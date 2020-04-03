Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Army football has added an assistant Jeff Monken‘s coaching staff. And, appropriately enough, he’s a tank. Or, at least his nickname is.

This week, Army football announced that Tenarius “Tank” Wright has been hired by Monken. Wright will serve as the Black Knights’ defensive line coach.

Wright spent the past two seasons at Michigan as the associate director of football strength & conditioning. New defensive coordinator Nate Woody was a defensive analyst at Michigan this past season.

“Coach Woody worked closely with Tank Michigan and has raved about his energy and passion for teaching and coaching,” the Army football head coach said in a statement. “His experience working with one of the top programs in the country will excite our players and bring a new approach to the development of our defensive line.”

Welcome to West Point Tank! Happy to announce the addition of Wright as our new defensive line coach. Great name for an Army coach. #GoArmy pic.twitter.com/rgAEWUkzyE — Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) April 1, 2020

Wright played his college football at Arkansas, spending the 2008-12 seasons as a defensive end for the Razorbacks. He began his coaching career at his alma mater in a similar role he had at Michigan.

Army is coming off its first bowl-less football season since 2015. They also lost to rival Navy in November after winning three in a row. In the previous three years under Monken, though, the Black Knights went 29-10.