Sam Ehlinger
Sam Ehlinger’s COVID-19 relief fund has raised more than $73,000

By John TaylorApr 3, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT
Thanks to people like Sam Ehlinger, there’s some good in the world during these trying times.

As we noted last week, the Texas quarterback established a GoFundMe page to serve as a COVID-19 relief fund. A couple of days later, Sam Ehlinger had already raised $40,000.

As of this posting, that number is now moved to over $73,000. That money has come in from nearly 600 individual donors. The page has also been shared more than 3,500 times.

And where will the money be directed to that’s donated? From the GoFundMe page organized by Sam Ehlinger:

I am dedicated to helping families who have been impacted by the current global crisis, and have created a GoFundMe to raise money to assist organizations that are doing incredible work in my community and nationally including the Boys & Girls Club of America, the Central Texas Food Bank, Austin Pets Alive and more. Please join me in supporting these organizations. This collective effort to raise funds for those affected is permissible within NCAA rules and has been approved by the Texas Athletics Compliance staff. All funds raised will be donated directly to 501(c)(3) organizations.

Ehlinger followed the lead of Trevor Lawrence with his classy fundraising effort. After getting on the same page as the NCAA, the Clemson quarterback announced a new effort last week “to help our friends and neighbors in the Cartersville and Upstate South Carolina communities deal with some of the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 situation.”

Lawrence had a GoFundMe page similar to Ehlinger’s before it was shuttered by the Clemson compliance department.

If you would like to donate to Lawrence’s new effort, click HERE.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

By John TaylorApr 3, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 3, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Two more Georgia football players arrested; Kirby Smart ‘extremely disappointed,’ says he’s ‘done a poor job with this group’
THE SYNOPSIS: With the arrests of sophomore linebackers Robert Beal and Brenton Cox, it brought to six the number of football Bulldogs arrested in less than a month.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Justin Fuente inks 2-year extension at Virginia Tech
THE SYNOPSIS: The new deal came after Fuente went 10-4 his first season in Blacksburg.  In the three years since, the Hokies have gone a combined 23-16.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Texas supplants ‘Bama as five-star 2017 LB Dylan Moses’ new No. 1
THE SYNOPSIS: Less than a year later, Moses signed with the Crimson Tide.  Coming off a torn ACL, and following a bizarre social media episode, the linebacker confirmed in January that he would be returning for his senior season.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Report: Sarah Thomas, NCAA’s first female official, set to be NFL’s first female official
THE SYNOPSIS: Thomas spent eight years working college football games.  In 2013, Thomas was part of the first bowl officiating crew to feature two women.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Jameis Winston hoping mechanics tweak helps him improve off Heisman season
THE SYNOPSIS: So, how’d that work out?

2013 season, pre-mechanics tweaking: 257-384 (66.9%), 4,057 yards (10.6 YPA), 40 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 184.8 passer efficiency
2014 season, post-mechanics tweaking: 305-467 (65.3%), 3,907 yards(8.4 YPA), 25 touchdowns, 18 interceptions, 145.5 passer efficiency

2013

THE HEADLINE: Old Big East’s new name? ‘American Athletic Conference’
THE SYNOPSIS: Yes, on this date, the AAC officially became a thing.  Unfortunately, that meant they didn’t take my suggestion: the Big Metro American Conference — the Big MAC for short.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Update: a neck-braced Petrino meets with media
THE SYNOPSIS: Bobby Petrino made his public comments after the Arkansas head coach was injured in a motorcycle crash.  That wreck ultimately led to Petrino’s dismissal.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Report: Matt James drunk before fatal fall
THE SYNOPSIS: The Notre Dame signee died after falling from a hotel balcony while on spring break.  The report stated he was “drunk and belligerent” prior to the fall.

Ex-Arkansas DE Tank Wright the new defensive line coach at Army

By John TaylorApr 3, 2020, 8:28 AM EDT
Army football has added an assistant Jeff Monken‘s coaching staff. And, appropriately enough, he’s a tank. Or, at least his nickname is.

This week, Army football announced that Tenarius “Tank” Wright has been hired by Monken. Wright will serve as the Black Knights’ defensive line coach.

Wright spent the past two seasons at Michigan as the associate director of football strength & conditioning. New defensive coordinator Nate Woody was a defensive analyst at Michigan this past season.

“Coach Woody worked closely with Tank Michigan and has raved about his energy and passion for teaching and coaching,” the Army football head coach said in a statement. “His experience working with one of the top programs in the country will excite our players and bring a new approach to the development of our defensive line.”

Wright played his college football at Arkansas, spending the 2008-12 seasons as a defensive end for the Razorbacks. He began his coaching career at his alma mater in a similar role he had at Michigan.

Army is coming off its first bowl-less football season since 2015. They also lost to rival Navy in November after winning three in a row.  In the previous three years under Monken, though, the Black Knights went 29-10.

Georgia Southern loses likely starting safety Java’n Singletary to the transfer portal

By John TaylorApr 3, 2020, 6:16 AM EDT
For the second time in a week, a Georgia Southern football player has made his way into the portal.

On his personal Twitter account this week, Java’n Singletary announced that he has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. A Georgia Southern football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive back is officially listed in the portal.

“I would like to thank Eagle Nation for giving me an endless amount of memories that will last me for a [lifetime],” Singletary wrote. “Also for giving me the opportunity to learn and play under such an amazing coaching staff with such great teammates. …

“Thank you again for the amazing opportunity, and I love you Eagle Nation.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Singletary was a three-star member of the Georgia Southern football Class of 2019. Barring something unexpected, Singletary will have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS school. That would then leave him with three years of eligibility he could use beginning in 2021.

As a true freshman last season, Singletary started one of the nine games in which he played. That lone start came in the Cure Bowl loss to Liberty. He was credited with 10 tackles, and also picked off a pass.

Late last month, after Georgia Southern had wrapped up spring football practice, defensive coordinator Scot Sloan stated that “Singletary looked to be ready to take over as a full-time starter at the strong safety spot.”

Prior to Singletary, linebacker Alvin Ward Jr. had entered the transfer portal.

LSU gets commitment from vaunted FCS transfer LB Jabril Cox

By John TaylorApr 2, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
Coming off a national championship, LSU football could use some help when it comes to its linebacking corps.  As it turns out, said help will come, in part, from a player at a lower level of the sport.  A very talented, decorated player.

In early March, Jabril Cox confirmed that he was entering the NCAA transfer database.  A couple of days later, it was reported that LSU football was in play to land the erstwhile North Dakota State linebacker.

Thursday evening, Cox confirmed via Twitter that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career for the LSU football team.

While LSU hasn’t confirmed the addition of Cox, its head football coach intimated that Cox is headed to Baton Rouge.

Cox will be eligible to play for immediately in 2020 as a graduate transfer.  Cox’s new home will also be landing a player with the talent to have an immediate impact.

In three years at North Dakota State, Cox earned All-American honors each season.  He was the Missouri Valley Football Conference Freshman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in 2017.  In 2018, he was the MVFC Defensive Player of the Year.  That same season, he finished fourth in voting for the 2018 Buck Buchanan Award.  That award is the FCS equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

During his three seasons with the Bison, Cox was credited with 258 tackles.  Of those, 32 were for losses.  He also totaled 18 passes defensed, 14 sacks, six interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

During his three seasons at North Dakota State, NDSU won an FCS national championship each year.  That’s part of a run that has seen the Bison win eight titles in nine seasons.

In addition to LSU football, Texas was also reportedly in play for Cox’s services.