be huge for Lincoln Riley. Center Creed Humphrey is one of the best in the sport but there’s enough room for some further shuffling of the offensive line on top of the normal quest for depth up front.
Either way, Murray will have company in Norman. Former UCLA receiver Theo Howard already announced a commitment to OU at the beginning of the year.
Mississippi State fans are getting the full Mike Leach experience before even taking a snap.
The Bulldogs head coach issued a formal apology via Twitter on Thursday for a post on the social media platform he made late the night before that rightfully upset a lot of folks in and around the state — including many on his own team.
Per the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, the post in question was intended as a joke in light of social distancing due to the coronavirus but was off the mark given some of the undertones brought up in it.
The picture depicted an elderly woman with knitting sticks in her hands. The caption said, “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf..”
The lady was not knitting a scarf, but rather a noose. The hangman’s knot was already tied. Multiple Mississippi State football players and a Mississippi State University professor took exception to the tweet, which has been deleted from Leach’s account.
For all the success that Mike Leach has had between the lines, incidents such as this are a good reason why he has been connected to numerous openings but rarely hired by athletic directors.
Heck, this isn’t even the first time the former Washington State and Texas Tech coach has come under fire for his usage of social media. Just last year he got into a spat with a reporter and is a frequent tweeter on political subjects that rile up followers on both sides of the aisle.
While it is unproductive for many to say things like ‘Stick to sports’ in a culture ingrained with free expression, perhaps the new MSU head coach would be better off for it. We know there’s not a ton to do right now with college football on lockdown but Leach would probably be best just enjoying the view in Key West and putting that phone down unless he’s calling a recruit.
Kansas not paying David Beaty his buyout continues to be an ever-growing thorn in the side of the athletic department.
The latest reiteration of that came this week as the school fired back at Beaty’s lawyers in a contentious lawsuit, arguing that bringing up things that AD Jeff Long said or did in the past was “distract(ing) from facts relevant” to the case.
Per the Lawrence World-Journal:
In a reply filed Wednesday, KU’s lawyers accused the plaintiffs of ignoring case law and focusing on diversions, such as the deposition of Matt Baty, former director of the Williams Education Fund.
Baty testified that Long made an inappropriate comment, “sexual in nature,” about an older female donor in a deposition unsealed earlier this week. The defense said Baty was asked by Long to resign because of a personnel issue in November 2018 and argued Baty had “motive to try to harm” KU’s athletic department and Long in particular.
Beaty’s lawyers have previously brought up KU’s treatment of allegations against other coaches, such as Bill Self, Mark Mangino and Les Miles, to contrast those situations with how Long and KU handled Beaty’s alleged NCAA violations. In its response, KU described that as another distraction strategy.
Baty’s testimony already made waves earlier this week when he detailed some of the things that went on behind the scenes as the school moved to fire Beaty and hire Miles. It seems that sure such unflattering comments making their way to the press was not thrilling to the Jayhawks as they went on the legal counteroffensive to try and get the case moved along.
It remains to be seen what, exactly, will wind up happening with the matter now, especially given how the coronavirus has brought pretty much everything to a halt. Still, it’s hard to believe that KU keeps going down this path when all that is at stake is a pretty modest buyout amount of just $3 million — something that is still sitting in escrow according to the article cited above.
One can only guess that when things have been as bad as they have on the gridiron in Lawrence lately, what’s a little more bad PR?