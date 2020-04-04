college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

Apr 4, 2020
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 4, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Who knew? Video shows Kansas coach Les Miles is expert at flip cup
THE SYNOPSIS: The Mad Hatter doing Mad Hatter things?  Yes, please.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Rose Bowl rematch? Oklahoma, Georgia reportedly discussing home-and-home series
THE SYNOPSIS: One month and two days later, Georgia and Oklahoma officially announced a future home-and-home in 2023 and 2031.  The 2023 game will take place Sept. 9 in Norman. The return trip is set for Sept. 13, 2031, in Athens.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Bobby Bowden attends Florida State practice for first time in nearly a decade
THE SYNOPSIS: It marked the then-88-year-old Bowden’s first appearance at an FSU practice since he was unceremoniously forced out following the 2009 season.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Bill Snyder back to work at Kansas State after undergoing cancer treatment
THE SYNOPSIS: In December of 2018, Snyder announced that he was retiring at the age of 79.  In 27 seasons spread over two stints as K-State’s head coach (1989-2005, 2009-08), Snyder went 215-117-1.  In the 97 seasons in which Snyder wasn’t the coach, the Wildcats have gone 324-535-40. Let that sink in.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Harbaugh hype in Ann Arbor is real and spectacular
THE SYNOPSIS: Suffice to say, the off-field hype has far outpaced the on-field output.  In Jim Harbaugh‘s five seasons in Ann Arbor, Michigan has gone 47-18 overall and 32-12 in Big Ten play.  They’ve finished either third or fourth in the B1G East in four of those years.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma and Texas rivalry gets corporate name from AT&T
THE SYNOPSIS: It’s momma named the rivalry the Red River Shootout, I’mma call the rivalry the Red River Shootout.  AT&T Red River Showdown my ass…

2012

THE HEADLINE: Report: conferences narrow postseason preferences to four
THE SYNOPSIS: One of the four was a seeded, four-team playoff.  That, of course, was the genesis of the current College Football Playoff, which has been in place since the 2014 season.

2009

THE HEADLINE: SURPRISE STARTER AT QB IN THE OFFING FOR ARKANSAS?*
THE SYNOPSIS: There was no surprise in the end as Michigan transfer Ryan Mallett beat out Tyler Wilson.  Mallett went on to be a two-year starter for the Razorbacks. He finished his UA career with 62 touchdowns versus 19 interceptions.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)

Colorado QB Sam Noyer does about-face, pulls name from portal

Colorado football
Apr 4, 2020
One Colorado football player is the exact reason we include a near-daily reminder with most of our portal posts.

Earlier this offseason, Sam Noyer took the first step in leaving the Colorado football team by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. As we have stated on myriad occasions, a player who enters the portal has the option to reverse course an stick with his current school.

Citing multiple sources, the Boulder Daily Camera is reporting Noyer has done just that. According to the Daily Camera, the quarterback has opted to pull his name from the database and remain a part of the Colorado football team.

Noyer was a three-star member of the Colorado football Class of 2016. He was rated as the No. 22 dual-threat quarterback in the country. He was also the No. 6 player regardless of position in the state of Oregon.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Noyer played in nine games the next two seasons. In that action, he completed 21-of-41 passes for 179 yards and a pair of interceptions.

This past season, Noyer was moved to safety. He appeared in 10 games on special teams. He also played in four games on the defensive side of the ball.

Colorado football will be looking to replace three-year starter Stephen Montez if/when preparations for the 2020 season resume. Noyer will rejoin a quarterback room that includes redshirt junior Tyler Lytle and true freshman Brendon Lewis. The fifth-year senior will be the most experienced of the trio as Lytle has attempted just five passes (completing four for 55 yards) and Lewis was a three-star 2020 signee.

Blake Stenstrom would’ve been a part of the competition, but he entered the portal in February.

In mid-February, Mel Tucker left as the Colorado football head coach to take the same job at Michigan State. Two weeks later, the Buffs stunned the college football world by naming Karl Dorrell as Tucker’s replacement.

QB Josh Adkins, a two-year starter at New Mexico State, tweets transfer to UTSA

UTSA football
Apr 3, 2020
Already with a crowded quarterback room, UTSA has added another player at the position to its football roster.

In early March, Josh Adkins took the first step in leaving New Mexico State by entering his name into the transfer portal.  On Twitter nearly a month later, Adkins announced that he will be transferring into the UTSA football program.

As a graduate transfer, Adkins will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.  On top of that, he will have another year of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.

A three-star 2017 signee, Adkins was rated as the No. 61 pro-style quarterback in the country.  Adkins was the highest-rated signee in the Aggies’ class that year.  He also took a redshirt for the 2017 season

Adkins was a two-year starter at New Mexico State.  In that span, the Spring Branch, Tex., native completed nearly 60 percent of his 830 passes.  He finished the NMSU portion of his career with 5,151 yards, 27 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.  He also scored four touchdowns on the ground and one through the air.

As noted earlier, Adkins will enter a crowded quarterback room when he officially joins the UTSA football team.  How crowded?  Dave Campbell’s Texas Football website explains:

With Adkins’ addition, the Roadrunners are set to have six quarterbacks on campus in the fall: Adkins, Frank Harris, Jordan Weeks, Lowell Narcisse, Suddin Sapien and 2020 recruit Cameron Peters. The first four have each started at least one college football game. Adkins is the first quarterback fully recruited by new coach Jeff Traylor.

Mississippi State player who didn’t take kindly to Mike Leach tweet enters transfer portal

Mississippi State football
Apr 3, 2020
4 Comments

When he’s not lighting up Twitter, Mike Leach has been busy adding transfers to his Mississippi State football roster.  This week, Leach has lost one to Ye Olde Portal.  Possibly because of the Twitter machine.

Thursday, the Mississippi State football head coach sent out a tweet in which he apologized for anyone he offended in a previous tweet.  In the tweet in question, the caption read “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf..”  The picture attached to it?  An elderly woman knitting a noose.

A handful of Leach’s followers were offended by the tweet.  In response to Leach’s original tweet, Mississippi State football player Fabien Lovett wrote simply, “Wtf.”

Coincidentally or not, Lovett used his personal Twitter account a day later to announce that he has entered the NCAA transfer database.  The defensive lineman didn’t specifically cite Leach’s tweet as the trigger for his decision to leave the Mississippi State football team.

Lovett was a three-star 2018 signee.  He was rated as the No. 7 player regardless of position in the state of Mississippi.

The past two seasons, Lovett appeared in 15 games.  13 of those appearances came in 2019.  A year ago, the defensive end was credited with 19 tackles, 2½ tackles for loss and a sack.

Because he appeared in four or fewer games in 2018, Lovett was able to take a redshirt for that season.  That will leave the lineman with three years of eligibility.  However, he Will Likely have to sit out the 2020 campaign if he transfers to another FBS school.

Jan. 9, Leach was named the new head coach of the Mississippi State football team.  Since then, the Pirate has added at least four transfers.  All of which, incidentally, will come in from Power Five programs:

Florida A&M returns to Florida’s non-conference schedule with game in 2025

Apr 3, 2020
1 Comment

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin is looking to the future even if spring in the SEC has been put on pause as a result of the coronavirus.

Per FBS Schedules, the Gators have added Florida A&M to their 2025 non-conference football schedule on Oct. 11 of that year. The move completes that season’s slate and will interestingly result in UF featuring every non-conference game against an in-state opponent.

Yes, we’ll have a good idea of who is truly the Sunshine State champ for real come 2025.

In addition to the game against the FCS Rattlers, the Gators will host USF in Gainesville and play at Miami in late September. Their traditional season-ender against another team from Tallahassee in Florida State will take place on Nov. 29.

The all-Florida non-conference schedule comes just as the program has actually been trying to do the opposite. The Gators were long criticized for rarely venturing outside the state’s borders for non-league games but have changed their tune recently. This has resulted in big home-and-homes with Utah, California, Colorado, Texas and Arizona State among others.

In 2025 however, football will come a lot closer to home even with those long trips on the future docket.