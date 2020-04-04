One Colorado football player is the exact reason we include a near-daily reminder with most of our portal posts.
Earlier this offseason, Sam Noyer took the first step in leaving the Colorado football team by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. As we have stated on myriad occasions, a player who enters the portal has the option to reverse course an stick with his current school.
Citing multiple sources, the Boulder Daily Camera is reporting Noyer has done just that. According to the Daily Camera, the quarterback has opted to pull his name from the database and remain a part of the Colorado football team.
Noyer was a three-star member of the Colorado football Class of 2016. He was rated as the No. 22 dual-threat quarterback in the country. He was also the No. 6 player regardless of position in the state of Oregon.
After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Noyer played in nine games the next two seasons. In that action, he completed 21-of-41 passes for 179 yards and a pair of interceptions.
This past season, Noyer was moved to safety. He appeared in 10 games on special teams. He also played in four games on the defensive side of the ball.
Colorado football will be looking to replace three-year starter Stephen Montez if/when preparations for the 2020 season resume. Noyer will rejoin a quarterback room that includes redshirt junior Tyler Lytle and true freshman Brendon Lewis. The fifth-year senior will be the most experienced of the trio as Lytle has attempted just five passes (completing four for 55 yards) and Lewis was a three-star 2020 signee.
Blake Stenstrom would’ve been a part of the competition, but he entered the portal in February.
In mid-February, Mel Tucker left as the Colorado football head coach to take the same job at Michigan State. Two weeks later, the Buffs stunned the college football world by naming Karl Dorrell as Tucker’s replacement.