College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 3, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Two more Georgia football players arrested; Kirby Smart ‘extremely disappointed,’ says he’s ‘done a poor job with this group’

THE SYNOPSIS: With the arrests of sophomore linebackers Robert Beal and Brenton Cox, it brought to six the number of football Bulldogs arrested in less than a month.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Justin Fuente inks 2-year extension at Virginia Tech

THE SYNOPSIS: The new deal came after Fuente went 10-4 his first season in Blacksburg. In the three years since, the Hokies have gone a combined 23-16.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Texas supplants ‘Bama as five-star 2017 LB Dylan Moses’ new No. 1

THE SYNOPSIS: Less than a year later, Moses signed with the Crimson Tide. Coming off a torn ACL, and following a bizarre social media episode, the linebacker confirmed in January that he would be returning for his senior season.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Report: Sarah Thomas, NCAA’s first female official, set to be NFL’s first female official

THE SYNOPSIS: Thomas spent eight years working college football games. In 2013, Thomas was part of the first bowl officiating crew to feature two women.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Jameis Winston hoping mechanics tweak helps him improve off Heisman season

THE SYNOPSIS: So, how’d that work out?

2013 season, pre-mechanics tweaking: 257-384 (66.9%), 4,057 yards (10.6 YPA), 40 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 184.8 passer efficiency

2014 season, post-mechanics tweaking: 305-467 (65.3%), 3,907 yards(8.4 YPA), 25 touchdowns, 18 interceptions, 145.5 passer efficiency

2013

THE HEADLINE: Old Big East’s new name? ‘American Athletic Conference’

THE SYNOPSIS: Yes, on this date, the AAC officially became a thing. Unfortunately, that meant they didn’t take my suggestion: the Big Metro American Conference — the Big MAC for short.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Update: a neck-braced Petrino meets with media

THE SYNOPSIS: Bobby Petrino made his public comments after the Arkansas head coach was injured in a motorcycle crash. That wreck ultimately led to Petrino’s dismissal.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Report: Matt James drunk before fatal fall

THE SYNOPSIS: The Notre Dame signee died after falling from a hotel balcony while on spring break. The report stated he was “drunk and belligerent” prior to the fall.