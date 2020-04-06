Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

App State has become the latest to benefit from the addition of a Power Five football transfer.

Back in January, it was reported that Jacoby Pinckney was one of four Virginia Tech wide receivers to enter the NCAA transfer database. Last week on his personal Twitter account, Pinckney announced that he will continue his collegiate playing career at Appalachian State.

“Change of scenery, let’s rock,” the receiver wrote.

It should be noted that Pinckney hasn’t yet officially been added to the App State football roster.

Pinckney has a personal connection to the App State football program. His older brother, Brandon, was a cornerback for the Mountaineers from 2013-17.

Barring the unexpected — or the NCAA changes its transfer rules — Pinckney will have to sit out the 2020 season. That would then leave him with three years of eligibility beginning with the 2021 season.

Pinckney was a four-star 2019 signee. He was rated as the No. 3 player regardless of position in the state of South Carolina.

This past season, Pinckney took a redshirt for the Hokies.

App State posted a school-record 13 wins this past season. The Mountaineers claimed their fourth straight shared or outright Sun Belt Conference championship in 2019. In mid-December, Eli Drinkwitz left App State after one season to take over the Missouri football program. The Mountaineers stayed in-house as offensive line coach Shawn Clark was confirmed as Drinkwitz’s replacement three days later.