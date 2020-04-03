Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time in a week, a Georgia Southern football player has made his way into the portal.

On his personal Twitter account this week, Java’n Singletary announced that he has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. A Georgia Southern football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive back is officially listed in the portal.

“I would like to thank Eagle Nation for giving me an endless amount of memories that will last me for a [lifetime],” Singletary wrote. “Also for giving me the opportunity to learn and play under such an amazing coaching staff with such great teammates. …

“Thank you again for the amazing opportunity, and I love you Eagle Nation.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Singletary was a three-star member of the Georgia Southern football Class of 2019. Barring something unexpected, Singletary will have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS school. That would then leave him with three years of eligibility he could use beginning in 2021.

As a true freshman last season, Singletary started one of the nine games in which he played. That lone start came in the Cure Bowl loss to Liberty. He was credited with 10 tackles, and also picked off a pass.

Late last month, after Georgia Southern had wrapped up spring football practice, defensive coordinator Scot Sloan stated that “Singletary looked to be ready to take over as a full-time starter at the strong safety spot.”

Prior to Singletary, linebacker Alvin Ward Jr. had entered the transfer portal.