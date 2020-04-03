Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The new coaching staff at Colorado State is making the most of their time stuck at home due to the coronavirus. Sadly for some of our ears, that included turning a camera on themselves.

Like many coaches across the country, the Rams are trying to stay busy by talking with their players, new recruits and doing as much as they can to get things done without taking the field this spring. It seems they also had a creative idea to show their newfound bond by hitting record for a cover of Billy Joel’s ‘New York State of Mind’ with a very local twist.

The end result was posted to the school’s social media on Friday:

All this talk of quarantines has our coaching staff in a 𝓒𝓸𝓵𝓸𝓻𝓪𝓭𝓸 𝓢𝓽𝓪𝓽𝓮 𝓸𝓯 𝓜𝓲𝓷𝓭 🎶 And in case you need @BillyJoel covers for #TheVoice, @BlakeShelton… pic.twitter.com/MqL11emtRQ — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) April 3, 2020

Well done coaches. Maybe, just maybe however, don’t quit those day jobs anytime soon though.

The Voice auditions won’t be happening for the next few months but chances are we don’t think any of those dulcet tones will make the cut anyway.

Bonus points for creativity though, some Friday crooning is just what we need to send us into this football-free weekend.