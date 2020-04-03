The new coaching staff at Colorado State is making the most of their time stuck at home due to the coronavirus. Sadly for some of our ears, that included turning a camera on themselves.
Like many coaches across the country, the Rams are trying to stay busy by talking with their players, new recruits and doing as much as they can to get things done without taking the field this spring. It seems they also had a creative idea to show their newfound bond by hitting record for a cover of Billy Joel’s ‘New York State of Mind’ with a very local twist.
The end result was posted to the school’s social media on Friday:
Well done coaches. Maybe, just maybe however, don’t quit those day jobs anytime soon though.
The Voice auditions won’t be happening for the next few months but chances are we don’t think any of those dulcet tones will make the cut anyway.
Bonus points for creativity though, some Friday crooning is just what we need to send us into this football-free weekend.
Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin is looking to the future even if spring in the SEC has been put on pause as a result of the coronavirus.
Per FBS Schedules, the Gators have added Florida A&M to their 2025 non-conference football schedule on Oct. 11 of that year. The move completes that season’s slate and will interestingly result in UF featuring every non-conference game against an in-state opponent.
Yes, we’ll have a good idea of who is truly the Sunshine State champ for real come 2025.
In addition to the game against the FCS Rattlers, the Gators will host USF in Gainesville and play at Miami in late September. Their traditional season-ender against another team from Tallahassee in Florida State will take place on Nov. 29.
The all-Florida non-conference schedule comes just as the program has actually been trying to do the opposite. The Gators were long criticized for rarely venturing outside the state’s borders for non-league games but have changed their tune recently. This has resulted in big home-and-homes with Utah, California, Colorado, Texas and Arizona State among others.
In 2025 however, football will come a lot closer to home even with those long trips on the future docket.
You can add Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens to the growing list of people in college athletics taking pay cuts as the result of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a story posted to the university’s website on Thursday, UO confirmed that Mullens would be joining 10 other vice presidents in taking a 10 percent pay cut for the next six months. School president Michael H. Schill also announced he would reduce his salary 12 percent for the same term.
“Simply put, we are all going to have to make sacrifices,” Schill said at a virtual town hall for faculty. “I am working hard with other administrators to try to preserve as many jobs and benefits as we can as we face uncertain economic times.”
Mullens is coming off a stint on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee and served as its chairman the past two years as the face of the weekly rankings.
The Ducks top boss is in the middle of a contract that runs through 2025 according to The Oregonian. Mullens is set to make $717,500 this year though it’s not known if he will no longer get his six-figure retention bonus due at the end of June. Given the state of finances at colleges across the country, we’re betting that likely gets deferred.
The pay cut for Mullens and others at Oregon is scheduled to last six months but the school noted that it’s possible they will continue through the end of the 2021 school year.
The move to slash salary is not limited to Eugene. Already we’ve seen Wyoming’s AD do the same and even larger across the board cuts be made at Iowa State.
Given the revenue shortfalls we’ve seen this spring and the potential for the COVID-19 to impact the football calendar, it seems likely these are just the first of many such announcements coming from schools across the country.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey previously said the league had a narrow window to hold spring practice. It appears that time frame is now even narrower.
The conference announced on Friday that they have extended their suspension on athletics activities until May 31. Previously that date was up to April 15.
The extension was the result of “public health advisories related to continuing developments associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19).”
Already the league has put an axe to their annual spring meetings in Destin, Fla. that normally occurs next month. While Sankey had previously said SEC media days in July are moving forward, those could also be in jeopardy depending on how things go.
Perhaps just as notable for coaches was the conference office bumping film review hours up from two to four per week. Coaches had complained about the limit and led to an NCAA waiver for many conferences.
The NCAA also recently extended their own moratorium on recruiting until May 31. The Southeastern Conference has pretty much been in lockstep with the folks in Indianapolis on those dates.
The good news is that many of the football programs around the South are doing their best with the situation. For example, Kentucky announced their indoor practice facility was being converted to a field hospital.
Players at Arkansas State and across the country may be confined to their homes but that doesn’t mean there’s some movement still going on.
On Friday, 247Sports first reported that Red Wolves defensive lineman William Bradley-King had entered the NCAA transfer portal. He later confirmed the news on Twitter.
That’s a notable addition to the ever-growing list as the pass rusher was first team All-Sun Belt last season. Bradley-King recorded 49 tackles, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles off the edge in 2019. He was also a key rotation player the year prior with six sacks as a sophomore.
The redshirt senior is expected to be immediately eligible at his next stop as a graduate transfer.
Timing for the move is interesting in several respects. Arkansas State was one of the first programs to start spring practice and even got in 11 of 15 sessions before the Sun Belt shut down athletic activities. Of course, then there’s the issue of not being able visit potential transfer destinations as a result of COVID-19 too.
Still, that hasn’t stopped others from transferring in recent weeks. Given Bradley-King’s track record, his services figure to be in hot demand so one can probably count on a number of coaches stuck at home flipping on his tape and seeing if he is a fit for their program whenever the 2020 season happens.