Already with a crowded quarterback room, UTSA has added another player at the position to its football roster.

In early March, Josh Adkins took the first step in leaving New Mexico State by entering his name into the transfer portal. On Twitter nearly a month later, Adkins announced that he will be transferring into the UTSA football program.

As a graduate transfer, Adkins will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. On top of that, he will have another year of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.

A three-star 2017 signee, Adkins was rated as the No. 61 pro-style quarterback in the country. Adkins was the highest-rated signee in the Aggies’ class that year. He also took a redshirt for the 2017 season

Adkins was a two-year starter at New Mexico State. In that span, the Spring Branch, Tex., native completed nearly 60 percent of his 830 passes. He finished the NMSU portion of his career with 5,151 yards, 27 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He also scored four touchdowns on the ground and one through the air.

As noted earlier, Adkins will enter a crowded quarterback room when he officially joins the UTSA football team. How crowded? Dave Campbell’s Texas Football website explains: