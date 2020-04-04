The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 4, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Who knew? Video shows Kansas coach Les Miles is expert at flip cup

THE SYNOPSIS: The Mad Hatter doing Mad Hatter things? Yes, please.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Rose Bowl rematch? Oklahoma, Georgia reportedly discussing home-and-home series

THE SYNOPSIS: One month and two days later, Georgia and Oklahoma officially announced a future home-and-home in 2023 and 2031. The 2023 game will take place Sept. 9 in Norman. The return trip is set for Sept. 13, 2031, in Athens.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Bobby Bowden attends Florida State practice for first time in nearly a decade

THE SYNOPSIS: It marked the then-88-year-old Bowden’s first appearance at an FSU practice since he was unceremoniously forced out following the 2009 season.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Bill Snyder back to work at Kansas State after undergoing cancer treatment

THE SYNOPSIS: In December of 2018, Snyder announced that he was retiring at the age of 79. In 27 seasons spread over two stints as K-State’s head coach (1989-2005, 2009-08), Snyder went 215-117-1. In the 97 seasons in which Snyder wasn’t the coach, the Wildcats have gone 324-535-40. Let that sink in.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Harbaugh hype in Ann Arbor is real and spectacular

THE SYNOPSIS: Suffice to say, the off-field hype has far outpaced the on-field output. In Jim Harbaugh‘s five seasons in Ann Arbor, Michigan has gone 47-18 overall and 32-12 in Big Ten play. They’ve finished either third or fourth in the B1G East in four of those years.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma and Texas rivalry gets corporate name from AT&T

THE SYNOPSIS: It’s momma named the rivalry the Red River Shootout, I’mma call the rivalry the Red River Shootout. AT&T Red River Showdown my ass…

2012

THE HEADLINE: Report: conferences narrow postseason preferences to four

THE SYNOPSIS: One of the four was a seeded, four-team playoff. That, of course, was the genesis of the current College Football Playoff, which has been in place since the 2014 season.

2009

THE HEADLINE: SURPRISE STARTER AT QB IN THE OFFING FOR ARKANSAS?*

THE SYNOPSIS: There was no surprise in the end as Michigan transfer Ryan Mallett beat out Tyler Wilson. Mallett went on to be a two-year starter for the Razorbacks. He finished his UA career with 62 touchdowns versus 19 interceptions.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)