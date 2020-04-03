Army football
Ex-Arkansas DE Tank Wright the new defensive line coach at Army

By John TaylorApr 3, 2020, 8:28 AM EDT
Army football has added an assistant Jeff Monken‘s coaching staff. And, appropriately enough, he’s a tank. Or, at least his nickname is.

This week, Army football announced that Tenarius “Tank” Wright has been hired by Monken. Wright will serve as the Black Knights’ defensive line coach.

Wright spent the past two seasons at Michigan as the associate director of football strength & conditioning. New defensive coordinator Nate Woody was a defensive analyst at Michigan this past season.

“Coach Woody worked closely with Tank Michigan and has raved about his energy and passion for teaching and coaching,” the Army football head coach said in a statement. “His experience working with one of the top programs in the country will excite our players and bring a new approach to the development of our defensive line.”

Wright played his college football at Arkansas, spending the 2008-12 seasons as a defensive end for the Razorbacks. He began his coaching career at his alma mater in a similar role he had at Michigan.

Army is coming off its first bowl-less football season since 2015. They also lost to rival Navy in November after winning three in a row.  In the previous three years under Monken, though, the Black Knights went 29-10.

Georgia Southern loses likely starting safety Java’n Singletary to the transfer portal

Georgia Southern football
By John TaylorApr 3, 2020, 6:16 AM EDT
For the second time in a week, a Georgia Southern football player has made his way into the portal.

On his personal Twitter account this week, Java’n Singletary announced that he has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. A Georgia Southern football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive back is officially listed in the portal.

“I would like to thank Eagle Nation for giving me an endless amount of memories that will last me for a [lifetime],” Singletary wrote. “Also for giving me the opportunity to learn and play under such an amazing coaching staff with such great teammates. …

“Thank you again for the amazing opportunity, and I love you Eagle Nation.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Singletary was a three-star member of the Georgia Southern football Class of 2019. Barring something unexpected, Singletary will have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS school. That would then leave him with three years of eligibility he could use beginning in 2021.

As a true freshman last season, Singletary started one of the nine games in which he played. That lone start came in the Cure Bowl loss to Liberty. He was credited with 10 tackles, and also picked off a pass.

Late last month, after Georgia Southern had wrapped up spring football practice, defensive coordinator Scot Sloan stated that “Singletary looked to be ready to take over as a full-time starter at the strong safety spot.”

Prior to Singletary, linebacker Alvin Ward Jr. had entered the transfer portal.

LSU gets commitment from vaunted FCS transfer LB Jabril Cox

LSU football
By John TaylorApr 2, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
Coming off a national championship, LSU football could use some help when it comes to its linebacking corps.  As it turns out, said help will come, in part, from a player at a lower level of the sport.  A very talented, decorated player.

In early March, Jabril Cox confirmed that he was entering the NCAA transfer database.  A couple of days later, it was reported that LSU football was in play to land the erstwhile North Dakota State linebacker.

Thursday evening, Cox confirmed via Twitter that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career for the LSU football team.

While LSU hasn’t confirmed the addition of Cox, its head football coach intimated that Cox is headed to Baton Rouge.

Cox will be eligible to play for immediately in 2020 as a graduate transfer.  Cox’s new home will also be landing a player with the talent to have an immediate impact.

In three years at North Dakota State, Cox earned All-American honors each season.  He was the Missouri Valley Football Conference Freshman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in 2017.  In 2018, he was the MVFC Defensive Player of the Year.  That same season, he finished fourth in voting for the 2018 Buck Buchanan Award.  That award is the FCS equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

During his three seasons with the Bison, Cox was credited with 258 tackles.  Of those, 32 were for losses.  He also totaled 18 passes defensed, 14 sacks, six interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

During his three seasons at North Dakota State, NDSU won an FCS national championship each year.  That’s part of a run that has seen the Bison win eight titles in nine seasons.

In addition to LSU football, Texas was also reportedly in play for Cox’s services.

Will there be a 2020 college football season, Nick Saban? ‘I never really answer hypothetical questions’

Nick Saban
By John TaylorApr 2, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT
Not surprisingly, Nick Saban isn’t one to play the what-if game.

When it comes to the 2020 season being played amidst what is a growing coronavirus pandemic, the opinions vary. Some are decidedly pessimistic. Others are cautiously optimistic.

Because of the economic realities of canceling it, there’s a growing sense that the powers that be will go to great, great lengths to get the season played in some form or fashion. There’s talk the 2020 campaign could start in October. Or January. Or maybe even the spring.

If it is to start on time, players would likely need to be back on campus by the first of July. For schools such as Ohio State and Oklahoma, that will be impossible as both of those universities have already canceled in-person classes through the end of July, continuing online-only instruction.

Understandably, it’s an uncertain time in the sport.

During a conference call with the media Thursday, Nick Saban was asked his thoughts about the 2020 season being played. To the shock of absolutely no one, he wouldn’t even remotely tip his hand.

“I never really answer hypothetical questions,” the Alabama head coach said according to the Associated Press. “I’m sure that everybody’s going to want me to speculate on what’s going to happen in the future, and nobody really knows. It’s very uncertain. It’s uncertain times.

“I think we have to fight through the process of what we need to do on a day to day basis to make good choices and decisions, to do the right thing at the right time regardless of the circumstance.”

For the record, Alabama is set to open the 2020 season against USC Sept. 5 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.

Oklahoma lands commitment from ex-UCLA offensive lineman

UCLA-Oklahoma
By Bryan FischerApr 2, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT
If you can’t beat Oklahoma, join them? Such might be the case for one former UCLA offensive lineman.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, former two-year starter Chris Murray announced he was making the move to Norman after committing to the Sooners this week as a transfer.

Murray started his freshman and sophomore years with the Bruins at center and guard. He was slated to do so again in 2020 but announced he was leaving Chip Kelly’s program in January. Under current rules, unless Murray wound up graduating in Westwood, he would have to sit out the 2020 campaign. However there has been a recent move to change transfer regulations and allow a one-time move without sitting out that is set to be voted on by NCAA leaders in late April.

Getting Murray’s services for the coming season would be huge for Lincoln Riley. Center Creed Humphrey is one of the best in the sport but there’s enough room for some further shuffling of the offensive line on top of the normal quest for depth up front.

Either way, Murray will have company in Norman. Former UCLA receiver Theo Howard already announced a commitment to OU at the beginning of the year.