Kentucky football is doing its part to help mitigate the growing coronavirus pandemic as best as it can.

Not only are the Wildcats staying home to help “flatten the curve” like most in the country, but the team is opening its doors to their indoor practice facility in order for it to be converted into a 400-bed field hospital.

“As the Commonwealth’s health care provider for advanced and critical care, it is essential that we are prepared for any scenario to ensure we are meeting the needs of our community and the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Mark F. Newman, UK’s executive vice president for health affairs, in a news release. “We need to do whatever is necessary to ensure that highest quality of care is provided to meet the challenges associated with this unprecedented public health crisis.”

Nutter Field House, normally a sprawling indoor turf field utilized by the football team, will be converted to have partitioned rooms, shower units, laundry service and more over the next two weeks.

“(Athletic director) Mitch Barnhart and the UK Athletics Department stood up immediately to offer assistance in meeting this public health crisis,” Newman added. “They have been, and continue to be, critical partners in our ability to ensure that we are meeting the needs of our community at this crucial time.”

Kudos to the ‘Cats for opening their doors so that the health care system can be better equipped for the coming wave of COVID-19 patients. The team itself has been, like most of their SEC and CFB peers, sitting at home in the wake of conference decisions to shut down spring practice and all other activities. The commonwealth of Kentucky was also one of the earlier states to issue stay-at-home orders in March so Mark Stoops and company have been connecting with players virtually for several weeks now.

Hopefully the actions taken by the UK system can start to get mirrored across the country as athletic facilities — especially for football — sit unused for the foreseeable future. Every little bit is going to help as the world battles the deadly virus and its good to know that football is doing its part to pitch in during these trying times.