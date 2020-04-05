Toledo head coach Jason Candle treats first responders to free lunches

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 5, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2018

THE HEADLINE: Bear Bryant’s great-grandson commits to play for Alabama

THE SYNOPSIS: Paul Tyson was rated as a four-star 2019 recruit on the 247Sports.com composite. The Alabama coaching legend’s kin took a redshirt for his true freshman season after appearing in one game. He’ll be a part of the competition to replace Tua Tagovailoa under center. If when prep work for the 2020 campaign restarts, of course.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State committee approves two-year extension for Urban Meyer

THE SYNOPSIS: The extension would’ve kept Meyer in Columbus through the 2022 season. Instead, eight months later, Meyer announced he was retiring at the end of the 2018 season.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Penn State trustee who was “running out of sympathy” for “so-called victims” of Jerry Sandusky not seeking second term

THE SYNOPSIS: For once, the shipdit made the right call.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Ex-Oklahoma football player accused of pimping out former Sooner cheerleader

THE SYNOPSIS: There’s a headline you don’t see every day. Lawrence Moore was a 2013 signee. The cornerback played in two games as a true freshman for Oklahoma before leaving the program. Micah Madison Parker was a member of OU’s cheerleading squad during Moore’s lone season with the Sooners.

2015

THE HEADLINE: UGA’s three-man QB battle whittled down to two?

THE SYNOPSIS: Brice Ramsey, Faton Bauta and Jacob Park entered the spring as part of the under-center competition. Exiting, it was down to Bauta and Ramsey. In the end, neither started the opener. That honor instead went to Greyson Lambert, who transferred in from Virginia in June.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Updated: Bobby Petrino placed on administrative leave

THE SYNOPSIS: Earlier in the day, the then-Arkansas head coach claimed he was alone on his motorcycle when he wrecked earlier in the month. As it turned out, a female who wasn’t his wife was on the bike with him. Jessica Dorrell became the student-athlete development coordinator for football the previous month. Five days later, Petrino, who admitted to an affair with Dorrell, was fired.

2012

THE HEADLINE: USC it is: top ’13 QB tabs Trojans over Sooners, Tide, Huskies

THE SYNOPSIS: Max Browne chose USC over Oklahoma, Alabama and home-state Washington. Redshirting as a true freshman, Browne spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons as Cody Kessler’s primary backup. After winning the starting job in 2016, Browne lost his job to Sam Darnold following a 1-2 start. A few months later, Browne transferred to Pitt.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Big Ten ‘super conference’ talk gaining momentum?

THE SYNOPSIS: The rumor du jour was that the Big Ten would move to 16 teams. 11 teams at the time, the Midwestern conference would instead add just three additional schools. Nebraska in 2011, and Maryland and Rutgers in 2014.