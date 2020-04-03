Players at Arkansas State and across the country may be confined to their homes but that doesn’t mean there’s some movement still going on.

On Friday, 247Sports first reported that Red Wolves defensive lineman William Bradley-King had entered the NCAA transfer portal. He later confirmed the news on Twitter.

That’s a notable addition to the ever-growing list as the pass rusher was first team All-Sun Belt last season. Bradley-King recorded 49 tackles, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles off the edge in 2019. He was also a key rotation player the year prior with six sacks as a sophomore.

The redshirt senior is expected to be immediately eligible at his next stop as a graduate transfer.

Timing for the move is interesting in several respects. Arkansas State was one of the first programs to start spring practice and even got in 11 of 15 sessions before the Sun Belt shut down athletic activities. Of course, then there’s the issue of not being able visit potential transfer destinations as a result of COVID-19 too.

Still, that hasn’t stopped others from transferring in recent weeks. Given Bradley-King’s track record, his services figure to be in hot demand so one can probably count on a number of coaches stuck at home flipping on his tape and seeing if he is a fit for their program whenever the 2020 season happens.