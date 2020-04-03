Thanks to people like Sam Ehlinger, there’s some good in the world during these trying times.

As we noted last week, the Texas quarterback established a GoFundMe page to serve as a COVID-19 relief fund. A couple of days later, Sam Ehlinger had already raised $40,000.

As of this posting, that number is now moved to over $73,000. That money has come in from nearly 600 individual donors. The page has also been shared more than 3,500 times.

And where will the money be directed to that’s donated? From the GoFundMe page organized by Sam Ehlinger:

I am dedicated to helping families who have been impacted by the current global crisis, and have created a GoFundMe to raise money to assist organizations that are doing incredible work in my community and nationally including the Boys & Girls Club of America, the Central Texas Food Bank, Austin Pets Alive and more. Please join me in supporting these organizations. This collective effort to raise funds for those affected is permissible within NCAA rules and has been approved by the Texas Athletics Compliance staff. All funds raised will be donated directly to 501(c)(3) organizations.

Ehlinger followed the lead of Trevor Lawrence with his classy fundraising effort. After getting on the same page as the NCAA, the Clemson quarterback announced a new effort last week “to help our friends and neighbors in the Cartersville and Upstate South Carolina communities deal with some of the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 situation.”

Lawrence had a GoFundMe page similar to Ehlinger’s before it was shuttered by the Clemson compliance department.

If you would like to donate to Lawrence’s new effort, click HERE.